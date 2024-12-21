Ultimate Guide to Usyk v Fury 2: Odds, Tale of the Tape and Expert Predictions

Usyk the favourite to win rematch at 8/13 1.61

Fury priced at 13/10 2.30 to regain titles

Former champs split on who will win second fight

Who Won Usyk v Fury 1?

Oleksandr Usyk was the winner against Tyson Fury in their heavyweight title match.

The Ukrainian became boxing's first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion. Two of the judges' scorecards favoured Usyk, with one scoring it 115-112 and the other 114-113. The third judge scored it 114-113 to Fury.

Fury looked to be heading for victory in the first-half of the fight, but Usyk took control in the latter rounds and came close to forcing a stoppage in the ninth, with the Gypsy King given a standing count.

When is Fury v Usyk Rematch Date?

Usyk and Fury will meet for the second time on Saturday, 21 December 2024.

They first fought earlier this year, on 18 May, with Usyk's victory setting up the rematch.

Where is Usky v Fury 2?

Usyk v Fury 2 will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It is the same venue that held the first fight in May and is the home of the football team Al Hilal, with a 30,000 capacity.

What Time is Usyk v Fury 2?

The undercard is scheduled to start at 6pm UK and Ireland time, with the Usyk v Fury ring walk expected for 10pm.

TV coverage of the event begins at 4pm.

Where Can I Watch Usyk v Fury 2?

The fight is a pay-per-view event. You can choose to watch the Usyk v Fury PPV on DAZN, Sky Sports Box Office, or TNT Sports Box Office.

It is priced at £24.99 on all three platforms.

Is Usyk v Fury 2 For Undisputed Title?

Usyk v Fury 2 is for the Ukrainian's WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight championships. In addition, Usyk holds the Ring magazine title.

Daniel Dubois holds the IBF heavyweight title, which Usyk vacated in June this year. So unlike the first fight, the Usyk v Fury rematch is not for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Who is on the Uysk v Fury Undercard?

There are six fights on the Usyk v Fury 2 undercard, before the main event takes place.

The chief support was due to be Serhii Bohachuk's match against Israil Madrimov, but the latter has bronchitis and was replaced by Ishmael Davis.

Here are the fights that you can watch while waiting for Fury v Usyk, including the latest boxing betting odds.

Serhii Bohachuk 1/10 1.10 v Ishmael Davis 6/1 7.00 - Super-Welterweight

Moses Itauma 1/18 1.06 v Demsey McKean 17/2 9.50 - Heavyweight

Johnny Fisher 1/16 1.06 v David Allen 15/2 8.50 - Heavyweight

Isaac Lowe 13/8 2.63 v Lee McGregor 1/2 1.50 - Featherweight

Daniel Lapin 1/10 1.10 v Dylan Colin 6/1 7.00 - Light-Heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi 1/25 1.04 v Edgar Ramirez 10/1 11.00 - Heavyweight

Usyk v Fury 2 Tale of the Tape

Before we delve into the Usyk v Fury betting odds and analysis, let's take a look at the tale of the tape.

Oleksandr Usyk Stats Tyson Fury 22 Wins 34 0 Lost 1 0 Draws 1 22 Total Fights 36 14 KOs 25 6ft 3" Height 6ft 9" 78" Reach 85" Orthodox Stance Southpaw 37 Age 36

Usyk v Fury 2 Betting Odds

Oleksandr Usyk is favoured to win this rematch at 8/131.61. The first fight saw the two champions evenly priced, but Usyk's victory sees him as the odds-on favourite this time round.

Tyson Fury is priced at 13/102.30 to win, with the draw at 16/117.00. Check Betfair in the run up to the fight for Usky v Fury odds updates.

Expert Predictions For Usyk v Fury 2 Betting

Finally, we've brought together some Usyk v Fury predictions from some real boxing experts.

These men have all been world champions and have weighed in with their opinions on how the fight will go, which we've matched to our the Usky v Fury 2 bets.

Mike Tyson - Two-Time Heavyweight Champion

"Usyk is the best heavyweight in the world at the moment. But I'm going for Fury to beat him. Why? Because I'm a fan. Because his father gave him my name. I'm not abandoning him now."

Lennox Lewis - Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

"Well, I cannot go against Usyk. Oleksandr Usyk has proven himself time and time again, and he's still undefeated. He moves all the time, he's always throwing punches, he's in great shape, and that's hard to beat."

Joseph Parker - Former Heavyweight Champion

"I feel that if you have a different mindset, that can bring a lot of changes. I believe Tyson can beat Usyk on a points decision, but it's a tough one."

Tony Bellew - Former Usyk Opponent and Cruiserweight Champion

"I can't look past Usyk. He outboxes him this time and probably ends up winning on points."

Amir Khan - Former Light-Welterweight Champion

"Whenever Fury comes back in a rematch, he is always much better so he could probably stop Usyk toward the later rounds."

George Groves - Former Super-Middleweight Champion

"Usyk nearly stopped him in the first fight. He knows it's going to be a tough fight, as it always is for him. Usyk leaves no stone unturned, and I think it's a clearer win for Usyk this time."