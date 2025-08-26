Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 33/1 Kempton pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Wednesday

Previous course winner Shielas Well drops back down in class in this 1m1f contest which should allow her to be competitive under in-form rider Sam James from a rating of 64.

The Grant Tuer-trained filly is only 2lb higher than her previous winning mark when successful in a higher class contest at Ripon in June, and has since been able to perform with credit from a higher rating.

Beaten only a length when last seen, this ease in class over a shorter trip is in her favour and should allow her to put her best foot forward, holding strong claims of returning to the winners' enclosure.

A three-time winner, the daughter of Saxon Warrior was in great form this time last year, able to win from a rating of 63 here in a 0-65 nursery handicap. The return to the track with plenty in her favour makes her one to note and she can pose a threat.

Recommended Bet Back Shielas Well in 15:30 Musselburgh SBK 9/2

David Pipe-trained Bashful Boy has 5lb claimer Elizabeth Gale in the saddle easing his burden from top weight, and, based on his latest efforts, the experienced nine-year-old should be competitive in this 2m2f staying race.

In his penultimate start, the son of Magician finished a creditable third, beaten only a length-and-a-quarter by the winner, Almuhit, in a Newbury handicap, having previously performed respectably behind East India Dock when sent off at odds of 80/181.00 in the Chester Cup.

When last seen at Goodwood, Bashful Boy was able to outrun odds of 40/141.00 to finish fourth of 12 runners, narrowly beaten for third in a race won by the dominant Kyle Of Lochalsh. That was at a much higher level and, in calmer waters here, he should make his presence felt.

A horse to keep onside based on his performances this season, Bashful Boy warrants consideration and makes the most appeal in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Bashful Boy in 16:00 Musselburgh SBK 11/2

Likeable eight-year-old Moonovercloon hasn't been seen to best effect in recent starts but has the ability to win from his current hurdles rating of 123 with 5lb claimer James Smith in the saddle.

The Matthew Smith-trained gelding has put in a number of competitive performances in tough races against stiff opposition in recent years, over both hurdles and fences, including in Listed handicaps.

Last year, he finished an excellent third to the talented, sadly ill-fated Chapeau De Soleil when sent off at odds of 50/151.00 in a Listed Punchestown handicap hurdle, before performing with credit in chases won by Mayor's Walk and Tag Man respectively.

A versatile type, Moonovercloon shouldn't be discounted and can fare much better than when last seen at Sligo. He was never in a position to have an impact on the race there, but has dropped another 2lb for the run and this could be his time to strike from a workable mark.

Recommended Bet Back Moonovercloon E/W in 18:25 Bellewstown SBK BSP

Dark Angel filly Definitive makes her fourth handicap start in this 7f contest. She was unable to make any impression on handicap debut from an opening mark of 88 in July, but has fared better in two starts since, finishing a respectable fourth at Doncaster in her subsequent outing before failing to get the run of the race at Haydock when last seen.

There should be more to come from the Clive Cox-trained filly, who fetched 130,000gns as a Book 2 yearling, considering the form of her first two runs as a juvenile. On debut, she impressed, making a successful start with a comfortable win over a few useful types including now 88-rated Nad Alshiba Green and Raison d'Etre.

In her second start, Definitive was upped to Group Three level at Ascot. She was unable to quicken effectively enough to have an impact on the major honours but performed with credit, finishing well in fifth at odds of 14/115.00 behind eventual winner Simmering, who has been rated as high as 111 since following placed efforts at Group One level, with now 100-rated Betty Clover in second.

Out of a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Lightning Spear, Atlantic Drift, Definitive is a sister to a four-time winner over this course-and-distance in Arctician, who was once narrowly denied at Group Three level, which bodes well for her chances on her all-weather debut.

There's class in her pedigree, substance to her form, and she remains open to further improvement on only her seventh start. Definitive can make the frame under Hector Crouch from a mark of 81.

Recommended Bet Back Definitive E/W in 19:07 Kempton SBK 14/1

Things haven't quite worked out for three-year-old gelding Majestic Wave since his switch to Britain from the John O'Donoghue yard in Ireland. He has made six starts for his current trainer Simon Dow so far this year, but has been unable to make a significant impression since his promising debut at Lingfield in February, now 12lb lower than when fourth to So Darn Hot on that occasion.

Gelded prior to his latest effort at Lingfield, he was far from disgraced when last seen despite finishing down the field, sent off at odds of 40/141.00, but he has the talent to fare much better than shown that day and, from a low mark at this level, he holds each-way claims.

As a juvenile, the son of Sergei Prokofiev, who fetched £90,000 as a breeze-up purchased before joining new connections for 55,000gns, shaped with plenty of potential, most notably when a dead-heat second to now 107-rated Diego Ventura alongside subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force in a Naas maiden. He was able to shed his maiden tag in his final start in Ireland at Navan over 6f, beating 18 rivals including subsequent winners in Cala Bonita and Lyle The Crocodile.

It's too early to give up on Majestic Wave, who has been given a chance of returning to form at the weights following a recent gelding operation, and he makes each-way appeal under Paddy Bradley.