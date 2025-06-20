Today's Royal Ascot Tips: Sam Turner's quartet of best bets up to 33/1

Take Leo to spring a Commonwealth surprise

We have already seen one Queen Mary winner return to Ascot and win another of the week's major prizes and I wonder if Leovanni might be overpriced to emulate Crimson Advocate's heroics on day two in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

Not everything has worked out perfectly for trainer Karl Burke this week, but last year's Queen Mary heroine appears well drawn here alongside the likes of Ides Of March and Arizona Blaze, while she is also in touching distance of market leaders Shadow Of Light and Babouche.

It almost goes without saying that she will need a new career best to figure in the face of true Group 1 campaigners, but there was enough in her comeback at Haydock when a litle gassy and hampered late on which suggested a step back up to six furlongs at a venue she likes could produce a sizeable personal best.

At 33/134.00 with four places on offer she is a little too temping to resist with James Doyle, present throughout her juvenile career, back on board.

Recommended Bet Back Leovanni each-way SBK 33/1

As is well documented, a wide draw in the middle distance races on the round track at Ascot can be a tidy advantage so Mount Atlas shouldn't be inconvenienced by stall 17.

I have held the belief for a while that there is a decent handicap in the Masar gelding and this could be his chance to bag one as he returns to the scene of one of his best career efforts when successful at the Berkshire venue over course and distance last July.

The selection has pretty much improved on each of his three outings since, culminating in a commendable run in Group 3 company at Chester behind Illinois, Al Qareem (winner at York since) and Absurde in the Ormonde Stakes.

However, it was his comeback run in a highly competitive renewal of the Rosebery Handicap at Kempton in March which advertised his claims for a race like this.

He was too fresh and well on his return that day, carting rider Hayley Turner to the head of affairs much too soon and it was no great surprise when the petrol light flickered inside the final furlong and he weakened into fourth.

Granted a more patient ride by Rob Hornby, Mount Atlas boasts the quality to take a hand in a race of this nature and, with five places on offer, he makes plenty of appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Mount Atlas each-way SBK 11/1

My original fancy for this event was Supermodel after she posted a sparkling effort on the clock at Nottingham in the hands of Joanna Mason.

However, stall three has dampened my enthusiasm for that project and, although I will still cover the Night Of Thunder filly financially, the claims of Betty Clover have become more alluring as the week has worn on.

The daughter of Time Test belatedly makes her handicap debut at the 11th time of asking here and, although many will feel she is too exposed for this assignment at this stage of her career, I like the fact she is a little more battle hardened than most.

William Buick clearly feels the same as he maintains an association with a filly he rode for the first time in a Chantilly Group 2 earlier this month, ironically named the Prix de Sandringham.

Eve Johnson Houghton was on the mark with Havana Hurricane in the Windsor Castle on day two so her string are clearly in good heart and she must surely have had this race in mind for some time for her filly given she is owned by the The Ascot Revellers!

Beaten five lengths in last year's Queen Mary and just a neck in the Princess Margaret Stakes a month later, Betty Clover has good experience of the track, hails from a yard in form and looks to have been drawn fairly well with a top rider booked, so with six places on offer is worth an each-way play.

Recommended Bet Back Betty Clover each-way SBK 8/1

Last year's Queen Mary Stakes has been a recurring theme in this column, so I'll save both my readers too much more time by exercising brevity and making a succinct case for Miss Lamai.

The selection was in the front rank throughout in the aforementioned Group event 12 months ago and only gave way late on as some more conservatively ridden rivals passed her inside the distance.

Highly-tried from that point in Listed and Group company, the selection posted a career best at York behind the talented Tropical Storm and, much like Betty Clover, drops into a handicap for the first time at a track she clearly operates well on.

There appears a mutitude of front-runners in close proximity so Clifford Lee should enjoy a nice tow into the race aboard the Mehmas filly and she tops a shortlist which also includes Zayer (stable won this two years ago) and another Queen Mary refugee in Adrestia who was slowly away and not knocked about at Windsor last time.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Lamai each-way SBK 14/1

