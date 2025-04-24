Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn: Experience will prove the difference in Tottenham

Eubank Jr has won his last two fights by KO/TKO.

Benn is unbeaten in 23 previous outings, stretching back to 2016.

These fighters have a combined 39 knockout wins.

Christ Eubank Jr v Conor Benn

Saturday, 22:00

Live on Sky Sports Box Office

The visually stunning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, provides the backdrop for what's sure to be an equally spectacular fight. There has been much talking, promising and threatening from both Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn already this year, but on Saturday, the warriors get the chance to settle their differences, just like their fathers did in the 1990s.

Eubank is the more experienced fighter and the betting favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook and Exchange. Will he live up to the hype? Benn is the underdog with a 61% KO average and has attracted the attention of value hunters. Can he rip up the script? You can have your say on the Betfair website and app now.

Eubank Jr brings a professional boxing record detailing 34 wins against three defeats, with 25 victories coming inside the distance. The 35-year-old boxer from Brighton made his professional debut in 2011 with a KO victory and has since scalped some famous names, including Bradley Pryce, Nick Blackwell, Artur Abraham, and James DeGale. Adding Benn to that hit list would help push him towards bigger fights.

Eubank's three career defeats came against Billy Joe Saunders in 2014, George Groves more than three years later and Liam Smith in January 2023. Since being stopped inside four rounds by Beefy, Chris has fought twice and won twice. He scored a revenge win over Smith, ending their rematch in round ten before finishing Poland's Kamil Szeremeta.

Do you expect the betting favourite to deliver a 35th career win? You can back Eubank Jr for victory at 4/71.57 or aim for higher in the method of victory market. The KO/TKO win trades at 7/52.40 with a points victory currently available at 11/43.75. The latter caught my eye.

Benn unbeaten in 23 fights

Benn arrives at the home of English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for the 24th and biggest fight of his exciting career. Conor - who shares the nickname "Destroyer" used by his dad between 1987 and 1996 - exploded onto the scene with a first-round knockout win in 2016. Critics accused Conor of being raw and unsophisticated in the early part of his career, but the warrior stuck to the game plan, and his self-belief was unwavering.

With early stoppage wins over several high-ranking and respected opponents, including Samuel Vargas and Chris Algieri, Benn has shown he's a threat from the opening bell. His all-action style, ability to find the range quickly, and that fearsome power mean Team Eubank must take his challenge seriously. He isn't as experienced as the man starting in the opposite corner, but he's equally dangerous.

Winning on Saturday in North London would ensure Conor races towards the leading names in the division and the top awards. The result is more important than the performance here and you can support Benn at a tempting 7/52.40. A stoppage circles at 21/10, deemed more likely than a points result at 13/27.50. If you can't separate Benn and Eubank the draw might appeal at 16/117.00, again trading on the Sportsbook.

Prediction: Eubank Jr to win on points

Saturday's fight will live up to the billing and provide those in attendance and the millions watching the action live on Sky Sports with a pulsating and memorable contest. The needle between Chris and Conor is real, and we'll see that from the opening bell when both men get to work and start trading big shots.

Recommended Bet Back Eubank Jr on points SBK 11/4

Benn is less experienced but more powerful, meaning he'll want to apply the pressure early. But Eubank Jr has been over course and distance more than once and has the skills to out-box his more aggressive foe. I'm picking Junior to use his slick jab, footwork, ring IQ and natural strength to build a lead on the scorecards and run out a solid winner.

Back Eubank to win on points at excellent odds, a bet you'll find in Betfair's method of victory market.