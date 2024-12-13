Ultimate Guide to PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Everything you need to know
Dan Fitch brings you the ultimate guide to the PDC World Darts Championship 2025, containing the latest Luke Humphries and Luke Littler odds, schedule, prize money and quarters analysis...
-
Littler is the favourite to win his first world title
-
Defending champ Humphries second in the betting
-
Veteran Anderson is third, ahead of of MVG
When is the PDC World Darts Championship?
The PDC World Darts Championship 2025 starts on Sunday, 15 December 2024.
It runs through until early in the new year, with the date of the PDC darts final falling on Friday, 3 January 2025.
What is the PDC World Darts Schedule?
Here is the schedule for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship.
|
Date
|
Games
|
Sunday, 15 December 2024
|
3x first round games, 1x second round game
|
Monday, 16 December 2024
|
6x first round games, 2x second round games
|
Tuesday, 17 December 2024
|
6x first round games, 2x second round games
|
Wednesday, 18 December 2024
|
3x first round games, 1x second round game
|
Thursday, 19 December 2024
|
6x first round games, 2x second round games
|
Friday, 20 December 2024
|
5x first round games, 3x second round games
|
Saturday, 21 December 2024
|
8x second round games
|
Sunday, 22 December 2024
|
8x second round games
|
Monday, 23 December 2024
|
8x second round games
|
Friday, 27 December 2024
|
6x third round games
|
Saturday, 28 December 2024
|
6x third round games
|
Sunday, 29 December 2024
|
4x third round games, 2x fourth round games
|
Monday, 30 December 2024
|
6 fourth round games
|
Wednesday, 1 January 2024
|
4x quarter-finals
|
Thursday, 2 January 2024
|
2x semi-finals
|
Friday, 3 January 2024
|
Final
Where is the PDC World Darts Championship 2025?
The PDC World Championship will once again be held at the Alexandra Palace, London.
Visiting the Ally Pally darts has become a festive tradition for fans of the arrows since it first hosted the World Championship in 2008.
Beer will be drunk, costumes will be worn, chants will be chanted.
What is the prize money for the World Darts Championship 2025?
The total PDC World Darts Championship prize money for 2025 is £2,500,000. It breaks down like this.
|
Position
|
Number of Winners
|
Prize Money
|
Winner
|
1
|
£500,000
|
Runner-up
|
1
|
£200,000
|
Semi-finalists
|
2
|
£100,000
|
Quarter-finalists
|
4
|
£50,000
|
Fourth round losers
|
8
|
£35,000
|
Third round losers
|
16
|
£25,000
|
Second round losers
|
32
|
£15,000
|
First round losers
|
32
|
£7,500
Where can I watch the World Darts Championship 2025?
Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel Sky Sports Darts will be up and running from December 15 and will air the entire tournament.
Who is the favourite in the PDC World Darts Betting Odds?
The Betfair favourite to win the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 is last year's runner-up Luke Littler at 2/13.00.
Defending champion Luke Humphries is the second favourite at 11/43.75. Here are the main contenders in the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship betting.
|
Player
|
PDC World Darts Odds
|
Luke Littler
|
15/82.88
|
Luke Humphries
|
3/14.00
|
Gary Anderson
|
10/111.00
|
Michael van Gerwen
|
11/112.00
|
Mike de Decker
|
25/126.00
|
Michael Smith
|
25/126.00
|
Wessel Nijman
|
28/129.00
|
Gerwyn Price
|
28/129.00
|
Chris Dobey
|
33/134.00
|
Gian van Veen
|
40/141.00
|
Rob Cross
|
40/141.00
|
Ross Smith
|
40/141.00
|
Stephen Bunting
|
50/151.00
|
Nathan Aspinall
|
66/167.00
Who Will Reach the PDC World Darts Championship Final?
Much of the fun of PDC World Darts Championship betting is studying the draw and plotting who will get to the final.
Here at Betfair, we have two markets dedicated to predicting the finalists. The first is the Name the Finalists market, where you have to predict the two players that will make it to the grand finale of the Ally Pally darts 2025.
Here's the ten most likely finals, according to our oddsmakers.
-
Luke Littler v Gary Anderson @ 15/28.50
-
Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen @ 17/29.50
-
Luke Humphries v Gary Anderson @ 9/110.00
-
Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen @ 10/111.00
-
Luke Littler v Michael Smith @ 14/115.00
-
Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price @ 16/117.00
-
Luke Humphries v Michael Smith @ 17/118.00
-
Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price @ 19/120.00
-
Luke Littler v Chris Dobey @ 20/121.00
-
Luke Humphries v Chris Dobey @ 22/123.00
Then there is the straight forecast market in which you name the winner and the runner up. Here's the most likely outcomes according to the Betfair odds.
