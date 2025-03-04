Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Ridin Solo to follow up last month's win

Karl Burke can win another Spring Cup at Lingfield

Montrachet Girl is going the right way

There's little to choose between four of the five runners in Catterick's staying handicap hurdle (15:55) on their best form, but Donald McCain's Ridin Solo tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and Brian Hughes' mount is taken to follow up his success at Sedgefield last month.

Placed in most of his previous outings, Ridin Solo wasn't winning that maiden contest out of turn and had something in hand as he made all the running to account for his main market rival Laravie.

That was over just short of two and a half miles, so Ridin Solo faces a big step up in distance for his return to handicap company. However, there's a good chance he could find improvement for the longer trip looking at his pedigree. His dam is a half-sister to useful chaser Federici who was also trained by McCain and stayed well over fences.

Karl Burke won Lingfield's Spring Cup (15:42) three years ago with El Caballo who progressed so well that he ended up starting joint-favourite for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

It's asking a lot for his latest candidate for the listed contest, Rebel's Gamble, to make the same sort of progress, but the full brother to Ayr Gold Cup winner Nahaarr has certainly made a good start to his career on the all-weather which began only a couple of months ago.

Rebel's Gamble won novices at Southwell and Newcastle on his first two starts in January and ran out an impressive winner on the second occasion. While he couldn't complete the hat-trick in a handicap back at Southwell last time, he improved again in finishing second, conceding more than a stone to winner Humam after being slowly away. With further improvement to come stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time - he still has the Timeform 'small p' - he can take the step up to listed company in his stride.

Montrachet Girl was trained by Eve Johnson Houghton at two when showing ability over six furlongs and made a promising start for Roger Varian when stepped up in trip and finishing fourth on her handicap debut at Kempton in January.

That promise was confirmed in another seven-furlong handicap at Southwell last month when Montrachet Girl got off the mark, coming from off the pace to lead close home and winning with a bit in hand by a neck from Sabrimento.

With the 'Horse In Focus' flag for that effort making her of interest here, as well as being top of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, she can defy a 3 lb rise in the weights and win again at Kempton (17:30).

