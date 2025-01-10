Dubai Racing Tips: Heart of Honor a strong fancy to follow up
Dubai expert Jake Price has picked out three selections at Meydan on Friday...
-
Heart of Honor impressed last time
-
Coventry sixth can make winning start
-
UAE 2000 Guineas winner has plenty in his favour
Meydan - R1 13:30 - Back Heart of Honor
Heart of Honor cost €160,000 at the breeze-ups last year and built on the promise of his debut run at Southwell (form which is working out well) when opening his account over this course and distance five weeks ago.
He took well to this surface on that occasion, form that was subsequently franked in the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial last week, and this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up.
Golden Redemption appeals most among the rest, while Exculpation can go well again.
Meydan - R4 15:15 - Back Symbol Of Honour
A very strong British challenge, with Coventry sixth Symbol of Honour taken to make a successful start on these shores.
He went on to finish runner-up in listed company and also hit the frame in a heavy-ground Group 3 at Newmarket on his final start.
His sole win came on good-to-firm ground and he's just the type to excel in the middle east for top connections.
King's Call is next on the shortlist after a good run in a handicap here last week, with Jungle Drums and West Acre also requiring a closer look.
Meydan - R6 16:25 - Back Mendelssohn Bay
Last year's UAE 2000 Guineas winner Mendelssohn Bay took another step forward when winning again four weeks ago and can make a successful switch to handicaps.
He stayed on well on that occasion, leaving the impression he'll relish this longer trip, and an opening mark of 104 may well underestimate him.
Elyabri is feared on the back of a win here last month, while Local Dynasty could also figure if building on his recent comeback.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Recent eye catcher maybe the answer at Newcastle
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Each way pair with extra places appeal at Dundalk for 98/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Each way pair with extra places appeal at Dundalk for 98/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Tafreej to bounce back at Meydan
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Saturday Kempton Runners: Pic D'Orhy my best chance of the weekend