|
Winner
|
Runner-Up
|
Odds
|
Luke Littler
|
Michael van Gerwen
|
14/115.00
|
Luke Littler
|
Gary Anderson
|
14/115.00
|
Luke Humphries
|
Gary Anderson
|
17/118.00
|
Luke Humphries
|
Michael van Gerwen
|
17/118.00
|
Luke Littler
|
Michael Smith
|
22/123.00
|
Gary Anderson
|
Luke Littler
|
25/126.00
|
Luke Littler
|
Gerwyn Price
|
25/126.00
|
Michael van Gerwen
|
Luke Littler
|
30/131.00
|
Gary Anderson
|
Luke Humphries
|
30/131.00
|
Michael van Gerwen
|
Luke Humphries
|
30/131.00
|
Luke Humphries
|
Michael Smith
|
30/131.00
|
Luke Littler
|
Chris Dobey
|
30/131.00
Luke Humphries and Luke Littler Odds and PDC World Darts Championship Bets
There are two clear favourites for the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship, with the 15/82.88 favourite Luke Littler leading the 3/14.00 shot Luke Humphries in the betting.
Since Humphries beat Littler in last year's final, they have both had successful years. Littler has won the Premier League, the World Series of Darts and the Grand Slam of Darts. The world number one Humphries has won the World Matchplay and the Players Championship Finals.
Humphries beat Littler in the final of the Players Championship Finals. Earlier in the year, Littler had beaten Humphries in the Premier League final.
It is Humphries that leads 2-1 in finals, while Littler is ahead 8-6 overall. Humphries has won each of the last three games between the rivals, so you can perhaps make the argument that he represents the better value at a bigger price.
There will be no repeat of last year's final, as these two are on a collision course for the semi-finals. You can back either Littler or Humphries to win the World Darts Championship at 8/111.73 in Betfair's Big 2 vs The Field market, with The Field available at 2/13.00.
PDC World Darts Championship Quarter Winner Analysis
Let's take you through the PDC World Championship betting odds for the various quarters of the draw.
PDC World Championship 1st Quarter Odds
Luke Humphries is the favourite to win this quarter at 8/111.73 and though he should make it through, he has some big names for company.
Mike De Decker beat Humphries in the final of the World Grand Prix and is the second favourite at 6/17.00. The 2024 Masters champion Stephen Bunting is 9/110.00, with James Wade at 16/117.00 and Dirk van Duijvenbode at 18/119.00.
PDC World Championship 2nd Quarter Odds
Luke Littler is expected to win this quarter at 4/61.67 and like Humphries, he has some strong opponents.
The 2024 World Youth Championship winner Gian van Veen is 9/110.00, former world champ Rob Cross is 9/110.00 and Nathan Aspinall is 12/113.00.
PDC World Championship 3rd Quarter Odds
There is not much in the third quarter betting, with the 2022 winner Michael Smith the 4/15.00 favourite and the 2021 winner Gerwyn Price at 9/25.50.
Other contenders are Chris Dobey and Wessel Nijman at 5/16.00, Jonny Clayton at 8/19.00 and Josh Rock at 9/110.00.
PDC World Championship 4th Quarter Odds
In-form Gary Anderson leads the betting for this quarter at 2/13.00, ahead of three-time winner Michael van Gerwen at 5/23.50.
With the two favourites on course to meet in the third round, his could be the most open quarter, with Dave Chisnall at 15/28.50, Ross Smith at 9/110.00 and Dimitri van der Bergh at 10/111.00.
PDC World Darts Championship Stage of Elimination Bets
One of the most popular World Darts Championship bets concern the stages of elimination for various players.
The table below shows the various PDC odds on offer for the leading contenders and what stage of the tournament they will be eliminated at.
|
Player/Stage of Elimination
|
2nd Round
|
3rd Round
|
4th Round
|
Quarter-Final
|
Semi-Final
|
Runner-Up
|
Winner
|
Gary Anderson
|
9/25.50
|
2/13.00
|
3/14.00
|
15/28.50
|
17/29.50
|
15/28.50
|
10/111.00
|
Mike De Decker
|
5/23.50
|
2/13.00
|
7/24.50
|
4/15.00
|
12/113.00
|
33/134.00
|
25/126.00
|
Chris Dobey
|
3/14.00
|
13/82.63
|
10/34.33
|
6/17.00
|
11/112.00
|
16/117.00
|
40/141.00
|
Luke Humphries
|
15/28.50
|
5/16.00
|
5/16.00
|
5/16.00
|
10/34.33
|
17/29.50
|
3/14.00
|
Luke Littler
|
9/110.00
|
11/26.50
|
7/18.00
|
6/17.00
|
7/24.50
|
8/19.00
|
15/82.88
|
Gerwyn Price
|
2/13.00
|
7/52.40
|
5/16.00
|
15/28.50
|
12/113.00
|
20/121.00
|
25/126.00
|
Michael Smith
|
11/43.75
|
12/53.40
|
11/43.75
|
11/26.50
|
9/110.00
|
14/115.00
|
25/126.00
|
Michael van Gerwen
|
5/16.00
|
10/34.33
|
7/42.75
|
15/28.50
|
8/19.00
|
15/28.50
|
11/112.00
World Darts Championship Totals Market Betting
There are some interesting totals markets available for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship.
