Dubai Racing Tips: Heart of Honor a strong fancy to follow up

Heart of Honor impressed last time

Coventry sixth can make winning start

UAE 2000 Guineas winner has plenty in his favour

Heart of Honor cost €160,000 at the breeze-ups last year and built on the promise of his debut run at Southwell (form which is working out well) when opening his account over this course and distance five weeks ago.

He took well to this surface on that occasion, form that was subsequently franked in the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial last week, and this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up.

Golden Redemption appeals most among the rest, while Exculpation can go well again.

Recommended Bet Back Heart of Honor in the 13:30 Meydan SBK 5/6

A very strong British challenge, with Coventry sixth Symbol of Honour taken to make a successful start on these shores.

He went on to finish runner-up in listed company and also hit the frame in a heavy-ground Group 3 at Newmarket on his final start.

His sole win came on good-to-firm ground and he's just the type to excel in the middle east for top connections.

King's Call is next on the shortlist after a good run in a handicap here last week, with Jungle Drums and West Acre also requiring a closer look.

Recommended Bet Back Symbol of Honour in the 15:15 Meydan SBK 11/8

Last year's UAE 2000 Guineas winner Mendelssohn Bay took another step forward when winning again four weeks ago and can make a successful switch to handicaps.

He stayed on well on that occasion, leaving the impression he'll relish this longer trip, and an opening mark of 104 may well underestimate him.

Elyabri is feared on the back of a win here last month, while Local Dynasty could also figure if building on his recent comeback.

Recommended Bet Back Mendelssohn Bay in the 16:25 SBK 5/2

