Royal Ascot Day 3 Tips: Mark Milligan's trio of selections at up to 8/1

Beckett can win another King George V

Mark thinks the Gold Cup will head to France

Godolphin runner overpriced in the Hampton Court

The first race of the day on Thursday at Royal Ascot is the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes and Charles Darwin heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

A winner on his last two starts, the hot favourite looks to have plenty going for him in the opener, with his yard in flying form so far this week.

Ralph Beckett is no stranger to success in the King George V Stakes having taken two of the last four renewals, including last year with Going The Distance, and he can continue that good run with Sing Us A Song.

The son of Camelot has won his last two starts and has been added to Wathnan Racing's burgeoning Royal Ascot roster since his last victory at Sandown in April. The selection had another of today's rivals Gunship back in third that day and I'm struggling to see how that one can reverse the form given the authority with which Sing Us A Song triumphed at Esher.

It also looks notable that Sing Us A Song still holds an entry in the Irish Derby, suggesting that Beckett has even loftier ambitions beyond good-quality handicap company.

The retirement of Kyprios has left the staying division open this year and Coolmore will be hoping they've got a ready-made successor to him in the shape of Illinois.

Ryan Moore's mount shapes as though he'll stay in excess of 2m and his class is there for all to see having taken the Prix Chaudenay at Longchamp and the Ormonde Stakes at Chester on his last two starts.

He looks the one to beat but I'm going to side with the Frech raider Candelari, who's potentially a bit unlucky not to be heading into this race unbeaten in five starts. The son of Frankel won his first three outings in maiden and conditions contests in his homeland before finishing strongly for third in his first outing in Group company at Longchamp on his penultimate start.

He ended up just a bit too far out of his ground in a steadily-run affair that day but made no mistake next time, convincingly winning a Group 1 at the same track over an extended 1m 7f.

He's another that shapes as if he'll stay further than 2m and his turn of foot could prove a potent weapon in the Ascot straight.

The Hampton Court Stakes is competitive, and cases can be made for plenty, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with the form Tornado Alert showed when fourth in the 2000 Guineas and he should arguably be shorter than 8/19.00.

Saeed bin Suroor clearly doesn't have the ammunition he once had where this meeting is concerned but this son of Too Darn Hot looks to have solid claims of giving him another Royal Ascot winner.

With only Ruling Court, Field Of Gold and Shadow Of Light ahead of him at Newmarket, his form is up there with any of his opponents in this contest and his Derby run last time is easily forgiven as he looked a blatant non-stayer upped to 1m 4f.

This drop back to 1m 2f should be right up the selection's alley and it's a big plus that he's attracted the services of James McDonald in the saddle.