Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn: All you need to know about Saturday's superfight

Eubank Jr v Benn - heated family rivalry renewed

Date, time, TV coverage details and more

Eubank Jr favourite to win family feud in north London

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn

Saturday 26 April

Live on Sky Sports Box Office

It's been a long time in the making but Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will finally do battle in the ring on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a fight with family legacy on the line.

It's a heated family feud dating back to the 1990s when Chris Eubank Senior and Nigel Benn battled it out in two epic wars - with Eubank claiming a ninth-round victory in 1990 before an enthralling draw in 1993.

The pair became sworn enemies, with the Dark Destroyer being a fan favourite who always seemed to end up in wars with his gunslinging style, while pantomime villain Eubank played the bad guy with his arrogance and eccentric style rubbing plenty up the wrong way.

Now, all these years later, their offspring are involved in a similar scrap for family pride and there's certainly no love lost between the younger pair, who in many ways are chips off the old blocks.

The family history, the long wait for the fight to come around and the obvious bad blood between the combatants make this one of the most eagerly-anticipated match-ups for years.

Eubank Jr odds-on to banish family rival Benn

Eubank Jr is the 8/131.61 favourite to win the fight with Benn priced up as the 13/102.30 outsider of the pair.

A repeat of the famous draw their fathers fought in 1993 is priced at 16/117.00 and would be an incredible result.

It's 13/114.00 for Eubank to earn the same ninth-round stoppage victory that his father did in 1990 in the fight that started the entire history of the rivalry.

The way the two fighters have been talking, and acting, in the build-up, not many expect it to go the distance, and neither do the bookies with 4/91.44 the price on the fight to be decided before the full 12 rounds and 13/82.63 on both fighters hearing the final bell.

We're not expecting a quick KO though, with the total rounds spread set at 8.5, with 4/51.80 on the overs and 10/111.91 on the fight being settled before the start of the ninth round.

Why did the fight take so long to make?

We should've seen this fight three years ago, with October 8 at the O2 Arena the scheduled date and venue, only for Benn to fail two drugs tests and the bout to be cancelled just 48 hours before it was due to take place.

Benn had his licence taken off him by the British Boxing Board of Control, but always protested his innocence and fought twice in the United States after his suspension was temporarily lifted before finally having it permanently lifted in November 2024.

There's still a cloud over Benn from the episode though, especially as his failed drugs tests were blamed on him possibly having a "highly elevated consumption" of eggs - something which Eubank infamously used in their pre-fight press conference.

Eubank used a face-off in Manchester to smash a raw egg on Benn and chaotic scenes unfolded that saw Nigel Benn seemingly grab Eubank by the throat and a huge melee between the two teams.

The animosity between them, which was already pretty high, moved into stratospheric levels and the pair are now even more keen to get their hands on each other on Saturday night.

Eubank Jr v Benn Betfair OddsBoosts

What weight is the Eubank Jr v Benn fight at?

The fight has been made at the middleweight limit of 11st 6lb (160lbs) which is what Eubank last fought at back in December, while Benn is coming up two weight classes from welterweight, where he last fought in February 2024 when tipping 10st 10lb (150lbs) on the scales.

There is a hydration clause attached though, with neither man allowed to put on more than 10lbs between Friday's weigh-in and fight night, which means Eubank Jr will not be able to come in as big as he usually would in a normal middleweight fight.

He has fought as high as super-middleweight while Benn has gone as low as light-welterweight, so the natural size advantage should be with Eubank, but there is a question mark over whether not being able to hydrate as much as usual could leave him a bit weaker at the weight.

Chris Eubank Jr's professional boxing record

Age: 35

35 Height: 5f 11in

5f 11in Total fights: 37

37 Record: 34-3 (25 KOs)

Conor Benn's professional boxing record