Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 20/1 Kempton fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections at two venues on Wednesday

Likeable gelding can strike from a workable mark

Outrun The Storm to thunder home in Musselburgh handicap

William Haggas-trained filly to sparkle at Kempton

Outrun The Storm is one to note in this 7f handicap under 3lb claiming Conor Orr, capable of posing a threat from a workable mark on the back of a decent third-placed effort at Redcar.

The seven-year-old gelding is now rated 9lb lower than his last winning mark in an amateur jockeys handicap at Chester last year, having previously won from a rating of 70 earlier during that campaign, as well as coming within a length of Akkadian Thunder, who went on to achieve a rating of 99, at Newcastle.

Whilst the son of Footstepsinthesand has lacked consistency this term, he has been able to outrun his odds when third at 33/134.00 in March, as well as put in creditable efforts elsewhere, including in his return to Chester, beaten only a neck by Profit Refused in June.

This could be the time for Outrun The Storm to strike by thundering home at Musselburgh. He warrants consideration from a handy mark and could be capable of adding to his seven career successes to date.

Recommended Bet Back Outrun The Storm E/W in 14:55 Musselburgh 5/1

Likeable gelding Glenfinnan was far from disgraced when last seen at Newbury, finishing fourth behind Headmaster when a drifter out to 12/113.00, but can perform much better than shown on that occasion and could prove worth sticking with from a 1lb lower mark.

Now 8lb lower rated than his last success, when winning at Sandown last year, Glenfinnan is well treated at the weights and should put in a bold bid in search of a fifth career victory.

Whilst he hadn't been seen to best effect during the first half of the season, Glenfinnan put in a brilliant effort at the Irish Champions Festival, finishing second to Rahmi in a competitive 16-runner handicap at Leopardstown.

Although he couldn't build on that outing when last seen, the five-year-old raced enthusiastically early on and, if he can settle better, should pose a threat over his optimum trip.

Recommended Bet Back Glenfinnan in 15:28 Musselburgh BSP

William Haggas-trained Jewelry is yet to add to her impressive debut win at Newbury last year, but has only been seen on five occasions since and has dropped to a mark of 82 now. She was upped into Group Three company on only her second start, sent off as the 15/82.88 favourite when failing to enjoy herself in the Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury, kicked prior to the off and showing inexperience during the race.

It was an outing worth forgiving and, following a 327-day absence, the daughter of Wootton Bassett was again sent off as favourite when odds of 5/42.25 for her reappearance over this course-and-distance. She was placed third that day, far from disgraced but capable of better. Since, however, she hasn't been able to land a blow, including in two recent efforts in handicap company.

In her latest run, she was sent off at odds of 40/141.00, a significant drifter over 6f here when finishing a three-length fifth in a first-time hood. It was a performance on which she can build and, with the hood remaining on, this could be her time to strike from a lower mark.

Recommended Bet Back Jewelry E/W in 17:00 Kempton 20/1

James Fanshawe-trained Heathcliff has only been seen on the all-weather throughout his career and has achieved form figures of 1312126 at this venue.

A three-time winner over 7f here, the son of Iffraaj was only narrowly denied over a furlong shorter by Golden Mind in February when rated 1lb higher and put in a bold bid when beaten half-a-length by Drama over the same trip last autumn. Proven over 6f elsewhere, Heathcliff has plenty in his favour as he bids for a fifth career success in his 15th appearance.

Having been generally consistent during 2024, Heathcliff's recent form figures haven't been quite as impressive, however, he was returning from a 163-day break when last seen and is entitled to take a step forward for his reappearance.

He's returning to a track where he has enjoyed most of his successes and should be able to make his presence felt under Billy Loughnane, who has previously guided him to victory here on his sole start aboard the gelding to date.

Recommended Bet Back Heathcliff in 17:30 Kempton BSP

Four-year-old gelding Tomorrow Day is now 8lb below his last winning mark ahving dropped 11lb since his return to action in September.

In five recent runs, the son of Adaay has struggled to make an impression but has had plenty of excuses, often giving away too much ground following a slow start or things not panning out favourably for him.

A visor and blinkers have been tried on different occasions recently, but cheekpieces are reapplied here for only the second time, the first time since the summer of last year when he achieved a fourth-place finish at Chepstow. The change of headgear could spark improvement in Tomorrow Day, who is on a lenient mark at this level.

Last year, he was able to pose a threat from as high as 65, including in a higher class handicap, and had been running consistently well for a prolonged period from the summer into the winter months.

Whilst most of his form is at Newcastle and this is his first start at Kempton, the Mark Usher-trained gelding is well-handicapped and a change of scenery in this new assignment could allow him to fare better than in recent months. He could bounce back in the hands of Finley Marsh, and shouldn't be discounted, one to note each-way.