Ryan Moore: A lot going for Ylang Ylang ahead of 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan has a strong chance of winning the 1,000 Guineas

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has just the one ride at Newmarket on Sunday, but he has a great chance of winning the 1,000 Guineas aboard the well-fancied Ylang Ylang...

  • A wide open 1,000 Guineas says Ryan

  • Lots going for the well-fancied Ylang Ylang

  • Wouldn't swap her for any of the others

    • 15:40 - 1,000 Guineas: Ylang Ylang

    The most obvious thing to say about the 1,000 Guineas is that it is wide-open. There is no stand-out going into the race, and it is a winnable Classic.

    However, I do think my filly and the Moyglare winner Fallen Angel deserve their place at the head of the market, as Group 1 winners - along with Porta Fortuna, they are the only fillies to have scored in the top grade - with arguably the best form.

    We clearly didn't run our race when last of nine to Karl's filly in the Moyglare - just put a line through that - and she showed what we always thought she was capable of when beating Shuwari and See The Fire in the Fillies' Mile here.

    Proven track form is always a positive and, although her pedigree and run-style hints that she will be get further down the line, she will be suited by a mile here.

    I do have a lot of time for a few of these though, and you could argue Ramatuelle isn't far off being the form filly on her Morny second, she has had a good prep, and she should see out this mile well enough on pedigree, being a Justify.

    As I said, there isn't a dominant filly in the race, and it is all to play for a few in here - Dance Sequence ran well despite being beaten in the Nell Gwyn - but Ylang Ylang has a lot going for her.

    She maybe has a bit to do, but if she is beaten, then I don't think it will be by far, so I genuinely wouldn't swap her for any of the others.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

