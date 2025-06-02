Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 16/1 Leicester pick

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Tuesday

Max Of Stars can bounce back at Southwell

Ruth Carr-trained runner makes appeal at Leicester

Making her second run following wind surgery, Ollie Pears-trained Max Of Stars returns over obstacles following a sixth-placed effort on the Flat at Catterick when last seen. On that occasion, she travelled well into the race but couldn't quicken effectively enough over the mile-and-a-half trip to have an impact on the race from the rear of the field.

In recent outings over hurdles, the five-year-old mare has raced awkwardly at times and has struggled to relax in her races, often pulling hard and racing keenly which has affected her finishing efforts. She has plenty of ability but things haven't gone her way over the past year.

Now on a low mark from a rating of 105, which is 3lb below her last winning mark in handicap company, and 10lb lower than when second to King Otis at Fakenham last summer, Max Of Stars is well-handicapped and should prove tough to beat if she is able to race more professionally.

As a juvenile, the daughter of Cloth Of Stars once placed second to now 154-rated Wodhooh, recently second in the Group One Aintree Hurdle to Lossiemouth, having previously won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, in Listed company at Doncaster.

More than capable of winning a race of this nature if on a going day, Max Of Stars could prove worth keeping the faith in under Brian Hughes and can defy top-weight to record another career success.

Recommended Bet Back Max Of Stars E/W in 16:00 Southwell SBK 8/1

Course-and-distance winner Lincoln Rockstar is back on her last winning mark from a rating of 71, returning to a trip of around a mile-and-half over which she was able to record five successes for the Ivan Furtado operation last summer.

Whilst the five-year-old mare hasn't been seen to best effect in recent outings, she has had some excuses, particularly when completely missing the start at Ripon last month, and she could be capable of a resurgence with Marco Ghiani, who has partnered her in four of her victories for her current yard, returning in the saddle.

The daughter of Churchill runs over her optimum trip from a workable mark, which could allow her to rediscover form at a price of 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet Back Lincoln Rockstar E/W in 17:17 Leicester SBK 16/1

Ruth Carr-trained gelding Invincible Crown makes his 12th career start in the hands of James Sullivan in this 5f contest, only 1lb above his last winning mark as he seeks a first success for his current yard.

Formerly trained by Richard Hughes, the three-year-old showed potential during his debut campaign, making the frame in each of his five starts in maiden company, including when a two-length third to subsequent Group Two winner Cool Hoof Luke, now rated 111, and Group Three-placed Brian, now rated 101.

Invincible Crown was also second to now 85-rated American Style, who has shown decent form since, before going on to land his maiden at Wolverhampton over this trip. Although he is yet to fire since switching yards, the son of Inns Of Court has shaped with some promise, and from a low mark of 72, he could be ready to strike.

Recommended Bet Back Invincible Spirit E/W in 17:47 Leicester SBK 9/1

Only 4lb above his last winning mark, having recently finished second at the track from an unchanged rating of 54, grey gelding River Alwen makes appeal at the weights for Craig Benton and Georgia Dobie.

The son of Dark Angel, who is seeking a fifth career success, was trained by Richard Hannon early in his career before switching to Hong Kong where he was able to enjoy some success, often putting in competitive efforts allowing him to amass over £325k in prize money over the course of his career to date.

The seven-year-old has put in a number of good performances since returning to the UK, and has been running consistently well so far this season. This is his fifth start of 2025 and, with recent form figures of 5442, he has been regularly posing a threat, beaten less than three-lengths in each of his runs this year.

This is a nice opportunity for River Alwen to strike from a workable mark at a low level, and at odds of 6/17.00, he makes the most appeal in this field.