Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 50/1 Southwell fancy

Seven-year-old gelding Marlay Park is seeking a first success in two years, but is now on an 8lb lower mark from a rating of 71 from which he can strike for Jim Boyle.

In his penultimate start at Brighton, Marlay Park performed well to achieve a second-place finish to Miakoda when equipped with a first-time hood. He couldn't build on that outing when slowly away at Epsom in his latest outing, but stayed on well enough from the rear of the field to suggest he's a horse to keep onside.

In-form rider Alec Voikhansky takes the ride aboard the top weight for the first time as he attempts to continue his rich vein of form in these contests, currently performing at a 29 percent strike-rate in apprentice races so far this year.

There's enough in Marlay Park's favour which should allow him to put in a competitive effort in the 7f opener on the card. He's on a workable mark and has been seen to good effect in recent runs. This is a feasible opportunity for him to return to the winners' enclosure at odds of 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet Back Marlay Park in 14:00 Chepstow SBK 5/1

Richard Hannon-trained The Coffee Pod may come on for his return to action over this course-and-distance recently following a mid-term break, having failed to finish strongly enough to have an impact on the race when last seen despite travelling well for a long way.

Better than shown on that occasion at this venue, the son of Acclamation had previously finished a creditable third at Windsor from a 2lb higher mark in a race that didn't pan out favourably for him. He was short of room at the beginning of the race, hampered when coming out of the stalls which put him on the back foot from the outset.

The eventual winner, reopposing Nogo's Dream, enjoyed a more straightforward passage during the sprint contest, and The Coffee Pod has only a length-and-a-quarter to find with that rival, 8lb better off at the weights this time around.

Now 5lb below his last winning mark when successful at York last summer, the four-year-old gelding could be ready to strike, capable of making his presence felt in this company under Joe Leavy.

Recommended Bet Back The Coffee Pod E/W in 14:58 Goodwood SBK 9/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, three-year-old filly Blue Point Express is one to note from a low rating of 48 for Adrian Wintle.

The daughter of Blue Point had shaped with some potential as a juvenile for her former trainer Charlie Johnston, finishing a four-length third to Mission Command, now rated 81, in a Ripon maiden, beating a couple of subsequent winners including now 74-rated Tees Aggregates, before finishing fifth on handicap debut from a rating of 62 in a Brighton race that didn't appear to suit.

Having switched hands for 8,000gns subsequently, the eight-race maiden hasn't been able to improve on her debut campaign so far this term, but she shaped with provided hope to her chances of recording a first success soon when a respectable fourth to Miakoda over this course-and-distance in her penultimate outing.

It's too early to give up on Blue Point Express, who has been given a chance at the weights in this handicap. Should the addition of headgear spark some improvement, the filly can make the frame under Finley Marsh for an in-form stable.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Point Express E/W in 16:55 Chepstow SBK 13/2

Invincible Spirit filly Kiss Me My Love has dropped to a rating of 62, now 11lb below her opening mark, and shouldn't be discounted despite not being seen to best effect in two runs for her current trainer Roger Fell to date.

She was far from disgraced when beaten four-and-a-half-lengths by Noisy Music in her latest start, finishing with some credit from a near impossible position turning for home at Wolverhampton, and there could be further improvement to come from her.

Previously trained by Charlie Johnston, Kiss Me My Love was able to put in a number of good performances for Kingsley Park, finishing second in both of her first two starts in maidens before landing a first career success in a 6f contest at Carlisle. She was upped to Group Two level in the Queen Mary Stakes, failing to make an impression at odds of 200/1201.00, and wasn't quite as effective in subsequent handicaps, however did run well in behind the likes of now 82-rated Blinky and now 78-rated Lady Luzon.

In her final start for her previous connections, Kiss Me My Love was only narrowly denied by Thunderous Love, now rated 12lb higher, in a Nottingham handicap from a rating of 64. That effort came three starts ago in June, proving she has the ability to pose a threat on a going day and can do so here from a 2lb lower mark under Joanna Mason.

Recommended Bet Back Kiss Me My Love E/W in 19:00 Southwell SBK 50/1

Sporting a first-time visor, five-year-old gelding Eagle Day makes each-way appeal on his return to the all-weather, 6lb below his last winning mark.

Trained by David Evans, the son of Kodiac has five wins to his name on this surface from 23 starts, and has been able to be competitive from a much higher rating against tough opposition this year. Following his previous victory, Eagle Day finished a creditable fourth to now 95-rated Apiarist in a higher class handicap at Chelmsford, with Mr Baloo, who is now rated 16lb higher on a mark of 92, in second, and subsequent three-time winner Urban Sprawl in third.

Eagle Day was only beaten a length-and-a-quarter that day, and was able to finish ahead of rivals including now 99-rated Alzahir, proving his capabilities in deeper waters.

On a workable mark with proven form on the tapeta, Eagle Day warrants consideration in the hands of David Nolan at odds of 14/115.00.