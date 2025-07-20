Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Sunday

Sam Turner

Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with two selections for Sunday with picks at the Curragh and Newton Abbot...

  • Prescott poised to enhance Curragh record

  • Tasmania can toy with Group adversaries

  • Gardner gelding fancied to Sting his rivals

Curragh, 14.30 - Back Tasmania @ 5/23.50

 

Sir Mark Prescott is a rather infrequent visitor to the Curragh, but his rare sorties across the Irish Sea are often worth noting (six course victories) and Tasmania looks capable of adding to his successess with victory in this Group 3 event.

The well-named daughter of Australia has yet to win for her new connections having been transferred from Francis Graffard in the spring of 2024, but she shaped with real promise behind Diamond Rain at Newcastle, her second start for the Baronet.

Her debut effort was undertaken last summer in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at this venue where she was a shade outclassed, but not disgraced, by subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking.

There should be nothing of that class in opposition here and the time of her effort at Gosforth Park gives her a major chance of recording a first Group success.

Recommended Bet

Back Tasmania to Win 14:30 Curragh

SBK5/2

Newton Abbot, 16.07 - Back Stinginhisstep each-way @ 7/18.00

 

The decision to ask Stinginhisstep to tackle a new trip was somewhat of a failure last time but the keen going son of Scorpion might be a different proposition back over a trip which suits him well.

The selection took full advantage of a basement mark two starts ago to dominate 10 rivals over course and distance in May, gaining more than 11 lengths on his rivals courtesy of a fluent round of hurdling.

There was to be no repeat for Sue Gardner's six-year-old when upped in distance a fortnight ago as he folded tamely two out to trail in third of four runners off his revised mark.

Wisely, connections have reverted to Plan A with regards to trip and if the monsoons miss Newton Abbot, Stinginhisstep ought to give another good account.  

Recommended Bet

Back Stinginhisstep, Each-Way, in 16:07 Newton Abbot

SBK7/1

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

