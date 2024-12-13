Ultimate Guide to PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Everything you need to know

Littler is the favourite to win his first world title

Defending champ Humphries second in the betting

Veteran Anderson is third, ahead of of MVG

When is the PDC World Darts Championship?

The PDC World Darts Championship 2025 starts on Sunday, 15 December 2024.

It runs through until early in the new year, with the date of the PDC darts final falling on Friday, 3 January 2025.

What is the PDC World Darts Schedule?

Here is the schedule for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship.

Date Games Sunday, 15 December 2024 3x first round games, 1x second round game Monday, 16 December 2024 6x first round games, 2x second round games Tuesday, 17 December 2024 6x first round games, 2x second round games Wednesday, 18 December 2024 3x first round games, 1x second round game Thursday, 19 December 2024 6x first round games, 2x second round games Friday, 20 December 2024 5x first round games, 3x second round games Saturday, 21 December 2024 8x second round games Sunday, 22 December 2024 8x second round games Monday, 23 December 2024 8x second round games Friday, 27 December 2024 6x third round games Saturday, 28 December 2024 6x third round games Sunday, 29 December 2024 4x third round games, 2x fourth round games Monday, 30 December 2024 6 fourth round games Wednesday, 1 January 2024 4x quarter-finals Thursday, 2 January 2024 2x semi-finals Friday, 3 January 2024 Final

Where is the PDC World Darts Championship 2025?

The PDC World Championship will once again be held at the Alexandra Palace, London.

Visiting the Ally Pally darts has become a festive tradition for fans of the arrows since it first hosted the World Championship in 2008.

Beer will be drunk, costumes will be worn, chants will be chanted.

What is the prize money for the World Darts Championship 2025?

The total PDC World Darts Championship prize money for 2025 is £2,500,000. It breaks down like this.

Position Number of Winners Prize Money Winner 1 £500,000 Runner-up 1 £200,000 Semi-finalists 2 £100,000 Quarter-finalists 4 £50,000 Fourth round losers 8 £35,000 Third round losers 16 £25,000 Second round losers 32 £15,000 First round losers 32 £7,500

Where can I watch the World Darts Championship 2025?

Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel Sky Sports Darts will be up and running from December 15 and will air the entire tournament.

Who is the favourite in the PDC World Darts Betting Odds?

The Betfair favourite to win the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 is last year's runner-up Luke Littler at 2/13.00.

Defending champion Luke Humphries is the second favourite at 11/43.75. Here are the main contenders in the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship betting.

Player PDC World Darts Odds Luke Littler 15/82.88 Luke Humphries 3/14.00 Gary Anderson 10/111.00 Michael van Gerwen 11/112.00 Mike de Decker 25/126.00 Michael Smith 25/126.00 Wessel Nijman 28/129.00 Gerwyn Price 28/129.00 Chris Dobey 33/134.00 Gian van Veen 40/141.00 Rob Cross 40/141.00 Ross Smith 40/141.00 Stephen Bunting 50/151.00 Nathan Aspinall 66/167.00

Who Will Reach the PDC World Darts Championship Final?

Much of the fun of PDC World Darts Championship betting is studying the draw and plotting who will get to the final.

Here at Betfair, we have two markets dedicated to predicting the finalists. The first is the Name the Finalists market, where you have to predict the two players that will make it to the grand finale of the Ally Pally darts 2025.

Here's the ten most likely finals, according to our oddsmakers.

Luke Littler v Gary Anderson @ 15/2 8.50

Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen @ 17/2 9.50

Luke Humphries v Gary Anderson @ 9/1 10.00

Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen @ 10/1 11.00

Luke Littler v Michael Smith @ 14/1 15.00

Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price @ 16/1 17.00

Luke Humphries v Michael Smith @ 17/1 18.00

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price @ 19/1 20.00

Luke Littler v Chris Dobey @ 20/1 21.00

Luke Humphries v Chris Dobey @ 22/1 23.00

Then there is the straight forecast market in which you name the winner and the runner up. Here's the most likely outcomes according to the Betfair odds.

