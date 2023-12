Ten runners across three cards for Paul on NYD

Couldn't be happier with course specialist Stage Star

Freddie Gingell has two good rides at Musselburgh

Cheltenham

No. 1 Stage Star (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 166

He is a course specialist at Cheltenham and was brilliant in winning the Paddy Gold Cup there in November. The form has been well franked since and Stage Star is now up to a career high mark of 166.

In an ideal world I'd preferred to run him in a conditions rather than in another handicap under top weight. But there aren't many options for him and this is a £100,000 race against a handful of runners so he has to run here. I couldn't be happier with him at home.

No. 11 Sorceleur (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

He ran well on his racecourse debut to finish third in a bumper at Exeter just over a month ago and has learned from the experience. This is a step up in class for a nice horse who will be better again next season.

Musselburgh

No. 4 Afadil (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 125

He won the Scottish Triumph Hurdle at this course in February and is returning to Scotland in search of the better ground and flat track that suits him. He wants this trip and seems in good order with Freddie Gingell taking off a handy 5lbs.

No. 8 Panjari (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 118

He has progressed nicely since his debut for us at Chepstow in October, won tidily at Taunton and ran a great race last time at Cheltenham when he finished a close third in a valuable handicap. Freddie Gingell has plenty of experience now and is great value for his claim on Panjari.

Exeter

No. 4 Tango Tara Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 117

He won a handicap at Chepstow off a mark of 113 before missing last season through injury, and has been off for a long time. He has had a wind op and is wearing a tongue tie for the first time. I don't want to stretch his stamina on his return from a long absence and feel that he will definitely come for the outing off a handicap mark of 119.

No. 12 Pentire Head (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

He is consistent, comes from a good family and is a chaser in the making for next season. He kept on nicely last time to finish second at Wincanton behind an impressive newcomer and will probably be better in handicaps further down the line.

No. 14 Soir De Gala (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

He ran with promise on his debut for us in a bumper in the spring and was then a shade disappointing last time at Cheltenham. While he has needed a bit of time he has schooled well at home. I am hoping he can progress with experience.

No. 3 Joyau Allen (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

A half brother to the Ryanair winner Envoi Allen he finished second in March in his only Point-to-Point in Ireland behind Tellherthename who has already made his mark in this country. We have taken our time with Joyau Allen. He worked well on Saturday morning and I'm hoping he can start to repay our patience. He will have another bumper run in the spring before he goes hurdling next season.

Southwell

No. 4 Toothless (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 112

His form has gone downhill since he won twice over hurdles last season and we are hoping the switch to fences will spark a revival against three opponents. He does need to improve on what he has done in three races this season but his schooling has gone well and Bryony certainly got a fine tune out of him when they hosed up by 35 lengths at Fakenham a year ago on New Year's Day. Drier ground would help.

No. 6 Sans Bruit (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

He's an interesting recruit, a lovely horse who has won six times in France and joined us this season. We do like Sans Bruit who wants soft ground and worked tidily on Saturday morning. But we haven't had him all that long and we gave him a wind op soon after he arrived. While we have done plenty with him we are still playing catch up and I suspect he will benefit from the run.