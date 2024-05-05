Ryan Moore: A lot going for Ylang Ylang ahead of 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

A wide open 1,000 Guineas says Ryan

Lots going for the well-fancied Ylang Ylang

Wouldn't swap her for any of the others

No. 16 (12) Ylang Ylang SBK 6/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The most obvious thing to say about the 1,000 Guineas is that it is wide-open. There is no stand-out going into the race, and it is a winnable Classic.

However, I do think my filly and the Moyglare winner Fallen Angel deserve their place at the head of the market, as Group 1 winners - along with Porta Fortuna, they are the only fillies to have scored in the top grade - with arguably the best form.

We clearly didn't run our race when last of nine to Karl's filly in the Moyglare - just put a line through that - and she showed what we always thought she was capable of when beating Shuwari and See The Fire in the Fillies' Mile here.

Proven track form is always a positive and, although her pedigree and run-style hints that she will be get further down the line, she will be suited by a mile here.

I do have a lot of time for a few of these though, and you could argue Ramatuelle isn't far off being the form filly on her Morny second, she has had a good prep, and she should see out this mile well enough on pedigree, being a Justify.

As I said, there isn't a dominant filly in the race, and it is all to play for a few in here - Dance Sequence ran well despite being beaten in the Nell Gwyn - but Ylang Ylang has a lot going for her.

She maybe has a bit to do, but if she is beaten, then I don't think it will be by far, so I genuinely wouldn't swap her for any of the others.