You can bet on the total number of 170 checkouts during the tournament, with the odds currently looking like this.
-
Over 5.5 - 5/61.84
-
Under 5.5 - 5/61.84
Based on last year's tournament, over 5.5 would seem like value at those odds. There were eight 170 checkouts at the 2024 World Darts Championship in total, with Lee Evans, Ross Smith, Danny Noppert, Jermaine Wattimena, Scott Williams, Luke Humphries (twice) and Luke Littler, all managing this feat.
The total number of tournament 180s is arguably harder to call. Here's how that market is priced.
-
Over 925.5 - 5/61.84
-
Under 925.5 - 5/61.84
Last year there were a total of 914 180s hit across the 16-day tournament, so unders would win if it remains at around that level, but it's pretty tight.
Who Will Win the Ballon d'Art at the 2025 World Darts Championship?
An innovation at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship was the introduction of the Ballon d'Art award, for the player that hits the most 180s in the tournament.
Luke Humphries was the inaugural winner with a total of 73. Here are the current leaders in the Most 180s in the Tournament market.
|
Player
|
Odds
|
Luke Littler
|
11/82.38
|
Luke Humphries
|
7/24.50
|
Gary Anderson
|
15/28.50
|
Michael Smith
|
16/117.00
|
Ross Smith
|
16/117.00
|
Wessel Nijman
|
18/119.00
|
Michael van Gerwen
|
18/119.00
|
Mike de Decker
|
22/123.00
#OddsOnThat PDC World Darts Championship Bets
Betfair has a huge range of special bet available for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship in our #OddsOnThat section.
Here are a selection of some of our favourites, which range from short priced wagers to bets with large odds that will deliver a monster payout.
|
#OddsOnThat Bet
|
Price
|
Any unseeded player to reach the semi finals
|
1/21.50
|
A 9 Dart finish in the Tournament and 5 or more 170 Checkouts in the Tournament
|
6/52.20
|
Luke Littler to have Most 180s in the Tournament and Win the Tournament
|
2/13.00
|
A 9 Dart Finish in Round 1 or Round 2 of the tournament
|
9/43.25
|
Gary Anderson to beat Michael van Gerwen in Round 4
|
3/14.00
|
Michael van Gerwen to play Luke Humphries or Luke Littler in the final
|
4/15.00
|
Any Republic of Ireland player to reach Round 4 of the tournament
|
4/15.00
|
Luke Humphries to reach Round 4 without losing a set
|
9/25.50
|
Raymond van Barneveld to reach Round 4
|
5/16.00
|
Any German player to reach the semi finals
|
5/16.00
|
1000 or more 180s in the tournament
|
6/17.00
|
2+ 9 Dart Finishes and 7+ 170 Checkouts in the Tournament
|
7/18.00
|
Luke Littler to win the tournament on Double 10
|
10/111.00
|
Luke Humphries to win the tournament and Gian van Veen to reach the 1/4 Finals
|
12/113.00
|
Gary Anderson to have most 180s in the tournament and win the tournament
|
14/115.00
|
Fallon Sherrock to reach Round 3
|
25/126.00
|
Michael van Gerwen to have most 180s in the Tournament and Win the Tournament
|
25/126.00
|
Luke Littler to throw 2 or more 9 dart finishes in the tournament
|
40/141.00
|
Michael Smith to throw a 170 Checkout and a 9 Dart Finish in the Tournament
|
50/151.00
|
4+ 9 Dart Finishes and 10+ 170 Checkouts in the Tournament
|
80/181.00
Other 2025 PDC World Darts Championship Bets
The short odds for Luke Littler and Luke Humphries makes English the hot favourites at 4/111.36 in the Winning Nationality market and the Top Half the 2/51.40 favourite in the Winning Half market.
You can get odds of 8/111.73 for a First Time Winner and 9/110.00 for an Unseeded Winner.
The odds of there being a 9 Dart Finish in the tournament are 4/91.44. Littler is the 11/26.50 favourite to throw one, with Humphries at 8/19.00, Gary Anderson, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith at 10/111.00 and Michael van Gerwen at 20/121.00.
Get 2025 PDC World Darts Championship tips every day right here!
Betting.Betfair.com is your home for daily tips for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship. Abi Davies, Sky Sports darts expert, will be providing on the ground betting coverage from Alexandra Palace with tips delivered every day of action. Keep your eyes peeled for her tournament preview dropping soon!
Now read Luke Littler 4/1 for SPOTY after Grand Slam win
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.