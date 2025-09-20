Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/2 Horse In Focus at Southwell

More sprint success beckons for Spencer

Penalty should not be enough to stop rejuvenated Cougar

Improving Forty Years On can complete four-timer

It was a Saturday to remember for trainer Richard Spencer and owner Phil Cunningham who landed the Silver and Gold Cups at Ayr with Candy and Run Boy Run.

The pair can land another good prize on Sunday as The Man has leading claims in the five-furlong handicap at Southwell, the most valuable event on the card.

The Man showed improved form to make a successful handicap debut on his reappearance at York in May and then produced an even better effort in defeat when denied by only a head in second at the same course last month, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as only likely to be of firm interest next time. He remains fairly treated off a 4 lb higher mark, especially as he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve further.

Recommended Bet Back The Man in the 16:07 at Southwell SBK 3/1

Cougar had been on a long losing run stretching back to a victory in a juvenile hurdle at Down Royal in November 2022, but he snapped the losing sequence with a dominant win at Musselburgh last week.

Cougar, who responded well to the application of blinkers for the first time, was allowed an easy time of things in front but still impressed with how readily he settled matters, quickly drawing clear when asked to score by seven lengths.

Even under a 5 lb penalty, he comes out 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on his Musselburgh performance, while he has pieces of form for his previous yard that suggest he could be very well treated now back on song.

Recommended Bet Back Cougar in the 17:13 at Southwell SBK 13/8

Forty Years On has shown run-by-run improvement and completed the hat-trick with something to spare at Ascot last time.

The confidently-ridden Forty Years On still had a few lengths to make up on the leader entering the final furlong, but she picked up strongly to lead close home and won by a cosy half-length, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter.

A 4 lb rise in the weights underestimates Forty Years On who is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and still has the Timeform 'small p'.

Recommended Bet Back Forty Years On in the 18:15 at Southwell SBK 5/2

