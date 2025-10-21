Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday at Kempton including three at huge odds

Katie Midwinter has a quintet of selections at Kempton Park

Course specialist can strike again

Classy stayer should improve for recent run

George Boughey-trained filly American Flight makes her fifth career start as she bids to shed her maiden tag under Billy Loughnane in this 6f sprint.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner has previous experience on an all-weather surface and was able to finish second over 5f at Chelmsford on handicap debut when last seen. She stuck to the task well on that occasion but couldn't match the speed shown by winner Beach Partee, and this return to 6f in handicap company should suit.

From a mark of 60, American Flight could be capable of going one place better and entering the winners' enclosure for the first time in her career. She is out of a dual 6f winner in Huma Bird, who was able to be competitive at Group Three level, and is a half-sister to Group Two third Les Bleus, who has been rated as highly as 96.

Purchased for 230,000gns as a yearling, there should be plenty of further progression to come from American Flight, and she is one to note in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back American Flight in 16:38 Kempton SBK SP

Six-year-old mare Capuchinero was a shock winner at odds of 33/134.00 over course-and-distance in July, and could put in another competitive effort from a 1lb lower mark under 7lb claiming Dominique Van Der Kraats, who has winning experience at the track.

The Alice Haynes-trained contender was unable to make any impression when last seen here recently, but did have to contend with the widest draw of all and couldn't get into a favourable position from the outset, wide at the rear of the field throughout. She is capable of better and is drawn in stall 6 this time which should allow her to get into a better position.

Making each-way appeal, Capuchinero could return to form from a workable mark in familiar surroundings and warrants consideration in this mile handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Capuchinero E/W in 18:40 Kempton SBK 33/1

Course specialist Local Hero was unfortunate to be denied a neck by Sky Safari in September's Series Final here, and has been given a 4lb rise for the second-place effort. He has the ability to be competitive from his current mark of 90, however, only 2lb above his last winning mark, and should pose a threat under Sean Levey.

Bidding for a fourth win at this venue, Local Hero has only been successful at this track throughout his career to date. He seems to enjoy himself here and has been able to run well in a higher class contest from a higher rating, too, when just beaten by Mount Athos from a rating of 91 in the sprint.

On the back of a short 46-day break, in his second run following a gelding operation, Local Hero can strike once more on the all-weather, and continue his excellent run at the track which has seen him achieve form figures of 111422.

Representing Richard Hannon, the likeable four-year-old is dangerous to oppose when lining up in these familiar surroundings and should put his track experience to good use.

Recommended Bet Back Local Hero in 19:10 Kempton SBK sp

Alfred Boucher ran well for a long way in his return from a 406-day absence on yard debut for Owen Burrows at Newbury last month. He weakened late on over the extended 1m5f trip but should come on for the outing, and, if he can prove he has retained ability, could pose a threat from a mark of 87 under Jason Watson.

The likeable nine-year-old was once narrowly denied by Trawlerman in the Ebor from a mark of 100, in receipt of 1lb from the 121-rated Gold Cup winner. He had been progressing well as a stayer during that campaign, and was able to achieve a rating of 104, but was pulled up at Chester in his subsequent run, when sent off as the 5/23.50 favourite, and forced to miss 686 days before an unsuccessful return at Ascot last year.

Having made only two runs in three years, Alfred Boucher can be forgiven for his latest effort, and it could prove worth keeping the faith in a gelding who had shown so much ability earlier in his career.

Recommended Bet Back Alfred Boucher E/W in 19:40 Kempton SBK sp

Three-year-old gelding Majestic Wave showed plenty of promise during his juvenile campaign, achieving a mark of 89 with a maiden success and an excellent dead-heat for second to now 107-rated Diego Ventura when alongside subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force. He is yet to show the same level of form since switching from John O'Donoghue to be trained in England by Simon Dow, but did put in a promising effort in fourth on yard debut at Lingfield and is now rated 18lb lower.

In recent runs, Majestic Wave has struggled for form. Gelded during the summer, his latest form figures leave a lot to be desired, however, he wasn't disgraded over a mile here in his penultimate start, setn off at odds of 80/181.00 from a 6lb higher mark, and has the ability to compete from this low level, dropping in class, considering some of the form he has shown previously.

The yard is in form, too, currently performing at a 29 percent strike-rate. Majestic Wave has the ability to make the frame if returning to anywhere near the best of his ability, and he could reward the faith in this 7f contest.