Winner Runner-Up Odds Luke Littler Michael van Gerwen 14/115.00 Luke Littler Gary Anderson 14/115.00 Luke Humphries Gary Anderson 17/118.00 Luke Humphries Michael van Gerwen 17/118.00 Luke Littler Michael Smith 22/123.00 Gary Anderson Luke Littler 25/126.00 Luke Littler Gerwyn Price 25/126.00 Michael van Gerwen Luke Littler 30/131.00 Gary Anderson Luke Humphries 30/131.00 Michael van Gerwen Luke Humphries 30/131.00 Luke Humphries Michael Smith 30/131.00 Luke Littler Chris Dobey 30/131.00

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler Odds and PDC World Darts Championship Bets

There are two clear favourites for the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship, with the 15/82.88 favourite Luke Littler leading the 3/14.00 shot Luke Humphries in the betting.

Since Humphries beat Littler in last year's final, they have both had successful years. Littler has won the Premier League, the World Series of Darts and the Grand Slam of Darts. The world number one Humphries has won the World Matchplay and the Players Championship Finals.

Humphries beat Littler in the final of the Players Championship Finals. Earlier in the year, Littler had beaten Humphries in the Premier League final.

It is Humphries that leads 2-1 in finals, while Littler is ahead 8-6 overall. Humphries has won each of the last three games between the rivals, so you can perhaps make the argument that he represents the better value at a bigger price.

There will be no repeat of last year's final, as these two are on a collision course for the semi-finals. You can back either Littler or Humphries to win the World Darts Championship at 8/111.73 in Betfair's Big 2 vs The Field market, with The Field available at 2/13.00.

PDC World Darts Championship Quarter Winner Analysis

Let's take you through the PDC World Championship betting odds for the various quarters of the draw.

PDC World Championship 1st Quarter Odds

Luke Humphries is the favourite to win this quarter at 8/111.73 and though he should make it through, he has some big names for company.

Mike De Decker beat Humphries in the final of the World Grand Prix and is the second favourite at 6/17.00. The 2024 Masters champion Stephen Bunting is 9/110.00, with James Wade at 16/117.00 and Dirk van Duijvenbode at 18/119.00.

Recommended Bet Back Humphries to win the first quarter SBK 8/11

PDC World Championship 2nd Quarter Odds

Luke Littler is expected to win this quarter at 4/61.67 and like Humphries, he has some strong opponents.

The 2024 World Youth Championship winner Gian van Veen is 9/110.00, former world champ Rob Cross is 9/110.00 and Nathan Aspinall is 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Littler to win the second quarter SBK 4/6

PDC World Championship 3rd Quarter Odds

There is not much in the third quarter betting, with the 2022 winner Michael Smith the 4/15.00 favourite and the 2021 winner Gerwyn Price at 9/25.50.

Other contenders are Chris Dobey and Wessel Nijman at 5/16.00, Jonny Clayton at 8/19.00 and Josh Rock at 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Smith to win the third quarter SBK 4/1

PDC World Championship 4th Quarter Odds

In-form Gary Anderson leads the betting for this quarter at 2/13.00, ahead of three-time winner Michael van Gerwen at 5/23.50.

With the two favourites on course to meet in the third round, his could be the most open quarter, with Dave Chisnall at 15/28.50, Ross Smith at 9/110.00 and Dimitri van der Bergh at 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Anderson to win the fourth quarter SBK 9/4

PDC World Darts Championship Stage of Elimination Bets

One of the most popular World Darts Championship bets concern the stages of elimination for various players.

The table below shows the various PDC odds on offer for the leading contenders and what stage of the tournament they will be eliminated at.

Player/Stage of Elimination 2nd Round 3rd Round 4th Round Quarter-Final Semi-Final Runner-Up Winner Gary Anderson 9/25.50 2/13.00 3/14.00 15/28.50 17/29.50 15/28.50 10/111.00 Mike De Decker 5/23.50 2/13.00 7/24.50 4/15.00 12/113.00 33/134.00 25/126.00 Chris Dobey 3/14.00 13/82.63 10/34.33 6/17.00 11/112.00 16/117.00 40/141.00 Luke Humphries 15/28.50 5/16.00 5/16.00 5/16.00 10/34.33 17/29.50 3/14.00 Luke Littler 9/110.00 11/26.50 7/18.00 6/17.00 7/24.50 8/19.00 15/82.88 Gerwyn Price 2/13.00 7/52.40 5/16.00 15/28.50 12/113.00 20/121.00 25/126.00 Michael Smith 11/43.75 12/53.40 11/43.75 11/26.50 9/110.00 14/115.00 25/126.00 Michael van Gerwen 5/16.00 10/34.33 7/42.75 15/28.50 8/19.00 15/28.50 11/112.00

World Darts Championship Totals Market Betting

There are some interesting totals markets available for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship.

