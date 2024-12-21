Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury Tips: Expect a repeat performance from the champ

Tyson Fury brings a fearsome 71% knockout average

Oleksandr Usyk remains unbeaten in 22 fights

The IBO, WBC, and WBO world titles are on the line in Riyadh

Saturday brings one of the most important fights in heavyweight boxing history and the biggest of the 21st century.

Oleksandr Usyk defends his IBO, WBC, and WBO world titles against Tyson Fury in a rematch set to attract a record audience.

You can follow the action live on Sky Sports PPV, DAZN, or TNT Sports, with the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, again providing the backdrop. Usyk won the first fight, beating Fury on a split decision in May. Will we see more of the same as the pair renew rivalries, or will Fury respond and take the belts back to England in time for Christmas?

Keep reading as former professional fighter and respected online sports betting writer Frankie Monkhouse previews the action, highlights the betting value, and offers his big-fight predictions to Betting.Betfair followers.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury

Saturday, 10:30pm

Live on Sky Sports PPV

Usyk did enough to win his first fight with Fury, extending his professional boxing record to 22 wins from as many fights, with 14 victories coming inside the distance. He is one of the most talented and respected fighters of his generation, being one of only a few names to unify the cruiserweight division before moving up to collect all belts at heavyweight.

Fury is the former champion who tasted defeat for the first time when losing a narrow decision to Saturday's opponent seven months ago. The general feeling in boxing circles was that the right man got the decision, but there was little in it with one judge scoring the fight in Tyson's favour. That suggests he has a fighting chance of gaining his revenge and bringing the head-to-head scores to one win each.

If Usyk wins again, he'll likely progress to face Londoner Daniel Dubois in another rematch and unification bout. Dynamite knocked out Anthony Joshua to win the IBF title and is the favourite to get past the challenge of Joseph Parker in February. If Fury wins, the trilogy and a decider is likely to happen next spring. But neither gladiator will look beyond Saturday's blockbuster.

Usyk is the man to beat

Usyk hasn't put a foot wrong since making his professional debut with a fifth-round stoppage win back in 2013 in a bout scheduled for six. The 2012 Olympic Games gold medalist in the heavyweight division quickly progressed through the ranks, beating all-comers in boxing's second-highest division. He unified at cruiserweight before going on to do the same in the heavyweight division. He's the man to beat, but must finally put his rivalry with former champion Fury to rest if he's to be respected as the best in the business.

Usyk's hit list already includes some famous names from British boxing, including Tony Bellew, Derek Chisora, AJ and Fury. He started well against Tyson in the first fight, opening up an early lead on the scorecards. Oleksandr then weathered the storm in the middle rounds before settling back into his rhythm and coming on strong to cement the win, just as he did in both meetings with Joshua to become world champion.

Can fight fans expect another victory for Usyk as he sets himself apart from the chasing pack? There has been nothing to suggest he's struggling at heavyweight and can be out-muscled or out-fought. You can back Usyk for a 23rd career win at odds of [8/13] on the Betfair Sportsbook, where you'll also find a points verdict at 7/52.40 and a KO/TKO win at odds of 3/14.00 in the method of victory betting.

Fury out for revenge

Fury will enter the ring on fight night with just one loss on his 36-fight record. He has claimed 34 wins but looked poor against UFC champion Francis Ngannou, climbing off the canvas in Saudi Arabia to bag an unconvincing points win after ten ugly rounds. The Englishman then put his WBC belt on the line against Usyk in a winner-takes-all clash and famously came up short, losing the fight despite starting as favourite in the betting.

Critics believe Fury is past his best and will lose again to Usyk. But Tyson is a man who has carved a successful career out of upsetting the odds. He wasn't supposed to beat Wladimir Klitschko in Germany nine years ago and end the champion's long reign. But he did, and Fury got the job done in style. He wasn't given a chance against knockout artist Wilder but was unlucky to only get a draw in their first fight before knocking out the American in their second and third meetings.

Fury has already enjoyed a sensational career, full of ups and downs, but a win against Usyk on Saturday would be the most important and impressive on his card. Does he have what it takes to reverse the form? You can back Fury to win at 13/102.30 or aim for better odds in the specials. The method of victory market available on the Betfair Sportsbook has a KO/TKO win trading at 11/43.75 with a revenge points verdict at 7/24.50.

Stick with the champ

The rematch promises to be even better than the first meeting, meaning boxing lovers and sports fans are in for an early Christmas cracker. But who wins? I can't see past Usyk, and he was almost punch-perfect in the first fight.

The champion can expect a stronger, heavier, and more determined version of Fury following May's result, but Usyk has the speed, skills, and footwork to retain the titles. He does bring power and a slick southpaw style, but I don't see him getting Fury out of there early. Back Usyk to win on points and hope this fight lives up to the hype.

It has been another successful year for followers of my boxing predictions, and I'm delighted you were here to share in the profits. Investment from Saudi Arabia has changed boxing for the better, with the best fighting the best for vast sums of cash and 2025 promises to be another strong year for noble art.

Enjoy the fight. Let's hope we sign off with a win. I wish all my readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year when it comes.