Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Monday
Betfair tipster Sam Turner is back with two selections for Monday at Ayr and Windsor...
-
Spiora can prove a Walford wonder at Ayr
-
Risk a Bob or too on Dunlop's in-form handicapper
-
Paatel in pole position to pinch Windsor finale
Ayr, 16.40 - Back Spioradalta @ 9/25.50
Spioradalta
The admirable Glasses Up bids to win this race for the second time, fully five years after he was successful for the first time.
Somewhat of a track specialist, the veteran will be much happier at the west of Scotland venue than he was at Hamilton over 11 furlongs last time where he faded after trying to make the running.
That outing came three weeks after the completion of a rapid hat-trick which took Glasses Up from a mark of 59 to 69 and theirin lies the problem as Mike Smith's multiple track winner has a class 5 record which reads 61474368554834483 which clearly casts a shadow on his claims in today's grade.
Contrast those stats with Spioradalta whose record at this level reads 033114041 and who arrives at Ayr on the back of a commendable effort at Beverley.
The Rajasinghe gelding was a little keen with the cheekpieces reapplied that day, but a switch to a flatter track may see him finish his race off a little better and all four of his career wins have been achieved when he has returned to the track between 13 and 23 days so the timing of this race fits nicely with his best efforts.
Windsor, 21.00 - Back Bobacious @ 7/42.75
Bobacious
The link up between Mason Paatel and Bobacious has been the catalyst to a fine run of form for the son of Telescope who arrives back at the Thames venue searching for a swift hat-trick following successes at Leicester and Epsom.
Both victories were achieved courtesy of positive, front-running rides from the talented apprentice who is rapidly working through his claim this summer.
A revised mark of 72 may not be enough to stop Ed Dunlop's gelding if he's in the same tenacious mood as last time and, although he has ground to find with Just An Hour following their run at Nottingham in the spring, the likelihood is he may be able to dominate again at a track where he has already scored for previous handler, Georgie Nicholls.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