You can bet on the total number of 170 checkouts during the tournament, with the odds currently looking like this.

Over 5.5 - 5/6 1.84

Under 5.5 - 5/6 1.84

Based on last year's tournament, over 5.5 would seem like value at those odds. There were eight 170 checkouts at the 2024 World Darts Championship in total, with Lee Evans, Ross Smith, Danny Noppert, Jermaine Wattimena, Scott Williams, Luke Humphries (twice) and Luke Littler, all managing this feat.

The total number of tournament 180s is arguably harder to call. Here's how that market is priced.

Over 925.5 - 5/6 1.84

Under 925.5 - 5/6 1.84

Last year there were a total of 914 180s hit across the 16-day tournament, so unders would win if it remains at around that level, but it's pretty tight.

Who Will Win the Ballon d'Art at the 2025 World Darts Championship?

An innovation at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship was the introduction of the Ballon d'Art award, for the player that hits the most 180s in the tournament.

Luke Humphries was the inaugural winner with a total of 73. Here are the current leaders in the Most 180s in the Tournament market.

Player Odds Luke Littler 11/82.38 Luke Humphries 7/24.50 Gary Anderson 15/28.50 Michael Smith 16/117.00 Ross Smith 16/117.00 Wessel Nijman 18/119.00 Michael van Gerwen 18/119.00 Mike de Decker 22/123.00

#OddsOnThat PDC World Darts Championship Bets

Betfair has a huge range of special bet available for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship in our #OddsOnThat section.

Here are a selection of some of our favourites, which range from short priced wagers to bets with large odds that will deliver a monster payout.

#OddsOnThat Bet Price Any unseeded player to reach the semi finals 1/21.50 A 9 Dart finish in the Tournament and 5 or more 170 Checkouts in the Tournament 6/52.20 Luke Littler to have Most 180s in the Tournament and Win the Tournament 2/13.00 A 9 Dart Finish in Round 1 or Round 2 of the tournament 9/43.25 Gary Anderson to beat Michael van Gerwen in Round 4 3/14.00 Michael van Gerwen to play Luke Humphries or Luke Littler in the final 4/15.00 Any Republic of Ireland player to reach Round 4 of the tournament 4/15.00 Luke Humphries to reach Round 4 without losing a set 9/25.50 Raymond van Barneveld to reach Round 4 5/16.00 Any German player to reach the semi finals 5/16.00 1000 or more 180s in the tournament 6/17.00 2+ 9 Dart Finishes and 7+ 170 Checkouts in the Tournament 7/18.00 Luke Littler to win the tournament on Double 10 10/111.00 Luke Humphries to win the tournament and Gian van Veen to reach the 1/4 Finals 12/113.00 Gary Anderson to have most 180s in the tournament and win the tournament 14/115.00 Fallon Sherrock to reach Round 3 25/126.00 Michael van Gerwen to have most 180s in the Tournament and Win the Tournament 25/126.00 Luke Littler to throw 2 or more 9 dart finishes in the tournament 40/141.00 Michael Smith to throw a 170 Checkout and a 9 Dart Finish in the Tournament 50/151.00 4+ 9 Dart Finishes and 10+ 170 Checkouts in the Tournament 80/181.00

Other 2025 PDC World Darts Championship Bets

The short odds for Luke Littler and Luke Humphries makes English the hot favourites at 4/111.36 in the Winning Nationality market and the Top Half the 2/51.40 favourite in the Winning Half market.

You can get odds of 8/111.73 for a First Time Winner and 9/110.00 for an Unseeded Winner.

The odds of there being a 9 Dart Finish in the tournament are 4/91.44. Littler is the 11/26.50 favourite to throw one, with Humphries at 8/19.00, Gary Anderson, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith at 10/111.00 and Michael van Gerwen at 20/121.00.

