Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Newcastle and Leopardstown on Sunday...
Gunship still improving
Party Bear remains with handicapping scope
Etawa has significant potential
Etawa open to significant improvement
Etawa is from a very smart Aga Khan family and she shaped with an abundance of promise of her debut over this course and distance last month in a fillies contest that has historically been a reliable source of future winners and smart performers.
She was in dire need of the experience on that occasion, showing clear signs of greenness when shaken up on the home turn, and doing all of her best work in the closing stages when the penny started to drop.
The two who finished in front of her have both shown improved form since, and Etawa has the 'Timeform Large P' attached to her rating, denoting she's open to any amount of improvement. She is also top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and she looks a most promising filly.
Gunship the one to beat
Gunship defied odds of 22/1 when making a winning debut over a mile at this course in December, and that form has worked out well, with both the runner-up and third winning next time, reaching a useful level of form.
He showed improved form in defeat under a penalty when runner-up to an Irish raider at Southwell four months later, travelling well throughout the race and proving never stronger than at the finish.
Gunship was well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter on his handicap debut at Sandown last time, and he was unlucky not to finish much closer, stuck in traffic for long enough to impact his chance in a race in which the pair who beat him were ridden much handier.
He was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that effort to highlight he's a horse to follow next time and, returned to the all-weather, from just a 1lb higher mark, he must have an excellent chance.
Party Bear remains a horse of interest
Karl Burke has his team in terrific order at present and his Party Bear looks an interesting runner at Newcastle on Sunday.
She has shown much improved form switched to the all-weather since returning from a break in January, narrowly denied on her reappearance, but going on to record a quick-fire double at Wolverhampton and Southwell.
Party Bear was unable to complete a hat-trick at Lingfield last time, but she wasn't seen to anything like best effect, doing well to get as close as she did given she still had several more in front than behind turning in.
She recorded a fast closing sectional on that occasion, too, earning herself the Sectional Flag, and switched to a track which should suit her run style much better, she looks very interesting from just 1lb higher.
