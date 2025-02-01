Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Leopardstown includes 50/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has fancies at Leopardstown and Musselburgh this Saturday

Plenty of each-way value on competitive cards at the DRF

One to note for Harry Derham in Scotland

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Rachael Blackmore Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore has some decent chances on the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival today, including one on Monty's Star in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at 15:30.

The horse has never finished outside of the top four when completing in his whole career, and today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 - from 4/61.67 - to finish in the top four again. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the bet banner below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Monty's Star to Finish Top 4 in the 15:30 Leopardstown SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

The opening contest of the Dublin Racing Festival is a much more competitive heat than twelve months ago, with plenty of each-way value in the market away from the Closutton dominance at the head of the market.

Whilst Final Demand is a worthy favourite, considering he's the least exposed in the field and has plenty of potential, he lacks experience and it's difficult to decipher how good he is, or could be. With this in mind, it may be worth keeping a horse with experience on side, who already has form with substance and can outrun their odds.

Pray Tell at 16/117.00 and Sporting Glory at 20/121.00, as well as Wingmen at 25/126.00, all warrant a second glance, but it's Liam Kenny-trained World Of Fortunes who makes the most appeal away from the main market principle.

Capable of outrunning her odds under Jordan Gainford, who has a 60 percent strike-rate for the yard, having partnered this mare to three victories so far this season, this seven-year-old, who is three from four over obstacles, has beaten a number of talented types, and it would be no surprise to see her make the frame in this Grade One.

Whilst it may be easy to say she was outclassed when stepping up into Grade Three company when last seen, against the mares, that doesn't tell the full story of her previous appearance here over two-and-a-half-miles.

On that occasion, the field split into two groups, with the leading trio of Lot Of Joy, Jetara, and Kala Conti, opening up a gap to the rest of their rivals early on. July Flower was the only one of the leading pack who was able to close efficiently enough to have an impact on the race, eventually winning by four-lengths. That was her Irish debut on the back of a third-placed effort over an extended 3m1f in an Auteuil Grade One.

Although unable to trouble the eventual front three, World Of Fortunes put in a creditable effort to finish fourth, staying on, suggesting this extra two furlongs will suit. She wasn't at her best that day, therefore, the run is worth forgiving to some extent, although she wasn't disgraced, and she deserves another chance at a higher level following her Limerick Listed success.

On her hurdling debut at Wexford, the daughter of Soldier Of Fortune beat subsequent winner Workinonadream before comfortably inflicting defeat upon 11/102.11 favourite Paggane, a recent second to Bioluminescence in the Grade Two Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase.

World Of Fortunes also beat the likes of Just For Love and A Tipp For Gold, both useful performers, to claim black-type honours over 2m5f at Limerick. Although she'll need to take another step forward on that form, there is plenty of substance to the form and she remains open to further improvement as she's still lightly-raced and unexposed.

In her sole bumper success, World Of Fortunes beat the talented Familiar Dreams, a subsequent €310,000 purchase for Qatar Racing, who had previously finished a two-and-a-half-length second to The Yellow Clay in a Listed bumper, and went on to claim Listed success followed by a Grade Three victory over Mozzies Sister, who features here.

Considering the level of form she has shown so far, World Of Fortunes represents value at a price of 33/134.00, capable of outrunning those odds to make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back World Of Fortunes E/W in 13:15 Leopardstown SBK 33/1

Unexposed four-year-old filly Galileo Dame cannot be ignored at odds of 18/119.00 in this juvenile Grade One contest for Joseph O'Brien, who has won two of the past six renewals.

Whilst she could feature in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, or adopt the juvenile handicap route, the daughter of Galileo Gold is capable of making the frame here should she take a step forward from her hurdling debut over course-and-distance in which she was beaten two-lengths by Wendrock.

On that occasion, the 2/13.00 favourite shaped with promise before being badly hampered and intimidated on the rail by the eventual winner. It was a positive start in an effort from which she can build, and, considering the high level of Flat form she has shown previously, she could be a real force in this division and over obstacles in future.

On debut on the in a fillies maiden at Gowran Park, the filly finished second to Alpheratz in heavy ground over an extended mile, beaten only by a talented horse who would go on to finish second in Group Three company.

Galileo Dame then beat the likes of Rubies Are Red and Flight Of Fancy to land her maiden here, before finishing fourth in the Cheshire Oaks, then second in the Listed Bluebell Stakes at Naas.

She also placed second to Hamish in a Listed Curragh contest, proving she possesses plenty of ability and talent in that sphere, particularly over the intermediate trips and in testing conditions. That bodes well for her staying credentials in this division, and there could be plenty more to come from her.

