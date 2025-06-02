Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a significant improver

Two B Tanned can complete five-timer

Raavi can leave previous form behind

Deep Water Bay open to significant progress

Two B Tanned was just modest at best for George Scott last year, but she has done nothing but progress for this yard, especially since cheekpieces were added to her usual hood. Her winning run started over an extended mile at Beverley in April and she had no problem following up under a penalty over the same course and distance eight days later.

A subsequent 9lb rise after those two victories didn't stop her when completing a hat-trick at Musselburgh last month and she produced another big career-best effort under this rider at Leicester last week.

A few in behind that day were caught napping when Two B Tanned went for home, but she was firmly in control all the way up the straight, confirming herself a very progressive filly. She's back on the all-weather now, but she's clearly an improved performer, and she remains ahead of her mark under a 5lb penalty.

Recommended Bet Back Two B Tanned in the 18:30 Wolverhampton SBK 7/4

Ismail Mohammed is two from four with handicap debutants so far this year and Raavi has the potential to show improved form now entering this sphere for the first time.

He started at big prices in three relatively quick runs on turf last year, having more in behind than in front each start, but looking very inexperienced, and he is just the type to do better this season.

Interestingly, he's been gelded since last seen, and also wears a first-time visor, which should help him keep his concentration better. Raavi represents a trainer that is in good form of late and, in a weak handicap, where there doesn't appear to be much pace, it would be no surprise if he was given a positive ride on his return and prove hard to catch.

Recommended Bet Back Raavi in the 19:30 Wolverhampton SBK 3/1

Sir Mark Prescott has a strong reputation for improving three-year-olds in handicaps when moving up to a trip more in line with their pedigree, and Deep Water Bay looks a classic example.

He has plenty of stamina in his pedigree - he's a half-brother to the same connections' Arcadian Friend, who incidentally made a winning handicap debut - and he has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, running down the field in races over a mile so far this year.

He did shape with some promise on his debut, but was seemingly refused a mark after the usual three runs, and he went in snatches when again well beaten on his latest start at Kempton in April.

Deep Water Bay steps up four furlongs in trip now, though, and a much better showing in anticipated now from a lowly opening mark representing a yard who are operating at a 40% strike rate with handicap debutants this year. He still has the 'Timeform Large P' attached to his rating, too, highlighting significant improvement is expected.

Recommended Bet Back Deep Water Bay in the 20:30 Wolverhampton SBK 2/1

