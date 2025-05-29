Friday Racing Tips: Talented Eustace colt can prove a Chepstow King

Talented son of Sea The Stars can justify Wathnan transfer

Encouraging Nottingham debut promises plenty for exciting three-year-old

Believe in Main mare to bounce back to winning ways

I was really taken with the debut effort of Sea Of Kings at Nottingham, so much so that I added him to my Racing TV '10 horses to follow' list for the 2025 flat season.

In fairness, most race readers would have felt the same about an encouraging initial effort which saw the son of Sea The Stars jump slowly from the gates before showing real signs of greenness and inexperience mid race.

However, once in the straight, the brother to Irish Oaks heroine and Arc runner-up Sea Of Class really began to understand what was required and he closed to within a couple of lengths of subsequent Pontefract winner Munsif at the line under a sympathetic ride from Clifford Lee.

Understandably, the run caught the eye of those with deep pockets with Wathnan Racing swooping for Harry Eustace's colt on the back of that promising display at Colwick Park.

The selection's pedigree is chockful of winners and I'm hopeful Sea Of Kings can add to the rollcall before going on to better things.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Of Kings to Win 14:55 Chepstow SBK 5/4

Tiger Tulip was a welcome winner for trainer Heather Main at Windsor earlier this week when springing a 22/123.00 surprise and Believe You Me could double the tally with success in this modest Class 6 affair.

It has been a while between drinks for the selection who invariably takes some time to reach her prime, recording all three career victories in July 2023 and 2024 at Chepstow respectively.

She returned to somewhere near her best on her latest start over her favoured course and distance to chase home the positively ridden Ultramarine who in turn was continuing a recent resurgence for his trainer Dave Evans.

Believe You Me stuck to her task well in the final furlong at the Welsh venue and has experience of Brighton's undulations from a run on the south coast last July when runner-up. She is no bet of the century, but ought to be on the premises once more given her yard are emerging from a slumber and conditions are unlikely to faze her.

Recommended Bet Back Believe You Me, Each-Way, in 15:05 Brighton SBK 7/2

