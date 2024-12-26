Rachael Blackmore Boxing Day: Envoi Allen my sole ride at Kempton
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore travels over to Kempton for one ride on Boxing Day and here she gives us her exclusive insight into the chances of Envoi Allen in the Grade 1 King George VI Chase...
Rachael Blackmore has one ride at Kempton on Boxing Day
Multiple Grade 1 winner Envoi Allen can go well
He has come out of his Grade 1 victory in good form
Rachael Blackmore Boxing Day Superboost
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore rides Envoi Allen in the 2024 King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. The horse has finished inside the top six in all of his last seven starts
14:30 Kempton - Envoi Allen
I'm really looking forward to riding Envoi Allen in the King George VI Chase on Thursday.
It's obviously a very competitive King George, it looks like a really open race, but Envoi is in great form at home. He's a horse who will tell you when he's in good form, and he is giving us all the right signs.
He was disappointing in the King George two years ago, but that just wasn't his running. He's 10 years old now, but he was very good at Down Royal on his seasonal debut, he proved that he retains all his enthusiasm for racing.
He really had to battle to beat Hewick, who, as we know, is a very good horse, last year's King George winner. He came out of the race really well too, and we hope that he can run a big race on Thursday.
