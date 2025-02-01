Paul Nicholls Saturday Preview: Big chance for Kalif Du Berlais in Grade 1 Scilly Isles

No surprise to see Solo run very well at venue he loves

Kalif Du Berlais should run a big race is getting the trip

Strong chance for Henri The Second with conditions in his favour

Sandown

He won narrowly at Hereford on his second start over hurdles before paying the price for racing a bit keenly at Ascot over just shy of three miles.

He didn't quite get the trip that day so is now dropping back half a mile. He's won on heavy ground before and has his chance in a competitive race.

He's had his issues over the years and didn't get the trip when we upped him to three miles at Ascot early in November.

He ran much better there next time dropping back half a mile, travelling strongly and jumping well until tiring late on. It's a bit of a punt stepping him down to two miles here but it's worth a try because he relishes testing ground, has to go right-handed and loves Sandown. It wouldn't surprise me to see him go very well.

He's huge, fully 17 hands and I've been thrilled with his progress since he took a heavy fall at Carlisle in October. Thankfully he was fine afterwards and won tidily at Newbury next time before beating Vincenzo impressively at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

That horse has since well and truly franked the form with an impressive victory at Sandown eight days ago. Two and a half miles is the unknown for Kalif du Berlais but he shapes as if he should stay this trip and I'm hoping he will run very well.

He should relish the testing conditions given the way he cruised clear off the field to win by 18 lengths in a Pertemps qualifier at this track early in December.

The second and third have both won since but thankfully he only went up 8lbs. Trip, track and ground all suit Henri who has a strong chance.

He was off for almost two years before his return over hurdles at Wincanton on Boxing Day where he needed the run.

While he has come on for the outing it's going to be very tough for Gelino Bello to carry 12 stone in this handicap giving weight to all his rivals. I'd say he has it all to do on his return to chasing.

Musselburgh

He finished third on his only start in France for the Aga Khan in a maiden at Saint-Cloud in June and was a bit keen when he showed a fair bit of promise when fourth on his debut for us over hurdles at Kempton over Christmas.

Maybe he needed the run because he looked like he might win turning for home. It's a good little race and I'm trying cheekpieces on Nardaran to help him focus his mind and sharpen him up.

He's been undeniably disappointing in five races this season but I shouldn't have run him last time on desperate ground at Southwell.

He tends to come good at this time of year and has a great record at this track having won this race a year ago and the Scottish Triumph Hurdle 12 months before that.

Afadil has plenty in his favour as he's suited both by a flat track and drying ground and is now down to a mark four pounds lower than he carried to victory here in 2024. But he does need to be firing again.

Timeform Verdict

Afadil has won at this meeting for the last two years, an easy winner of the Scottish Triumph Hurdle in 2023, and this race 12 months ago, so there is reason to think he can kick start his season now. Admittedly, he has been disappointing so far, but he raced on the wrong part of the track in what was torrid ground at Southwell last time, and that run is easy to overlook.

It's worth remembering the form he showed in some top-end handicaps after winning this last season, form which makes him look very interesting, especially now he's down to a career-low mark of 120 (4lb lower than 12 months ago). The return to a sound surface round a sharp track like Musselburgh will suit him well and he looks to well treated to ignore at present.

