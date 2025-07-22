King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes: Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 prediction

Katie Midwinter provides a runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's feature race

Eight entries for the prestigious Group One

French-raider Calandagan is the current favourite

Calandagan

Representing the Francis-Henri Graffard yard that landed this prestigious prize with 25/126.00 outsider Goliath twelve months ago, course-and-distance winner Calandagan is bidding for successive Group One honours on his return to a venue where he enjoyed a dominant Royal Ascot success in the King Edward VII Stakes last season.

The classy son of Gleneagles finished a length second to the magnificent City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York last summer, his first appearance at the highest level, before being narrowly denied by Anmaat in the Champion Stakes here over a mile-and-a-quarter.

A versatile performer, who can compete in various ground conditions as well as over this trip and shorter, Calandagan holds leading claims but must reverse form with Jan Brueghel, who beat him by half-a-length in the Coronation Cup.

Turning the form around will be tricky, particularly should it turn into a test of stamina once again, but the French-raider cannot be ruled out and recently returned to the winners' enclosure by beating last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Aventure at Saint-Cloud.

Jan Brueghel

A progressive and exciting colt, Aidan O'Brien-trained Jan Brueghel proved himself in open company with a gutsy Coronation Stakes success when last seen, sticking to the task well and showing great tenacity to beat Calandagan.

The St Leger winner is a proven stayer and has suffered only one defeat from six career starts to date, when a beaten 4/51.80 favourite on his reappearance at the Curragh in April over a mile-and-a-quarter. He was entitled to improve for his first run of the season, bouncing back to form impressively at Epsom, and he appears to still be on an upward trajectory, capable of showing even further progression.

The leading contender on form, having already beaten his nearest rival on ratings, Jan Brueghel is the one to beat and could prove difficult to pass once again should the race pan out in his favour.

Kalpana

Talented filly Kalpana recorded success at the track when victorious in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes last autumn but will need to show further improvement up against some tough opponents in open company this time around.

The five-time winner has shown great progression throughout her career so far, achieving a career-high rating of 118 prior to her defeat in the Pretty Polly Stakes when last seen. Whirl inflicted a length-and-a-quarter defeat upon the Andrew Balding-trained filly on that occasion, but Kalpana has proven to be most effective over an extended trip and the return to this distance should suit, allowing her to use her stamina to great effect.

On her return to action this season, the Study Of Man filly impressed when third behind 121-rated Los Angeles and 123-rated Anmaat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, in a performance that could be upgraded given her passage in the straight when struggling for a clear run. If she can match the level shown on that occasion, or improve beyond it over a more adequate trip, Kalpana firmly enters calculations in receipt of the fillies' allowance.

Rebel's Romance

Hugely experienced globetrotter Rebel's Romance is a seven-time winner at the highest level, but is still seeking a first domestic Group One and could only manage third in this contest last year. The form was considerably franked by runner-up Bluestocking, who went on to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, however, and the Charlie Appleby-trained gelding went on to record a hat-trick of international wins, including two at the top level, in his subsequent three starts.

In recent months, Rebel's Romance has achieved a pair of Group Two wins, firstly when upped to a mile-and-three-quarters in the Yorkshire Cup, before achieving success over this course-and-distance in the Hardwicke Stakes in his latest start.

Whilst the seven-year-old is vulnerable to younger improvers, the son of Dubawi has a vast amount of valuable experience in his favour and has plenty of stamina should it turn into a testing contest. He doesn't have much to find on ratings with the main market protagonists, and demands respect for a top team.

Lambourn

Seeking a fourth successive victory, dual Derby winner Lambourn has been hugely impressive in recent starts to land a brace of Classics, displaying great tenacity and plenty of stamina. He stayed on strongly to claim the Chester Vase in May, before making all at Epsom to prevail by three-and-three-quarter-lengths, then justified 8/131.61 favouritism when defeating stablemate Serious Contender by a shorter margin at the Curragh.

The son of Australia has the ability to grind out a win, but he will need to prove himself in a race of this nature and take another step forward. Improvement is required on the back of his latest success, when beating a colt rated 19lb inferior by three-quarters-of-a-length, however, the Aidan O'Brien-trained runner must be respected on what he has achieved so far during his career, and further progression is possible.

An easier surface would enhance his claims, as he could be outclassed in sounder conditions, with a stiff test of stamina perfectly suitable, however, whether or not he will be able to match the level shown by some of his rivals previously remains to be seen, but he deserves to take his chance in this prestigious contest.

Whirl

Wootton Bassett filly Whirl has enjoyed a fruitful campaign to date following defeat on her reappearance, impressively landing the Musidora Stakes by five-and-a-half-lengths before being narrowly denied by Minnie Hauk in the Oaks then beating Kalpana to Group One glory in the Pretty Polly Stakes last month.

The Ballydoyle representative has shown significant improvement on her debut campaign and is another contender from the yard who appears to be on an upward trajectory. She's in-form, has proven her credentials over the trip in a Classic, the form of which has been franked, and will receive all of the allowances as a three-year-old filly.

This is the toughest task she has faced, and she isn't guaranteed to confirm the form with Kalpana over this extra distance, however, she has a fighting attitude and isn't shy on stamina herself, therefore shouldn't be underestimated as she takes on the boys for the first time this season.

Green Impact

Jessica Harrington-trained colt Green Impact could have further improvement to come but must find plenty if he is to be competitive in this field with 14lb to find with the highest-rated in the field, Jan Brueghel. He did beat Delacroix twice as a juvenile, however, including when claiming a half-a-length success over the subsequent Eclipse winner in a Leopardstown Group Two at the Irish Champions Festival, the form of which has been significantly franked.

Since then, the Wootton Bassett colt has landed Listed honours at the same venue, with all three of his career success to date coming at the Dublin track, but has been unable to land a blow in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket or in the Irish Derby at the Curragh, with three-and-three-quarter-lengths to find with Lambourn on his latest Classic run.

Further progression will be required and it's hard to envisage Green Impact posing a serious threat on recent form, but this is only his seventh start and he could take another step forward having only attempted the mile-and-a-half trip once previously.

Continuous

Once rated as highly as 120, the likeable Continuous claimed Group Three success as a juvenile before landing Classic success in the St Leger the following season and finishing a creditable fifth when failing to find luck in-running in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe won by Ace Impact.

The following season, the son of Heart's Cry failed to build on his Group One-winning campaign, picking up a Group Three at the Curragh but struggling at the highest level towards the end of the term. He has been used to force the pace in recent runs when sent off as respective odds of 50/151.00, 66/167.00 and 100/1101.00 in Group One contests, two of which were won by his stablemates, including Jan Brueghel at Epsom.

A likely pace angle once again, the five-year-old is performing at a much different level this year, but he is a talented horse on his day, although perhaps not up to this standard anymore.

