The first of the feature races is the Prix Jean Romanet at 14:50.

The key is likely to be the distance with the market leaders both having won Gr 1 races over 10f.

The highest-rated of the home side, Mqse De Sevigne is better at a mile.

Last year's winner, Aristia, had finished second in the Nassau Stakes, which is a good omen for Above The Curve 4/14.80 as she was runner-up to Al Husn in last month's renewal.

Her Group 1 success came in the Prix Saint-Alary in spring last year - Ryan Moore driving her out to beat the relaible Place du Carrousel.

More recently she was one of four hampered by Via Sistina 11/102.08 when the George Boughey-trained mare hung right under pressure in the final stages of the Group 1 Yulong Pretty Polly at the Curragh in July.

The runner-up, Stay Alert, was the worst affected and would have been my tip. She misses this, though, going for the Yorkshire Oaks instead.

Having watched the replay again on Friday, I feel Above The Curve would not have won and Jessica Harrington's Trevaunance 25/126.00 was fifth on merit.

Via Sistina was beaten over a mile when Evens to follow up in the Falmouth Stakes, but she was outpaced and the race may have come too soon after the Pretty Polly.

Back over 10 furlongs, I hope she can again come out on top.

One For Bobby 9/19.80 has improved for joining Hughie Morrison, but perhaps not enough to win this.

Her career best came last time over 10 furlongs when she won the Grand Prix de Vichy in the hands of Christophe Soumillon. That is very much Group 3 form, so she is in markedly better company here.

If you fancy one of the home team, Mqse de Sevigne 11/26.40 won a Group 1 here over a mile at Deauville last month. She is 0 from 6 over 10 furlongs, but if you want to look on the bright side she was second in five of those.

Darkaniya, Pleasant Jane and Valpolicella are Listed winners that need to improve to figure in the finish.

The Prix Morny at 15:25 is the first Gr 1 of the year for two-year-olds in France.

As ever there are a number of Gr 2 winners and I would expect the winner to come from the elite quintet.

River Tiber 11/43.70 comes on from Royal Ascot where he won the Coventry. The third, fourth and fifth have all stamped the form, notably Bucanero Fuerte who has since win the Railway Stakes and the Phoenix Stakes.

Valiant Force 6/16.80 won the Norfolk Stakes over five at Ascot. The third, Elite Status 6/16.80, has since won a Group 3 over six on soft here at Deauville, so we know he stays whereas there would be a question-mark over Valiant Force in that respect.

Vandeek 13/27.40 won the Richmond at Goodwood, over six on soft. The form hasn't been franked in the same way the others have but he is a likeable sort and goes well for Andrea Atzeni.

The same can be said of Jasour 10/111.00 since the runner-up in the Group 2 July Stakes, Lake Forest, has since finished unplaced when beaten at 1/3 in an egg-and-spoon race at Newmarket.

The fifth of the five Group 2 winners is the favourite Ramatuelle 9/43.25, whose 4lb fillies' allowance could make all the difference to her beating the UK contingent.

It did in the Prix Robert Papin when she beat Aidan O'Brien's His Majesty by an impressive four lengths.

It is hard to make a case for the others on what they have done so far.

He is going to have to be at his best to beat River Tiber and Ramatuelle, but Vandeek's not a bad bet at the odds.

The Prix Alec Head at 12:58 is a Group 2 for fillies that didn't quite cut it in various Oaks.

Ryan Moore's mount Lumiere Rock 7/24.40 was fourth at the Curragh after coming second in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

Jannah Rose 6/42.46 was unbeaten going into the French Oaks for which she was 100/30. In the event she didn't live up to her odds, coming sixth at Chantilly, seven places ahead of Pensee du Jour 9/43.25.

Eternal Hope 9/25.30 won the Lingfield Oaks trial but was out of her depth at Epsom. With no excuse offered, it is hard to see her winning.

Abha 33/134.00 won the Cesce Derby in Prague and came fourth in a Listed at Vichy in preparation for this.

Unless I'm missing something, this should go to Joseph O'Brien's filly. I cannot understand why she is third in the betting.

Since finishing fourth to Goya Senora in the Prix Kergorlay 12 months ago, The Good Man's record is 21221. I'll leave you to guess the three times I've tipped him.

He is a six-year-old I just don't have much luck with.

The Good Man 2/12.94 and Sober 11/43.70 have come up against each other in their last two starts. Sober 11/43.70 headed The Good Man close home in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp. The Good Man then avenged that defeat at the Paris track last month. in both races they were less than a length apart.

Last year's winner Goya Senora 33/134.00 has yet to click this season, finishing four lengths behind Measure Of Time 8/18.80 and three lengths adrift of Diva Donna 20/121.00 here last month - the reason for their respective odds.

Rubis Vendome 6/16.80 and Ryan Moore's mount Grand Alliance 5/15.80 are recent Group 3 winners over 12 furlongs at Chantilly and Newbury respectively having their first stabs at this significantly longer trip.

The Charles Byrnes-trained Run For Oscar is a willing dual-purpose handicapper with as many wins on the Flat as under National Hunt rules. His recent fourth in the Group 2 Curragh Cup over a mile and three-quarters was a career-best on the Flat that followed a luckless third in the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot.

Given The Good Man has never won when I've tipped him, I will be having a saver each-way on Run For Oscar as he will be running on at the finish, won't find the heavy going and is value at 8/18.80

Carlo Biraghi 40/141.00 has done nothing of note since moving on from Jonjo Stack, who won a Curragh maiden and a Punchestown novices' hurdle with him in 2018 and 2019.