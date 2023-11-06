</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Betfair Chase could be tempting for Bravemansgame</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-11-06">06 November 2023</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-betfair-chase-could-be-tempting-for-bravemansgame-061123-9.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-betfair-chase-could-be-tempting-for-bravemansgame-061123-9.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-06T11:06:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-06T12:03:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Get the latest from Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary as the Betfair ambassador reflects on Bravemansgame's performance at Wetherby, what's next for the Gold Cup runner up for the rest of the season and discusses plans for his runners this week... Bravemansgame latest after Wetherby Betfair Chase on 25 Nov could be tempting for star Would want good to soft ground at Haydock It was a brave effort from Paul Nicholls' stable star who finished second in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday. Could he now have a tilt at the Betfair Chase on 25 November? Paul said: "He ran a super race, probably a better performance than he gave a year ago when he won the race. You could run the race 100 times and get different results each time. "If he had not made a mistake at the last and landed running it would have been a whole lot different. He got beat by a young, improving horse, race fit horse. We paid for a little mistake. It was Bravemansgame's first run of the season. I was not going to have him anywhere near his best first time out. "Obviously we want him to step forward from the run and he will do. He has come out of the race really well and actually had a canter today (Monday). There is still a possibility of him running in the Betfair Chase. In a lot of ways, Saturday at Wetherby was a race course gallop for Bravemansgame. "I don't want to give him a slog ahead of the King George on Boxing Day but, if we were happy with him and the ground at Haydock was good to soft, then the Betfair Chase could be tempting for him." Pair set for Betfair Chase day hurdle Red Risk is another Betfair Chase day possibility after his second over three miles at Wetherby on Saturday. Could he run in the Betfair Exchange Stayers Handicap Hurdle on 25 November? "He will probably go to Newbury for the Coral Cup meeting because he needs time between his races. "But I could run Make Your Mind Up and Oscars Moonshine in the Exchange Stayers Handicap. I will be looking forward to that. Busy week ahead for Ditcheat The schedule is hotting up for Paul and all at Ditcheat this week, as he explained: "I go to Plumpton on Monday, Warwick on Tuesday, Chepstow Wednesday. There's a big meeting at Exeter on Friday where Solo and Stay Away Fay will be running down there. It's all kicking off now. "I will go to Wincanton on Saturday - where Frodon,Threeunderthrufive and Complete Unknown are among some super entries - and then there's Sandown on Sunday." Paul's best chance during the week "Tahmuras runs at Cheptsow in the novice chase on Wednesday. Another is Tootthless at Ludlow on Thursday. I'd like to see him get his head in front there." Watch Coaching Carter episode one... ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background 2023-24_1280x720.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background 2023-24_1280x720.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background 2023-24_1280x720.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Nicholls", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_nicholls" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background 2023-24_1280x720.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Betfair Chase could be tempting for Bravemansgame if the ground is good to soft</figcaption> href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.374903643">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Paul%20Nicholls%27%20Ditcheat%20Diary%3A%20Betfair%20Chase%20could%20be%20tempting%20for%20Bravemansgame&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-betfair-chase-could-be-tempting-for-bravemansgame-061123-9.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-betfair-chase-could-be-tempting-for-bravemansgame-061123-9.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-betfair-chase-could-be-tempting-for-bravemansgame-061123-9.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fpaul-nicholls%2Fpaul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-betfair-chase-could-be-tempting-for-bravemansgame-061123-9.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a <div class="entry_body has-odds">
<div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the latest from Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary as the Betfair ambassador reflects on Bravemansgame's performance at Wetherby, what's next for the Gold Cup runner up for the rest of the season and discusses plans for his runners this week...</p></div>
<div class="entry_body__content">
<div class="editor">
<ul>
<li>
<h3><strong>Bravemansgame latest after Wetherby</strong></h3>
</li>
<li>
<h3><strong>Betfair Chase on 25 Nov could be tempting for star</strong></h3>
</li>
<li>
<h3><strong>Would want good to soft ground at Haydock</strong></h3>
</li> href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.374903643" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Betfair Chase on 25 Nov</a> could be tempting for star</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Would want good to soft ground at Haydock</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>It was a brave effort from Paul Nicholls' stable star who finished second in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.</p><p>Could he now have a tilt at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.374903643"><strong>the Betfair Chase on 25 November</strong></a>?</p><p>Paul said: "He ran a super race, probably a better performance than he gave a year ago when he won the race. You could run the race 100 times and get different results each time.</p><p>"If he had not made a mistake at the last and landed running it would have been a whole lot different. He got beat by a young, improving horse, race fit horse. We paid for a little mistake. It was <strong>Bravemansgame's</strong> first run of the season. I was not going to have him anywhere near his best first time out.</p><hr><p> <iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/632WNAaaCzE" title="Bravemansgame Update | Paul's Ditcheat Diary | Episode 30" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

"Obviously we want him to step forward from the run and he will do. He has come out of the race really well and actually had a canter today (Monday). There is still a possibility of him running in the Betfair Chase. In a lot of ways, Saturday at Wetherby was a race course gallop for Bravemansgame.

"I don't want to give him a slog ahead of the King George on Boxing Day but, if we were happy with him and the ground at Haydock was good to soft, then the Betfair Chase could be tempting for him."

Pair set for Betfair Chase day hurdle

Red Risk is another Betfair Chase day possibility after his second over three miles at Wetherby on Saturday. Could he run in the Betfair Exchange Stayers Handicap Hurdle on 25 November?

"He will probably go to Newbury for the Coral Cup meeting because he needs time between his races.

"But I could run Make Your Mind Up and Oscars Moonshine in the Exchange Stayers Handicap. I will be looking forward to that.

Busy week ahead for Ditcheat

The schedule is hotting up for Paul and all at Ditcheat this week, as he explained:

"I go to Plumpton on Monday, Warwick on Tuesday, Chepstow Wednesday. There's a big meeting at Exeter on Friday where Solo and Stay Away Fay will be running down there. It's all kicking off now.

"I will go to Wincanton on Saturday - where Frodon,Threeunderthrufive and Complete Unknown are among some super entries - and then there's Sandown on Sunday."

Paul's best chance during the week

"Tahmuras runs at Cheptsow in the novice chase on Wednesday. Another is Tootthless at Ludlow on Thursday. I'd like to see him get his head in front there."

Watch Coaching Carter episode one...

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

