Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 35/1 Salisbury pick

Salisbury, 15:00 - Back Beau Jardine @ 6/17.00

Course-and-distance winner Beau Jardine chased home favourite Safari Dream here last month and is now 9lb better off with his reopposing rival, with a length to find on form.

The son of Make Believe was only beaten two-lengths on his penultimate start at this track, too, and, considering he is currently running well, he is a horse to keep onside.

The seven-year-old gelding, trained by Rachel Cook and John Bridger, is on a workable mark from 57, 5lb below his last winning rating when successful at the track last year. He made up plenty of ground late on when last seen, and, having been dropped 1lb for the effort, could be ready to strike, appearing well-handicapped.

The training partnership have an all-time strike-rate of 15 percent at this course, and Beau Jardine could land another success for the team in this 6f contest.

Recommended Bet

Back Beau Jardine in 15:00 Salisbury

SBK6/1

Salisbury, 17:05 - Back Blue Point Express E/W @ 35/136.00

Three-year-old filly Blue Point Express makes her second start for Adrian Wintle, having failed to make an impression on debut from odds of 33/134.00 when a huge drifter in the market, struggling to keep up with the pace but running on late on. The step up to 6f should suit based on her latest effort, and she's entitled to improve for the run on her first outing following a 274-day break and yard switch.

Formerly trained by Charlie Johnston, the daughter of Blue Point showed snippets of good form during her debut campaign, including when a four-length third to now 85-rated Mission Command, and, although she is yet to record her first career success, she is now on rating of 57 which could allow her to be competitive under Finley Marsh, who has been in good form recently.

At odds of 35/136.00, Blue Point Express could prove worth keeping the faith in and should fare better than when last seen having had the benefit of a recent run.

Recommended Bet

Back Blue Point Express E/W in 17:05 Salisbury

SBK35/1

Catterick, 20:40 - Back Miss Calculation E/W @ 14/115.00

Stella Barclay-trained Miss Calculation is a previous course-and-distance winner making her return to the Turf at the scene of her previous victory.

Now on a 1lb lower mark than when victorious here last here, defying odds of 14/115.00 to narrowly prevail, the six-year-old mare warrants each-way consideration on the back of a number of respectable efforts in defeat. She hasn't been beaten far in any of her races this year and has placed twice on the all-weather.

The return to 7f should suit as she bids to record a fifth career success on her 50th start, partnered by P J McDonald who guided her to a third-placed finish last summer, and a price of 14/115.00 represents value.

Recommended Bet

Back Miss Calculation E/W in 20:40 Catterick

SBK14/1

