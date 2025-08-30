Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday includes Tipperary fancies

Katie Midwinter has selections at Brighton and Tipperary

Nation can prove too Powerful for rivals in Listed sprint

British-raider makes appeal in Group Three feature

Three-year-old filly Graduated has run well in both of her latest two starts, finishing third at Epsom and Lingfield in respective races having been narrowly denied at Wolverhampton earlier in the term.

From a rating of 64 here, the daughter of Twilight Son can make the frame once again, holding each-way claims under the in-form Billy Loughnane.

Trained by Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, Graduated is seeking a second career success, a first in handicap company, having prevailed in maiden company at Epsom last summer in her third start.

Graduated has been able to perform with credit in handicaps since, including when rated 71 in a Kempton 7f contest, and this could be the time for her to strike again.

Recommended Bet Back Graduated E/W in 15:22 Brighton SBK 11/2

Listed winner Celestial Orbit has proved her credentials at Group Three level previously when second to Zanzoun in the Nell Gwyn Stakes, and she can make her presence felt in this high class field on her first start in Ireland.

The daughter of No Nay Never won twice as a juvenile, shaping with plenty of promise, and began her current campaign well with a placed effort at Newmarket. Whilst she was entitled to improve for her return to action, she couldn't build on the positive start, failing to make any impression in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

That was in a hugely competitive Group One, however, in her first try over a mile in a Classic, and her first trip abroad. This drop in grade should allow her to fare much better, and she can resume her progression under Seamie Heffernan for Ollie Sangster.

Recommended Bet Back Celestial Orbit in 16:00 Tipperary SBK SP

Sioux Nation colt Powerful Nation recorded form figures of 212132 as a juvenile, which included placed efforts in a Group Three, when taking on his elders, as well as in two Listed contests. He shaped with great potential and was unfortunate not to land a Stakes level success.

Able to continue his great form into his three-year-old campaign with a second-placed effort to subsequent Group Three winner Bucanero Fuerte at Naas, a much deserved Listed success followed in familiar surroundings at Cork, where he landed his maiden victory last term. He couldn't land a blow in a Curragh Group Two when last seen, however, failing to show his usual zest and speed, finishing down the field.

It was a below par effort considering the form Powerful Nation had shown prior, but he has the talent to bounce back and continue his progression. The return to Listed company should see him to much better effect, and he makes the most appeal for Andrew Slattery in this 5f sprint.

An imposing type, Powerful Nation has plenty of potential and the scope for further improvement. He was a brilliant juvenile and has proven himself this season, too. There should be even more to come from him and he could prove tough to beat in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Powerful Nation E/W in 16:30 Tipperary SBK 13/2

Unexposed gelding King Cuan is another to consider in the Listed sprint at Tipperary, holding each-way claims for Paddy Twomey.

The son of Tasleet makes only his eighth career start as a four-year-old, having spent long periods off track during his career to date. He impressed during his debut campaign, recording three successive wins following a debut defeat, but was absent for 539 days before returning with a respectable fifth in the Listed Cork Stakes in April.

Entitled to come on plenty for his reappearance, he returned to the winners' enclosure at Fairyhouse on his subsequent start before finishing third to Vespertilio at the Curragh when last seen.

That placed effort came in Listed company, in a race that may not have panned out to suit with King Cuan taking a lonely route up the centre of the track. He was only beaten a length-and-a-quarter and was upped 2lb to a rating of 104 as a result, but he remains unexposed in Stakes contests and there could be further improvement to come from him.

Trained by Paddy Twomey and ridden by champion jockey Colin Keane, King Cuan warrants serious consideration and should be capable of posing a threat.