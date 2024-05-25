Ryan Moore: Opera Singer is the form horse in tough Irish 1000 Guineas

Ryan Moore on his Sunday six at Curragh

Auguste Rodin has may be a class apart

Opera Singer can hit right notes in Irish 1000 Guineas

January, by Kingman out of our QEII runner-up I Can Fly, is bred to excel but the experience of Heavens Gate may give her the edge today. She clearly shaped well for me when second to what appeared to a well-regarded winner on her debut over 5f at Navan. This extra furlong will suit.

I haven't ridden her before but this Galileo filly has shaped okay on her three starts to date, including in Group 3 company at Naas last time, and an opening mark of 90 looks fair, if not generous. The step down in trip to a mile looks worth trying.

We have been here before with Auguste Rodin, but he keeps bouncing back to Group 1 success after disappointments and he will clearly take some stopping here if at his superb best. We don't know what went wrong in Dubai, as he was never really going for me in the Sheema Classic, but this five-time Group 1 winner is hopefully a class apart if showing his true worth.

She had to miss Newmarket because she wasn't ready in time but we are obviously happy with her now. She really came in to herself as the season progressed last year and she was clearly very, very impressive when running away with the Boussac. That makes her the form horse here but she meets dangerous race-fit rivals in Fallen Angel and Vespertilio, so this is a tough return for her. You can easily see a lot of the others in here stepping forward a good deal as well, with maybe Juddmonte's Skellet chief among them. It's a tough race, as I said, but my filly is very good.

All of our three in this have their chance. Mundi and The Equator have the potential and the pedigree to shine, but Chief Little Rock has the experience and the better form, as it stands. He may have been a bit below his juvenile best when third at Epsom on his return but, like a few of ours, maybe he can progress a good deal on his second start back. But I ride Mundi and hopefully he can step up to Chief Little Rock's level as he felt a nice prospect when winning over a mile at Dundalk last month and the step up to 1m2f really should suit this Galileo colt.

Hopefully, our two fillies to have raced have a lot of improvement in them. Pink Orchid doesn't have the benefit of a run but she is a nice Justify filly and 1m2f looks a good starting point for her. I ride Lily Hart, a Galileo filly who can hopefully leave the form of her Dundalk debut last season behind her at three, now stepping up in trip.

