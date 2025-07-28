Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 25/1 Glorious Goodwood pick

Katie Midwinter has six selections at Glorious Goodwood

Unexposed stayer can land the feature race

Classy performer makes appeal in handicap company

A winner of this race two years ago from a 5lb higher mark, likeable gelding Ancient Rome defied odds of 33/134.00 on yard debut for Charlie Hills before going on to land the extremely valuable Mint Millions Stakes at Kentucky Downs on his subsequent start.

Winless since, the six-year-old has dropped to a rating of 100 from which he should be competitive on his return to Goodwood, capable of posing a threat having gone close from the same mark on his penultimate start at Sandown.

When last seen, the son of War Front, who placed twice at Group One level as a juvenile as well as finishing fourth in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains behind Modern Games, couldn't land a blow when a big drifter in the John Smith's Cup. He has the ability to bounce back, however, and has proven course-and-distance form in this race which should hold him in good stead under Jamie Spencer, who returns in the saddle.

Formerly trained by André Fabre, Ancient Rome was an exciting prospect in his younger days for Coolmore and still possesses plenty of class making him an attractive proposition in this competitive handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Rome E/W in 13:20 Goodwood SBK 9/1

Experienced nine-year-old Sir Busker has been no stranger to tough races over the years, often seen featuring in races won by the great Baaeed and, more recently, winning at the Ebor Festival last term from a 4lb higher mark.

In his latest start, the William Knight-trained legend was narrowly denied by Flying Frontier when sent off at odds of 22/123.00 under 3lb claimer Brandon Wilkie, who retains the ride, proving he still retains plenty of ability and setting him up nicely for an attempt at this opening contest. He can build on that promising effort and make the frame on his return to Goodwood, a venue at which he is proven and where he placed at Group Two level earlier in his career.

Effective over this trip and making appeal at the weights, Sir Busker can pose a threat on a going day and outrun his odds of 18/119.00 on his 59th career start.

Recommended Bet Back Sir Busker E/W in 13:20 Goodwood SBK 18/1

Making his 36th career start, dual winner of the race Kinross is bidding to regain his crown from defending champion Audience and land his 12th victory, adding another accolade to his list of honours.

The experienced eight-year-old has been a stalwart for the Ralph Beckett yard over the years, winning twice at Group One level and placing in a number of top class races including the Breeders' Cup Mile. Last year, the son of Kingman could only manage third in this contest when sent off as the 7/24.50 joint-favourite, but he still retains the ability to win a race of this nature and can reverse the form on a going day.

This term, Kinross returned to action with a creditable second to Ten Bob Tony in the John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock, denied only a head at odds of 10/111.00. He is entitled to take a step forward from his first run for 224 days, and could improve plenty for his pleasing reappearance effort.

A top class contender when at his best, who is proven at the top level as well as over this course-and-distance in this race, Kinross holds leading claims and could prove tough to beat under Rossa Ryan.

Recommended Bet Back Kinross in 14:30 Goodwood SBK 3/1

Justify colt Scandivania shaped with potential as a juvenile before landing his maiden at Navan on his return to action this term, upped in trip to a mile-and-three-quarters on his subsequent start when lining up in the Group Two Queen's Vase. He didn't enjoy a favourable trip at Royal Ascot but was an eye-catcher in fifth, beaten only a length-and-a-half when staying on well having been forced to mount his challenge on the wide outside.

On that occasion, he shaped as a promising stayer, who could improve further over an extra distance which bodes well for his chances over two miles here.

When last seen equipped with first-time cheekpieces, the Ballydoyle representative put on a show to claim Group Three honours at Newmarket, beating his rivals by a distance of eight-and-a-half-lengths when dominating the field of five as the 11/82.38 favourite.

This is only his seventh career start and the exciting colt, who is a half-brother to Group One winning Above The Curve, has the scope for further progression, still unexposed as a stayer as he bids to become the first three-year-old since the exceptional Stradivarius in 2017 to win the race.

Scandinavia will face stiff opposition, particularly in the form of stablemate Illinois, the mount of Ryan Moore who should enjoy the drop back in trip having previously finished second in the Gold Cup, as well as the likes of the unexposed French Master and the more experienced Sweet William. He makes the most appeal, however, as he could take a significant step forward and should thrive over this extra distance.

Recommended Bet Back Scandinavia in 15:05 Goodwood SBK 11/4

Jim and Suzi Best-trained Twilight Jet is on an attractive mark from a rating of 96 and has the ability to pose a threat in this contest if on a going day.

The six-year-old enjoyed four successes for his previous trainer Michael O'Callaghan, three of which were at Stakes level, and also placed in the Gimcrack Stakes as a juvenile.

Last term, he struggled for consistency but was often seen running against tough opposition and did come within a neck of Listed success at Naas when narrowly beaten by 111-rated Aesop's Fables, who was in receipt of 3lb and had previously finished a close third in two competitive Group One contests.

That effort proved Twilight Jet still retains ability and is able to perform to a high standard, although may not be capable of landing top prizes these days. He has enough class to perform well in a handicap and was only narrowly denied at Epsom in his latest start when sent off at odds of 33/134.00 from a 3lb lower mark.

Considering the talent he has shown in the past, Twilight Jet shouldn't be discounted in this contest and can put in a bold bid, capable of making his presence felt in this field at generous odds of 25/126.00.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Jet E/W in 15:45 Goodwood SBK 25/1

Likeable five-year-old Democracy Dilemma is only 2lb higher than his previous winning handicap mark, but is lower rated than when close second in the Dash at Epsom last season and when a creditable fourth at the Ebor Festival.

His previous success was in Listed company at Beverley, before he was only denied a length-and-a-half at Group Three level, and, although he hasn't been quite as competitive this term, he remains capable of springing a surprise in a race of this nature and is on a workable mark of 99.

Trained by Robert Cowell, the son of Cotai Glory, who is seeking a first success at the track, has plenty of valuable experience which should hold him in good stead, and he can outrun his odds of 16/117.00 in the hands of Sean Levey.