Dual Classic heroine aims to get back on winning track

James Doyle rides three for Aidan O'Brien

Tom Marquand on Sea Silk Road for William Haggas



The Qatar Prix Vermeille is the last Group 1 before the Arc weekend in three weeks time when there are no less than eight - two on the Saturday and six on Arc day itself.

It's one of three trials over 12 furlongs for France's top race, and eight fillies go to post.

Blue Rose Cen 15/82.84 is the star having won three races at the highest level - the French 1,000 Guineas and Oaks, plus the Prix Marcel Boussac as a two-year-old.

She was denied a clear run for a furlong or more last time out in the Nassau at Goodwood. Some would say she would have won had Aurelien Lemaitre got her off the rail, but he didn't so she failed to catch Al Husn, Above The Curve and Nashwa.

Blue Rose Cen may be the form pick but, like Above The Curve 5/15.80, she has yet to race over Sunday's trip.

I would sooner go with a proven 12-furlong filly, so it's Aidan O'Brien's Warm Heart 15/82.84 for me.

She was a surprise winner of the Yorkshire Oaks last month, James Doyle taking the ride as stable jockey Ryan Moore was on the third, Savethelastdance. Sea Silk Road 10/111.00 was four lengths off Warm Heart in fifth on her first stab at a Group 1.

My selection has more mileage on her clock this year than the others and had Crown Princesse 9/19.80 back in fourth in the Ribblesdale at Ascot in June.

With none of the others making any appeal - I fancy Doyle's mount to see off Blue Rose Cen and Above The Curve.

Back Warm Heart @ 15/82.84 Bet now

The first of the Arc trials - the Prix Foy at 13:33 - is for four-year-olds and up.

There are three Group One winners and two Listed winners that look out of their depth: Fenelon 12/113.00 and Plesant Jane 25/126.00.

Sammarco's 7/17.80 high point came in July of last year when he ran on gamely to repel the determined challenge of Schwarzer Peter and Frankie Dettori's mount So Moonstruck in the Deutsches Derby at Hamburg.

He won another Group 1 later that month, and has run well in defeat since - including a second to Charlie Appleby's Rebel's Romance in the Group 1 Preis von Europa at Cologne - without matching those two runs.

The French should win this, though, with either my pick, Iresine 10/111.88, or last year's Prix de l'Opera winner Place Du Carrousel 13/82.62.

Make no mistake, I really like Place du Carrousel - she would be one of the best four-year-old fillies in France - but Iresine had by far the better turn of foot in the Prix Ganay in April.

He won last year's Prix Foy and connections wisely dodged the Arc itself, instead stepping Iresine up to a mile and seven for the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak for which he was 2/1 and won readily enough.

Only third on good going in the 2021 Prix Foy, it's fair to say Iresine would prefer it softer. He looks one of the best bets on the card all the same.

Back Iresine @ 10/111.88 Bet now

The third Arc trial is the Group 2 Qatar Prix Niel at 15:25.

The three Group 1 stars don't have a penalty for their wins so are at a big advantage.

Marhaba Ya Sanafi 7/17.80 won the French 2,000 Guineas. Feed The Flame 1/21.49 was a stylish winner of the Grand Prix de Paris. Fantastic Moon 5/15.80 swooped late to take the Deutsches Derby at Hamburg.

In most other races at this level Aidan O'Brien's Greenland 12/113.00 would be getting weight but not here.

On his Group 3 success at Saint-Cloud in early May he has a chance of coming third, so you might want to back him each-way but it's likely to be Feed The Flame, Marhaba Ya Sanafi and Fantastic Moon fighting out the finish.

Back Feed The Flame @ 1/21.49 Bet now

Longchamp - 12:23 - No bet

The first of the five feature races is the Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert over five furlongs at 12:23.

Berneuil 5/42.24 is the logical suggestion, having won the last two runnings.

Tailed off in the last two Prix de l'Abbayes, he seems to peak in this trial and has the same railside draw as 12 months ago when he beat Coeur de Pierre 2/12.94.

While this pair are best at the minimum trip the same can't be said of Aidan O'Brien's Hispanic 6/42.46.

This in-form six-furlong handicapper is contesting his first Group race and needs to improve to be placed.

I was drawn to Breizh Sky 2/12.94 when I first looked at the Qatar Prix du Pin at 16:00. Placed in the French 2,000 and third behind Group 1 winners Good Guess and Sauterne in the Prix Jean Prat over seven, he made all to win a similar Group 3 over course and distance, beating Good Guess and Cawdor.

He is more consistent than Fort Payne 6/16.80, a Group 3 winner in the same ownership that has gone off the boil since beating National Service 20/121.00 over course and distance in the spring.

There are no UK-based runners or riders to consider, and I expect Breizh Sky to prove best of the home team.

Racing Post ratings have Siam Paragon 7/17.80 and last year's winner Fang 7/17.80 a few pounds ahead of the rest.

It's the second time in a month that they've found themselves in the same race, Siam Paragon coming out on top on the all-weather at Deauville by two lengths.

With Siam Paragon 3lb worse off, there should be little between the two course and distance winners.

Spring Promise 6/16.80 left Charlie Appleby for Henri Pantall in the spring after winning twice at Lingfield over seven.

She has since won and come third in Listeds at Hannover and could improve further with Mickael Barzalona taking over from Souflane Saadi who was in the saddle in Germany.