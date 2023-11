James Reveley holds two aces, maybe more

Stamina the issue in the Prix la Haye Jousselin

Jigme napped in Grade 1 three-year-old hurdle

There are three more Grade 1s on the second day of the Autumn Festival at Auteuil.

Unfortunately for betting purposes, two of them have a winner-bar-a-fall favourite in the style of Theleme, yesterday's 10-length winner of the Grand Prix d'Auntomne at 30/1001.30.

More of Jigme and Juntos Ganamos later.

The feature €580,000 Prix La Haye Jousselin at 14:51 over just under three and a half miles is the exception - a chase that could go one of three ways.

You have James Reveley riding classy Gran Diose 2/12.94 for Louisa Carberry. Gaetan Masure's on the only proven stayer in the line-up, Grandeur Native 5/23.50. Angelo Zuliani is on Francois Nicolle's La Manigance 7/17.80.

Nicolle, the champion trainer over here, knows what's needed to win this prestigious race. He has won five of the last six runnings - three times with Bipolaire, once with Poly Grandchamp and 12 months ago with Figuero, ridden by Zuliani. Madame Carberry won it with Docteur de Ballon in 2020.

I described Gran Diose as classy, because he has won two Grade 2s, one over two miles four and a half furlongs, one over the standard Auteuil trip of two, six.

In his prep race for this last month - the Grade 3 Prix Heros XII Chase over two, six - he was beaten two and a half lengths by Incollable with Ho Ho La Forez 8/18.80 and La Manigance two lengths and eight lengths back in third and fourth respectively.

That's the case for backing Gran Diose and the reason why he is favourite. None of these, bar last year's runner-up Grandeur Native, has run beyond three miles, though.

So given they are all comfortable with heavy going, it's a question of whether you go with the proven stamina of Grandeur Native or cross your fingers that James Reveley can coax Gran Diose to a Grade 1 victory five furlongs beyond his known comfort zone.

I was surprised to see Jigme priced up at 11/102.08 last night for the Prix Cambaceres aka Grande Course de Haies at 12:20 for three-year-olds.

His form is so much better than that of his rivals that I thought he would be 1/21.49.

A winner of his three races in the spring, including the prestigious Prix Aguado by four lengths from Leon du Berlais, he has since come third to James Reveley-ridden Master d'Oc 4/14.80 and Leon du Berlais 7/24.40 here before returning to win the Grade 2 Georges de Talhouet-Roy by three lengths from Leon du Berlais, Kingland 10/111.00 and Pistiche Dore 8/18.80.

Jigme has been penalised in his races and, with this race being a Grade 1, he is 9lb better off for a neck with Leon du Berlais and 6lb better off for two lengths with Master d'Oc.

In case, you were wondering why I've not mentioned the Fontainebleau claimer winner Yutu 40/141.00 it is because he is here simply to pocket the €9,500 he will get for finishing sixth.

The shortest-priced of the favourites for the three features is Juntos Ganamos, 4/71.56 for the Prix Maurice Gillois which determines who gets crowned champion four-year-old chaser.

James Reveley has won it three times in the last eight years but his mount, Jardin d'Arthel 6/16.80, has finished well adrift of Juntos Ganamos here in May and again last month.

Jazzy Senam 8/18.80 ran above expectations in splitting Juntos Ganamos and Jardin d'Arthel in the Prix Orcada, and makes more appeal for the forecast. Le Philosophe 12/113.00 and Winteriscoming 40/141.00 both fell in that Grade 3 and go again.

Amy du Kiff 9/19.80 and Klitchko de Belair 10/111.00 went past the post together in the Listed Prix Bayonnet, with Jost 33/134.00 five lengths back in third.

All in all, you would expect Juntos Ganamos to win bar a fall, but as he fell here on his penultimate start as well as over hurdles I won't recommend him. I would sooner back Jazzy Senam and/or Amy du Kiff each-way.

Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm have done well since going into partnership, and will be expecting to win the opener with their best horse, Il Est Francais.

The five-year-old won a Grade 1 hurdle here last November and is a worthy favourite to make it two out of two over fences in the Prix Fondeur at 11:45.

Sue Bramall would have liked James Reveley to maintain his partnership with her Master Nonantais but Noel George has first call on the current champ, who only needs to sit tight to win on Il Est Francais.