Could be a winner if he gets green light

13:00 - Flash Collonges

He won three times from five starts over hurdles, then ran well up to a point in three novice chases last winter. He, too, had issues with his breathing so we gave him a wind op in April before his summer holidays. He seems much improved, loves good ground, doesn't want it soft, and is a sound jumper.

Flash Collonges is definitely capable of winning staying novice chases but I will check the ground when I get to Chepstow before giving the green light for him to run.

No. 2 Flash Collonges (Fr) EXC 2.18 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Capable of competing for decent prize

14:10 - Outlaw Peter

He was placed three times over hurdles last winter but wasn't quite finishing his races. So we checked him over, felt he was struggling with his breathing, and gave him a wind op in January. He then showed improved form to win a maiden hurdle at Kempton in April.

While Outlaw Peter has an attractive BHA rating of 118, there aren't many valuable handicaps for him at the moment so why not have a crack at this decent prize? He loves good ground, is fit as a flea and should be competitive.

No. 4 Outlaw Peter (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Should run well after plenty of prep

14:50 - Hugos New Horse

A big, backward type, he won a bumper at Worcester on his debut, needed a bit of time to mature and has done plenty of schooling ahead of this first start over hurdles. He has been working nicely and I expect him to run well.

Expecting a decent show from improving filly

15:25 - Dancingontheedge

She is a nice filly who took a long time to come right and surprised us when she won a bumper at Worcester in April on her racecourse debut. She made all the running that day and hit the line so hard that Harry Cobden had a job to pull her up afterwards. I am expecting a decent show by Dancingontheedge who is improving all the time.

Best chance is ready to go after op

16:00 - Sonigino

He found life difficult last season as he faced an impossible task running in good company with two penalties for winning twice in France before joining us. He was a bit keen and we also identified a breathing issue that was holding him back so he had an op to sort that out and is ready to go again. Sonigino looks nicely handicapped off a mark of 119 and I'm hoping for improvement at Chepstow before he goes chasing.

No. 6 Sonigino (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 119