Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Morris and Synergism the perfect combination for Kempton

Our tipster sides with two improving handicappers

Quiescent a quality wager at HQ

Prescott stayer poised to pocket Class 2 event

Hamad Al Jehani has undergone something of a stop-start season, but recent signs have been more encouraging and Quiescent could add to recent gains in this nursery.

The Newmarket handler sent out just three winners prior to July 12th this year, before Holguin's Chester win has proved the catalyst to a stronger finish to the season.

October has been a good month so far with four successes from 10 runners, including a notable Grade 1 win at Woodbine with Silawi, and Al Jehani looks to have another fine chance of success courtesy of the Pinatubo filly who takes in this handicap in preference to a Listed event or another race of this type at the weekend.

Nicely ridden last time by Jack Nicholls who allowed his mount to find her feet leaving the Dip, Quiescent needed all of the seven furlong trip to get on top of Queen Tamara and overhaul her rival in the dying strides of her first start in handicap company.

By winning on a faster surface, the selection proved she isn't ground dependent, but any rain will play to her strengths and she is capable of resisting a 5lb rise for her latest success.

Recommended Bet Back Quiescent in the 17:18 at Newmarket SBK 5/4

The form of the Mallard Handicap at Doncaster took a handsome boost when runner-up Beylerbeyi completed a remarkable victory in the Cesarewitch Handicap.

Fifth on Town Moor was Synergism who ran a blinder as the sole three-year-old in the field racing over a trip which was arguably short of his best.

The selection returns to two miles for this Class 2 handicap and, providing a busy season isn't catching up with him, he ought to go very well returned to this venue where he is unbeaten in two previous outings.

Synergism is also yet to taste defeat on a right-handed track having won earlier this summer at Sandown and, although his mark continues to climb, he looks capable of posting another sizeable effort on a track which clearly suits him so well.

Recommended Bet Back Synergism in the 19:40 at Kempton SBK 4/1

