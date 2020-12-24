Paul Nicholls: Kid my best chance of a winner away from Kempton on King George day

Kempton

Can go well on a track that will suit

12:40 - Flic Ou Voyou

He won three on the bounce before running probably a career best at Haydock last time when he would have gone close again in a decent race but for a costly mistake at the second last. The winner has franked the form since and I expect Flic Ou Voyou to go well again at a track that will suit him.

Good chance with ground in his favour

13:15 - Getareason

He has been knocking on the door in two starts since joining us and I tend to blame myself for running him a bit too soon at this course after his promising debut for us at Sandown. I'd say he has a good chance with a bit of cut in the ground in a competitive race.

Is brilliant fresh and could be a lot better than current mark

13:50 - Enrilo

No. 1 Enrilo (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He was always going to make a chaser, is progressing well over fences and won tidily over this trip at Exeter last time early in November. Enrilo might have a few pounds to find on some of these because he hasn't run since then but I've deliberately kept him for this race as he is brilliant fresh. He could easily be a lot better than his current mark of 140 and with ifs and buts about some of his opponents I think he has a great chance with Shan Blue the one to beat.

Tough task against Champion Hurdler

14:25 - Diego Du Charmil

He has been running consistently well in these top hurdle races, picking up decent prize money, but he is a hard horse to place and is obviously up against it here having to give 7lbs to the Champion Hurdler Epatante.

I can't split my leading King George runners

15:00 - King George VI Chase

"I can't split Clan and Cyrname to the point that if you gave me £500 to back one of them I wouldn't know what to do."

*You can read Paul's in-depth exclusive views on his four King George runners here.

Two decent chances in the finale

15:35 - Ecco & Switch Hitter

Ecco got lucky last time at Doncaster when he was awarded the race when the winner weighed in light. But it was still a good run by Ecco whose jockey Lorcan Williams suggested he wants further which is why we are now stepping him up in trip. He ran tidily on this day a year ago and is on the same mark as at Doncaster.

Switch Hitter won gamely at this track early in November from Malinello who then hacked up next time. Switch Hitter looks nicely handicapped off a mark of 123 and is a likely contender in this but he does want good ground so I am hoping they don't get too much rain at Kempton.

Wincanton

I expect her to go close ahead of Chase debut

12:59 - Cill Anna

She is a lovely mare who progressed well last season over hurdles but has found ground conditions against her in two starts this campaign. She is one of mine who loves the mud and as a point-to-point winner she wants to go chasing. Her schooling has been good ahead of this first start over fences and I expect her to go close.

Out for revenge over Shang Tang

14:45 - Southfield Harvest

No. 3 Southfield Harvest Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 130

He's a nice prospect who was keeping on stoutly on his seasonal debut when beaten three lengths by Shang Tang at Ascot. I thought it was a terrific run by Southfield Harvest who just needed the outing and is better off with Shang Tang this time with Lorcan Williams also claiming a handy 3lbs allowance. It should be much closer between them at Wincanton.

Has learned from Ascot and is bound to go close

15:50 - Kandoo Kid

Going to Ascot he wasn't as sharp as some of my bumper horses this season so I was delighted to see him lead two out there and keep on to be a close fourth. He learned plenty from the experience just over a month ago, has improved for it and is bound to go well.