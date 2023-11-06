"Obviously we want him to step forward from the run and he will do. He has come out of the race really well and actually had a canter today (Monday). There is still a possibility of him running in the Betfair Chase. In a lot of ways, Saturday at Wetherby was a race course gallop for Bravemansgame.
"I don't want to give him a slog ahead of the King George on Boxing Day but, if we were happy with him and the ground at Haydock was good to soft, then the Betfair Chase could be tempting for him."
Red Risk is another Betfair Chase day possibility after his second over three miles at Wetherby on Saturday. Could he run in the Betfair Exchange Stayers Handicap Hurdle on 25 November?
"He will probably go to Newbury for the Coral Cup meeting because he needs time between his races.
"But I could run Make Your Mind Up and Oscars Moonshine in the Exchange Stayers Handicap. I will be looking forward to that.
The schedule is hotting up for Paul and all at Ditcheat this week, as he explained:
"I go to Plumpton on Monday, Warwick on Tuesday, Chepstow Wednesday. There's a big meeting at Exeter on Friday where Solo and Stay Away Fay will be running down there. It's all kicking off now.
"I will go to Wincanton on Saturday - where Frodon,Threeunderthrufive and Complete Unknown are among some super entries - and then there's Sandown on Sunday."
"Tahmuras runs at Cheptsow in the novice chase on Wednesday. Another is Tootthless at Ludlow on Thursday. I'd like to see him get his head in front there."
