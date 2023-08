Buick, Marquand, Moore and Murphy in action

Kevin Ryan double-handed in Jacques le Marois

Fabre filly napped

After two sub-standard Group 1s the last two weekends, Deauville has hit the jackpot with the Prix Jacques Le Marois.

Five of the 11 runners are winners in the top grade, and one, Marhaba Ya Sanafi, is a Classic winner.

Five others have been placed in Group 1s - Light Infantry in four; Hi Royal in two Classics; Big Rock, Erevann, and Life In Motion in one each. Of the 11 starters, only Angers 33/134.00 is out of his depth.

The favourite is Big Rock 100/304.30 who drops back to a mile after his second in the French Derby. All his wins have come over 9f, so I will happily take him on over a mile.

I would sooner back the miler Marhaba Ya Sanafi 16/117.00 who was third at Chantilly. One of the best milers of his age, he was ridden to get 10 furlongs that day. Ryan Moore takes over from Mickael Barzalona, and his overnight odds of 14/115.00 do not take into account his French 2,000 Guineas win.

I wouldn't want to put anyone off backing the proven milers Triple Time 9/25.30, Inspired 9/25.30, Light Infantry 16/117.00 or Erevann 13/27.40.

Triple Time was all out to beat the filly Inspired in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot. And 12 months ago Inspired, Light Infantry and Everann fought out the finish to this race, two necks separating first from third at the line.

On those two races, there is not a lot between the quartet.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Triple Time also saddles Hi Royal 16/117.00, placed in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Curragh.

Had he not run a stinker when nearer last than first behind Good Guess 7/17.80 in the Prix Jean Prat over seven here last month, he would be half his odds.

Life In Motion 20/121.00 ran a career-best here last month over this distance in the Prix Rothschild. A winner of three Listeds, she only just failed to catch Mqse De Sevigne in that Group 1 for fillies, but this is far more competitive.

The fifth Group 1 winner, Onesto 20/121.00 was a worthy winner of the Grand Prix de Paris over 12 furlongs last season. He then ran second to Luxembourg in the Irish Champion Stakes. He is not a miler at this level, though, and this is his first race since a close-up seventh in the Japan Cup in November.

Back Marhaba Ya Sanafi each-way @ 16/117.00 Bet now

My nap runs in the Prix Gontaut-Biron at 16:00, immediately after the feature.

I love conditions races like this one - a Group 3 for four-year-olds and up with penalties solely for Group races won this year.

It is perfect for Andre Fabre's Place du Carrousel 11/102.08 who closed out last season with success in the top fillies' race at the Arc meeting - the Prix de L'Opera.

She beat Nashwa, Above The Curve, My Astra and the Oaks winner Tuesday over 10 furlongs on soft, the same trip and going she'll encounter here. Only the track has changed.

Place du Carrousel came fifth in the Group 1 Prix Ganay on her only start this spring but she was fifth in the betting, so she could not be said to have been disappointing. She was not expected to do any better.

This is a dramatic drop in class and she should win if within 7lbs of her best form.

Bolthole 11/43.70 finished three lengths clear of Kertez 15/28.40 at Vichy, where Monty 12/113.00 was a similar distance further back in seventh.

Monty won two Group 3s at Longchamp last summer, whereas Bolthole - a handicapper with Michael Bell the last two seasons - is more 'Listed' class. Kertez had been placed in four Group races prior to his fifth at Vichy, and is likely to be again. He would be the best each-way option at his overnight odds.

Back Place du Carrousel @ 11/102.08 Bet now

There are only five runners in the opener - the Prix Francois Boutin at 12:58 - and there's not a lot to go on.

No winners have come out of Evade's maiden over six here on soft, or Majestic One's at Doncaster over this distance of seven furlongs.

Mythology's maiden win at Galway is similarly hard to weigh up, but he saw the seven furlongs out well, beating Sea The Polaris two lengths.

Kumite had won at odds-on at Salon-de-Provence and Marseille on good to soft, before his third at Bordeaux. He is up in class and trip.

Grey Man's sole defeat was by a head and the filly that beat him, Laulne, has since won a Group 3.

If pushed I'd go with Grey Man, as his Sportsbook price 9/25.30 is value.

The Prix Minerve is a Group 3 for three-year-old fillies over an extended mile and a half.

Grade 1 winners are not allowed to take part, but there is nothing to stop an Oaks-placed filly from lining up.

Tasmania is exactly that, having come third to Blue Rose Cen and Never Ending Story at Chantilly.

Tom Marquand tried to make all on the William Haggas-trained Crack Of Light in the Prix de Malleret at Longchamp, but was headed a furlong out on the odds-on shot.

The two Irish challengers are maiden winners. Shamwari scored at Dundalk, and Scarlett O'Hara won at the Curragh.

Marquand is likely to want to stretch the field and try to steal the race on Crack Of Light, but Bauyrzhan Murzabayev is no novice and will hopefully not be fooled on the favourite.

Back Tasmania @ 4/51.77 Bet now

The handicapper will not be surprised if the Prix Nureyev at 14:49 resulted in a 1-2 for Godolphin.

The Charlie Appleby-trained pair have both been Group placed. Stable jockey William Buick gets the leg up on Bold Act, rated 107, while Ryan Moore is on Victory Dance 102.

Both colts are willing; Bold Act just has a bit more class about him.

Merkur has a penalty for his Listed win at Dusseldorf which won't help his cause.

The rest aren't up to much, and that includes Bravais, a son of Frankel.

He was all the rage at Compiegne last time but was firmly put in his place by Birr Castle, Woodchuck and Kovanof. Alashar was seventh and you'd have thought Woodchuck would fare best again, given the distance and going are the same.