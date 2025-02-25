Premier League Darts Night 4 Exeter Tips: MvG the king of quarter-final performances

MvG to maintain 100% quarter-final record

Price good value to power past Humphries again

Littler to respond to early exit

With three different winners across the opening three nights of this year's tournament, things are perfectly poised at this early juncture. As a result of what's happened so far, Gerwyn Price is now 4/71.57 to finish in the top four for just the second time in his career, with Nathan Aspinall 11/43.75 to achieve the same feat.

MvG continues to deliver in the quarter-final

Michael van Gerwen knows what the Premier League is about, he's won it more times than anyone else and he'll be aware that a steady trickling of points at this stage is absolutely fine.

However, there may be an element of frustration due to his fortunes over the opening few weeks, it's been rinse and repeat. Flying out of the blocks in his quarter-final clashes but unable to back those displays up in the semi-final meaning he's amassed six points and he'll know it could easily have been more.

That said, any frustration The Green Machine will be feeling can surely be doubled by that of Rob Cross whose finishing in Dublin left a heck of a lot to be desired.

Back-to-back weeks for Voltage where he'll feel he should have done better, it goes without saying that he'll need to more than double his 13% checkout success from last week if he's to add to his two points.

While MvG frequently opts to switch to 19s, he's already piled in 19 180s in this campaign and at 7/52.40, I'm backing the Dutcman to hit the most 180s and win the match.

Recommended Bet Back Michael van Gerwen to hit most 180s & win SBK 7/5

Price returning to prime form

Price put down a real marker in the Irish capital. There's been a lot of focus on his change of attitude and demeanour over recent months and that was perfectly exhibited last week.

Enjoying his darts again, even though the sample size is still relatively small, there are more and more signs that The Iceman is returning to the level that saw him win the World Championship in 2021.

Many thought a positive start would be pivital for the 39-year-old and now that he's had that, I believe he'll go from strength to strength.

He goes up against the table topper at this early stage, Luke Humphries, the player he beat to reach the final in Dublin.

On that occasion, a finishing masterclass from the Welshman made the difference. Taking out a 116, 120 as well as reeling in the big fish. I'm backing a highest checkout over 115.5 in this one too at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back a Highest Checkout of +115.5 SBK 5/6

Asp looking to add another victory over Hollywood

Aspinall took advantage of some atrocious attempts at the outer ring from Cross last week to register his first couple of points of this year's campaign. Going on to reach the final, there was no real consistency across his three performances but he'll be hoping to build on that run, in Exeter, just like he did last year. Victory at the Westpoint Arena was one of his two triumphs in 2024.

The Asp has won his last four matches against Chris Dobey, with Hollywood's one televised victory over Aspinall coming in his first appearance in the Premier League in 2023.

Littler to put in large performance

Stephen Bunting is now the only player in the field yet to get off the mark and now has to try and secure his first points of the campaign against the reigning Premier League champion, Luke Littler.

Unsurprisingly, nobody has hit more maximums across the opening three weeks than The Nuke, his scoring power has been absolutely magnificent for some time now and despite far too many trebleless visits against Price last week, he still added five 180s to his tally.

At 6/42.50 I'm backing the reigning World Champion to complete the match treble over The Bullet and win, hit the most 180s and highest checkout.

Recommended Bet Back Luke Littler to win, hit the most 180s & highest checkout SBK 6/4

Now read our midweek Premier League tips and previews here.