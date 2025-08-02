Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday includes 14/1 Galway Festival fancy

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Sunday

Course-and-distance winner can strike again

British-raider makes each-way appeal

Course-and-distance winner Son Of Hypnos ran a creditable race on the opening day of the festival on Monday and can put in another good effort in this quick turnaround.

The Kevin Michael Smith-trained gelding, who remains on a workable mark of 109 with James Smith in the saddle, who claims 2lb rather than 5lb, finished sixth in his latest start here, beaten six-and-three-quarter-lengths in the field of 20. Based on that effort, and the fact he has previous winning form at the track, the eight-year-old warrants consideration in this extended two-mile contest as he bids for a fourth win in Ballybrit.

Last year, Son Of Hypnos beat Clonbury Bridge by 10-lengths at this meeting, impressive in first-time blinkers at odds of 16/117.00. He was rated 103 on that occasion with his regular rider claiming 7lb, but he has been able to run well from a higher mark since and can make his presence felt.

Recommended Bet Back Son Of Hypnos E/W in 13:50 Galway SBK 7/1

Likeable gelding Another Choice is another to have run well at this meeting this week, finishing fifth of 20 runners behind Bal Kauto here on Wednesday.

Considering he was reported to have become worked up on the way down to the start, and making the frame didn't appear likely at different stages during the race, the son of Hillstar did well to finish in the position he did, and he is worth keeping onside based on that effort and the face he is well treated over timber from a rating of 112.

His previous form so far this year doesn't necessarily read as a horse ready to return to winning ways, however, he has run well in tough races that sometimes haven't suited him, such as when eighth in the Irish Grand National, and the step back up in trip on a sounder surface should allow him to perform to near the best of his ability.

Last year, he was able to run well against tough opposition including Gorgeous Tom and Buddy One, in respective chase appearances, and placed second in the Porterstown Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse when defying odds of 18/119.00 under James Smith, who is aboard once again.

Another Choice can be competitive over both hurdles and fences, and he makes the most appeal here at a price of 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Another Choice E/W in 14:20 Galway SBK 10/1

Kevin Ryan, who has a good record at this track with two winners and two seconds from nine runners, saddles Apiarist in a competitive handicap on the final day of the Galway Festival.

The four-year-old gelding is on a workable mark from a rating of 97, 4lb above his last winning rating but on the same mark as when a respectable third at Newcastle on his penultimate start. Effective over the 7f trip, this challenge should suit the son of Night Of Thunder on the back of a creditable eye-catching effort when eighth in the Buckingham Palace Stakes. He ran on strongly from the rear of the field in his latest start at Royal Ascot, struggling for a clear run but bursting through once finding a gap, sticking to the task well.

Apiarist has plenty of experience in big field handicaps and can make his presence felt in this competitive heat, capable of making the frame at generous odds of 14/115.00 under Ronan Whelan.

Recommended Bet Back Apiarist E/W in 16:00 Galway SBK 14/1

Equipped with first-time blinkers, Stephen Thorne-trained Wizard Of Odds can fare better than when finishing tenth of 15 at this meeting on Monday. He did catch the eye late on from a near impossible position, making some late gains but was never in a position to threaten and forced wide around the home turn.

With a more favourable trip around, the three-year-old gelding has the ability to put in a bold bid from a rating of 79, and shouldn't be discounted under Ben Coen, who is one from one for the yard.

On his return to action this year, Wizard Of Odds finished a length-and-a-half second to East Hampton, now rated 20lb higher on a mark of 109, in a Naas handicap, beaten only by a rival who would go on to be denied a neck by Diego Velazquez in the Group Two Minstrel Stakes.

Considering that form has been significantly franked, and the gelding has been eased 10lb since his return to Naas in April, this could be the time to side with Wizard Of Odds, who remains capable of further improvement and could be well treated at the weights.