Considering this division appears to lack a clear standout potential star as of yet, there is an open feel to this race, with the market struggling to split Hello Neighbour and Sainte Lucie at the head of the betting, with Lady Vega Allen holding third spot, with double-figure odds available for the rest, Galileo Dame could be worth chancing in this field at current prices.

Under J J Slevin, the talented filly can show significant improvement on her recent effort and outrun her odds. She has plenty of class and shouldn't be overlooked.

Recommended Bet Back Galileo Dame E/W in 13:50 Leopardstown SBK 18/1

Whilst Meetingofthewaters should prove tough to beat if he is able to transfer his chasing for to hurdling from a 36lb lower mark, the fact he dominates much of the betting makes it a lively each-way betting race with twenty-six runners set to head to post.

Two Gordon Elliott-trained runners make appeal at the prices, the first of which is Patter Merchant, an unexposed son of Walk In The Park who receives the services of 5lb claimer James Smith.

The six-year-old made his handicap debut here when last seen finishing fourth behind Ol Man Dingle. He ran with credit on that occasion over two-and-a-half-miles, however, considering he had previously landed his maiden over an extended 2m5f, and he's a point winner, this step up in trip should bring out further improvement from him, making him a noteworthy contender on only his second handicap appearance.

Patter Merchant beat subsequent Champion Bumper fourth Sounds Victorious on bumper debut last year, and finished third to Bleu De Vassy in a Navan Grade Three at the beginning of this campaign, before failing to make an impression when upped in class into Grade Two company.

He should find more success down the handicap route now, from a potentially lenient mark. There should be further improvement to come from this lightly-raced gelding, who has shown to possess ability and should be suited by the trip and conditions here.

Recommended Bet Back Patter Merchant E/W in 14:25 Leopardstown SBK 25/1

Five-year-old Mordor is an intriguing contender under Sam Ewing, stepping up significantly in trip having been largely campaigned over around two-miles so far in his career.

The Flat-bred son of Roaring Lion should possess some stamina on pedigree, but whether or not he'll be effective over three miles remains to be seen. Whilst he's unproven over the trip, he has enough ability to compete from a mark of 129 should he stay.

Prior to this 159-day break, the gelding was in a rich vein of form, with form figures of 33211212 following his appearance in the juvenile handicap hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, in which he was brought down having been sent off at odds of 66/167.00.

It's plausible he could have outrun his odds that day at Prestbury Park, as he had shown some useful form and was unexposed from a mark of 125 that day, and, considering the improvement he has shown since, he isn't one to ignore at huge odds of 50/151.00.

The yard won this race last year with 28/129.00 chance Maxxum, and Cullentra could spring another surprise in this renewal.

Recommended Bet Back Mordor E/W in 14:25 Leopardstown SBK 50/1

Kansas City Star showed potential when trained by Gordon Elliott earlier in his career, placing second to Ashroe Diamond in maiden company, before finishing runner-up to Lets Go Champ.

The gelding made a successful start to life with Harry Derham, winning at Huntingdon last January in his first start over fences, before recording his second success of the campaign at Plumpton in a first-time tongue-tie.

This season he has been inconsistent, but showed he has the ability to be highly effective when putting in a tenacious performance to beat Onemorefortheroad from a mark of 127 at Doncaster on his penultimate start. He had 5lb claimer Alice Stevens in the plate that day, and battled hard to prevail by a length.

Now 3lb higher, returning from a pulled up effort when upped in class at Ascot, Kansas City Star must bounce back to form, which is reflected in his price of 14/115.00. That is within his capabilities, and the sounder surface here is to suit, too.

Whilst this is a tougher contest than in which he has been successful in the past, he is still relatively lightly-raced over fences, and there could be further improvement to come from him.

A mark of 130 appears workable and, under James Bowen, Kansas City Star makes each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Kansas City Star E/W in 14:50 Musselburgh SBK 14/1

Another competitive contest at Leopardstown sees fourteen horses head to post in the penultimate race on the card, a Listed 0-150 Handicap Chase. Bottom weight A Law Of Her Own is a noteworthy inclusion on her fifth start over the larger obstacles under Rules.

The point winner has shown a good level of ability this term since switching to chasing, improving plenty on her hurdling form to finish closely behind the likes of Jesse Evans, rated 149 over hurdles, 138-rated Shecouldbeanything and 137-rated San Salvador.

She placed second in Grade Three company, when ahead of 136-rated Thecompanysergeant, and has displayed enough talent in tough races to suggest she can be competitive in a handicap from a rating of 122.

The daughter of Lawman, who is out of a Dubawi mare in Azlaa, has taken well to this new challenge of chasing, and she can run well in this competitive contest under Rachael Blackmore.

The Peter Fahey-trained mare is completely unexposed in handicaps over fences, and, although she must bounce back from a recent effort in Grade Two company at Cork, she did run with some credit on that occasion in a tough race, and warrants consideration here.