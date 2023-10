Aidan O'Brien double-handed in both Group 1 races

Classy Islandsinthestream steps up in distance

Tribalist napped in the Prix Perth Saint-Cloud - 12:58 - Back Illinois

Islandsinthestream 9/25.30 and Shiffrin 5/15.80 are the two with the best form in the first of the two Group 1s for two-year-olds - the Criterium de Saint-Cloud over 10 furlongs at 12:58.

The former, trained by Joseph O'Brien, won Longchamp's Criterium d'Automne for which he was odds-on after twice finishing second to Henry Longfellow in Group races at the Curragh.

I thought he would be favourite, despite the concern that he might not get 10 furlongs on soft going. At his morning odds, he is the obvious bet if you are happy to back a runner stepping up two furlongs in distance.

Shiffrin's Group 3 success over a mile and one makes her the pick of the three French runners, all of whom won at Chantilly last time out.

Aidan O'Brien runs two maiden winners, Illinois and Los Angeles.

He last won it in 2010, since when it has been won in 2016 by subsequent Arc hero Waldgeist. Only one of the last five winners won another race.

Ryan Moore is on Illinois 11/82.32 from 9/4, a stylish winner at the Curragh over nine furlongs as recently as two weeks ago. Christophe Soumillon is on Los Angeles 17/29.40 who made a winning debut at Tipperary over the same distance.

Moore's mount has been aimed at this race, whereas Los Angeles was also entered for Pontefract on Monday. That makes me think Illinois is the one to be on, as this was more an afterthought for Soumillon's mount.

Bracken's Laugh 15/28.40 was receiving 6lb when beating three previous winners in Newbury's most prestigious novices' race of the season. James Doyle takes over from Finley Marsh on the Richard Hughes-trained colt, and he would have an each-way chance.

The Criterium International over a mile at 13:33 also has seven runners.

Aidan O'Brien's two - Navy Seal 5/15.80 (Moore) and Portland 16/117.00 (Soumillon) - run here rather than at Pontefract.

Neither has shown they've a turn of foot and I'd be surprised if there weren't one or two better than them.

Sunway 4/14.80 is David Menuisier's best two-year-old. He has been campaigned exclusively over seven furlongs to date, beating all bar Iberian in a Group 2 at Doncaster last time.

The key to the French runners is the Prix Thomas Bryon, a Group 3 over course and distance last month.

That went to Alcantor 6/42.46, who moved through from last to first, taking the lead off Havana Cigar in the final furlong and winning going away.

The Aga Khan's Saganti 8/18.80 got up late to nick second off Havana Cigar 10/111.00, who - to confuse things - had beaten Alcantor five lengths at Chantilly over six furlongs in the summer.

Grey Moon 15/28.40 is the second Group 3 winner in the field, having won on good to soft over seven at Deauville in the summer. He has since been beaten in a tactical three-runner Group 3 at Longchamp for which he was odds-on.

Sunway is the only runner in the race to place in a Group 2, so should give you a run for your money but I won't be having a bet in the race.

There are three Group 3s on the card - one well before the racing gets underway this side of the Channel.

The Prix de Flore at 12:23 looks open. It is for fillies and mares over 10 and a half furlongs, and hasn't attracted a single winner of a Group race.

Minisha 15/28.40 has hit form at the right time, winning a Listed over 10 furlongs here at Saint-Cloud last time. Alexis Pouchin keeps the mount and she looks the best of the three older runners.

The handicapper Une Perle 7/24.40 won a Listed at La Teste on soft last month over a furlong shorter.

Godolphin's Rainbow Sky 7/17.80 wasn't up to much when with Charlie Appleby but since joining Henri Pantall has come second in two Listeds and won one last time out at Toulouse.

Calistoga 12/113.00, in the same ownership, has disappointed since winning her first start this season at Chantilly in May.

Her stablemate Tygress 3/13.95 won a maiden at Dieppe last time. This looks a tall order for her and I'm surprised to see her priced up as second favourite.



The one with arguably the best form is Jessica Harrington's Village Voice 5/23.50

She was second to Jackie Oh at Gowran and third to Maxus and American Sonja at Fairyhouse in races of a similar standard to this.

Jackie Oh was third to Poptronic and Bluestocking at Ascot yesterday, so the Gowran run has been franked

As Village Voice won on heavy at Navan in the spring, she ticks the most boxes of these and, fingers crossed, she will win.

The Prix Perth at 14:50 over a mile has attracted a number of top-class runners.

Tribalist 6/42.46 was third in last year's French 2,000 Guineas. The Revenant 11/43.70 won the British Champions' Mile in 2020. Belbek's 13/27.40 last win came in a Group 1 at Longchamp 12 months ago over seven furlongs. He was third to the UK runners Poker Face and Isaac Shelby in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein over a mile last time.

American Flag 8/18.80 was the beaten favourite in the French 2,000 Guineas and then finished nearer last than first in the French Derby.

Had he not finished last in the Prix Dollar over the Arc weekend I might have given him another chance but he has something to prove now.

Tribalist appeals most on this season's form, his three wins include a Group 2 and a Group 3 over course and distance.

The final Group race on the card is the Prix Belle de Nuit at 15:25 over a mile and three-quarters.

There are three English runners - David Menuisier's Caius Chorister, Tom Marquand's mount Royal Mila, and Charlie Appleby's Sunset Point - plus one Irish, Joseph O'Brien's White Caviar.

All 11 that go to post are Listed fillies or handicappers stepping up in class. They are much of a muchness and nothing jumps off the page.