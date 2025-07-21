Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Tuesday

Sam Turner

Fresh from a well-backed 3/1 winner on Monday, Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with two selections for Lingfield and Ballinrobe on Tuesday...

  • Sonata to hit all the right notes for Murphy

  • Millman operation set for more Sweet success

  • Drum can beat Ballinrobe foes

Lingfield, 16:50 - Back Sweet Sonata @ 4/15.00

 

It was some weekend for the Rod Millman operation with Anthelia snatching the Weatherbys Super Sprint on the line to score by the barest of margins at Newbury.

At a cost of just 6,000 guineas, it was further testament to the excellence of a training establishment which year on year uncovers modestly purchased juveniles with the profile of Saturday's heroine to excel in some of the high summer's more valuable events.

There is nothing of that value on show today with the quality on offer as bad as I can recall in more than 25 years of operating as a tipster and believe me that's a high (or should I say low) bar.

Hopefully, the Millmans have come to the rescue with Sweet Sonata who appears to have a leading chance in this sprint.

Her handler and son James often endeavour to engage the services of Oisin Murphy and the figures when the combination team up makes decent reading.

In the past decade, Murphy has a strike rate of 17% for the yard, riding 51 winners from 295 mounts to produce a level stakes profit in excess of 23 points, a pretty fair return considering the multiple champion jockey's mounts are often overbet.

The selection's best two efforts have been recorded in recent times with the blinkers applied at Goodwood and Leicester and her two career victories have been achieved following 14 and 21 days absences from the track so this race fits her profile well.

Murphy steered Sweet Sonata to victory in a Newbury novice last summer and hopefully he can repeat the trick here. 

Recommended Bet

Back Sweet Sonata in the 16:50 Lingfield

SBK4/1

Ballinrobe, 18:42 - Back Drumgill @ 3/14.00

 

Drumgill has established himself as something of a Ballinrobe specialist and the six-year-old could be worth risking now he returns to hurdles.

A seven-race stint chasing has seen the son of Elusive Pimpernel prove himself a better conveyance over the larger obstacles as he left behind a hurdles mark of 115 to reach 132 over fences.

A near career best in the Mayo National in May at this venue again advertised his talents and there was no disgrace incurring a four-length defeat of the progressive Western Fold who had previously lifted a well-contested Tipperary beginners chase.

Trainer John Ryan sends his gelding back over hurdles here following a subdued effort in the Midlands National at Kilbeggan and the move may just prove inspired, even over a trip which is arguably short of his best these days.

Course stats of 2112 advertise Drumgill's effectiveness at this track and his stable captured this race 12 months ago so may well have had the race in mind for a while.

Recommended Bet

Back Drumgill in the 18:42 Ballinrobe

SBK3/1

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

