With the owners of Bay Bridge and Vadeni opting for the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh yesterday, Longchamp's Prix d'Ispahan at 15:25 has lost pretty much all of its gloss.

The two races are designed for the same types, but the best of the older 10-furlong horses will inevitably go to Ireland as the Tattersalls Gold Cup is worth €450,000, €200,000 more than Monday's race.

Bay Bridge and Vadeni are rated 10lb better than the seven that line-up for the Prix d'Ispahan, which has attracted just the one Group 1 winner - Onesto 5/15.80

Frankie Dettori's mount had a cracking three-year-old career. It took off at Chantilly with a fifth in the French Derby at Chantilly. He then won the Grand Prix de Paris over 12 furlongs, before a career-best second to Luxembourg in the Irish Champion, finishing in front of four top-class rivals Vadeni, Mishriff, Alenquer and Broome.

The Arc and Japan Cup proved beyond Onesto but he is nonetheless the classiest in the line-up.

Luxembourg's win yesterday stamped the form and I fancy Onesto to give Dettori a third success in the race - his first in 21 years since his wins for Godolphin and Saeed bin Suroor on Halling (1996) and Best Of The Bests (2002).

There is nothing to choose between Anmaat 3/13.95 and Junko 5/15.80. The pair had the finish to the Prix Dollar over 10 furlongs here to themselves last October. Anmaat won that Group 2 by a head, the pair pulling well clear of their 10 rivals.

Anmaat, who will again be ridden by Jim Crowley, was runner-up to the 2021 Derby winner Adayar on his return at Newmarket, and so has a fitness edge over Onesto, hence his being half Onesto's odds.

Three of these have yet to race beyond a mile: Light Infantry 9/19.80, Erevann 3/13.95 and Facteur Cheval 16/117.00.

I quite like Light Infantry as he was second in two Group 1s at Deauville last summer - the Prix Jean Prat over seven and the Prix Jacques le Marois over a mile.

Ridden both times by Jamie Spencer, as he is in the d'Ispahan, Light Infantry was doing his best work in the final quarter-mile. Indeed, he almost won the latter race, passing Erevann 50 yards out but a neck behind Inspiral at the line.

Erevann won a Group 2 and a Group 3 last year, finishing four lengths clear of Facteur Cheval in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

It's honours even with that one, though, as Facteur Cheval finished a length ahead of him in the Group 2 Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud this month.

Of the two I'd have thought Facteur Cheval would be the more likely to stay this trip.

Oisin Murphy brought out the best in Buckaroo 10/111.00 to take a Listed race at Leopardstown last month but Joseph O'Brien's runner has yet to make the first three in the top grade.

The seven are closely matched but I prefer horses proven over the trip, rather than ones that aren't.

Onesto to beat Anmaat. Dettori to beat Jim Crowley.

Back Onesto @ 5/1

There are no UK-based runners or jocks in the Prix du Palais-Royal, a Group 3 over seven furlongs at 13:33.

I am drawn to last year's winner, Egot, who scored over six on his return at Chantilly, where Danelo was a close-up fifth.

That race, the Prix Servanne, has proved a pretty good guide to this furlong-longer Group 3 over the years.

Marianafoot, the runner-up in last year's Prix du Palais-Royal, signed off last season with a second to Amilcar. Little wonder that the handicapper can't separate Amilcar 3/13.95 and Egot 7/42.70.

Fort Payne 7/17.80 and Danelo 9/19.80 are officially rated third and fourth but don't have a good record in this grade.

National Service 14/115.00 is on the downgrade. His recent wins at Cagnes and Marseilles Borely have come in weaker races, and he has yet to live up to his promise of 2020.

Back Egot @ 7/4

The third and final Group race on the Longchamp card is the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier for stayers at 16:35.

Five go to post with the market leaders being Big Call and The Good Man.

They've met twice in the last 12 months with Big Call winning both races.

He had a length and three-quarters in hand when taking the Prix Gladiateur over course and distance in September.

He again came out on top when making virtually all in the Prix de Barbeville over course and distance. On that occasion he held The Good Man's challenge by half a length, with Sober 3/13.95 four lengths further back.

I tipped The Good Man that day, but see no reason why he should turn the tables on Big Call. Maybe he can, with the going being a couple of degrees faster, but Big Call seems the right call.

Or Gris 14/115.00 and Almacado Gree 4/14.80 recorded new personal bests on their last starts. Somewhat unusual given they are seven and eight years old respectively.

The stayers' division looks weak this year on both sides of the channel - The Henry II Stakes at Sandown last Thursday was also uninspiring - and I'd expect Big Call 2/12.94 to outstay his rivals with The Good Man 3/13.95 the one for forecasts.