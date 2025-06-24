Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets at Newton Abbot

Count on Clearance to regain his title

It may be the height of summer and deep in the middle of the Flat season, but the jumps card at Newton Abbot may offer the best chance of backing a winner on Tuesday.

I'm not sure whether that is a sad indicment of the Flat fare post Royal Ascot or the fact the Devon venue hosts a solid summer card with six of the seven events providing each-way opportunity courtesy of the three places on offer.

With this in mind, Clearance makes some appeal bidding to win the opening amateur riders' handicap hurdle for the second time, having been successful two years ago with Zac Baker on board.

Admittedly, Michael Blake's son of Derby winner Authorized could be showing signs of ageing as his mark has slipped from this time last year (115) to a current rating of 103 following some subdued efforts.

However, I thought there was plenty of promise when the selection returned to Newton Abbot last month to chase home subsequent winner Al Sayah over the extended 2m5f trip.

The handicapper dropped him again for that run, despite the fact he was only beaten five lengths, and that effort took his track form figures to a highly respectable 1341211113374 so he ought to be present at the business end again here.

Recommended Bet Back Clearance E/W in the 17:57 Newton Abbot SBK 9/2

3 Gateau De Miel (Fr) J: Tom Broughton

Tom Broughton T: Barry Brennan

Barry Brennan F:

The trainer switch to Barry Brennan produced a marked change in the fortunes of Gateau De Miel at Stratford.

Formerly trained by Henry De Bromhead before joining point-to-point handler Myles Osborne, the nine-year-old appeared to relish his new surroundings and the return to racing under rules to see off recent Warwick scorer A Dublin Job in a strong time.

The selection had previously finished runner-up in an open hunter chase over course and distance for former connections so his effectiveness at the track is confirmed and I liked the way he hit the line at Stratford when seeing out that trip strongly.

Hopefully, he can confirm that victory was no fluke and back up the victory off the same mark here.

Recommended Bet Back Gateau De Miel E/W in the 20:27 Newton Abbot SBK 14/5

