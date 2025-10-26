Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 12/1 Lingfield fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on a busy Monday

Likeable performer can land another French prize

Juvenile makes appeal in Galway handicap

Inns Of Court filly Aurora Mist has had some previous experience in handicap company when far from disgraced behind Nakamura and The Love Machine in respective 6f contests in recent months, and has now dropped 5lb from her opening mark of 66.

She could be ready to strike under Ben Coen, who has 30 percent strike-rate for the Andrew Slattery yard this year, and is one to note.

Bidding to shed her maiden tag at the seventh time of asking, the step up to 7f could suit. She is a half-sister to Summer Snow, a six-time winner with proven form over a mile as well as soft ground form.

Aurora Mist finished seventh to Kansas, who is now rated 101 following placed efforts at Group Two and Listed level, in his maiden win at Tipperary, far from disgraced when sent off at odds of 300/1301.00, and there should be more to come from her.

Recommended Bet Back Aurora Mist E/W in 14:06 Galway SBK 11/1

Seven-year-old gelding Bowenspark makes his chasing debut in this extended two-and-a-half-mile handicap, and could be able to make a successful start over the larger obstacles for Henry Daly.

The son of Walk In The Park is out of winning hurdler Bowenscourt, a relation to winning chasers, and is a brother to point winner Patter Merchant, 131 rated hurdler. In the family there's horses with chasing experience, and this new challenge could well suit the talented performer who has struggled for consistency over the past year.

Bowenspark once finished fourth in a Grade Two bumper won by Florida Dreams at Aintree, with now 147-rated chaser Blizzard Of Oz in second and the likes of Masaccio and Captain Cody, both now rated 150, further behind, as well as Fiercely Proud and Beat The Bat.

He had previously beaten Katate Dori and Masaccio in a Warwick bumper, the same venue as when a creditable second to Prince Imperial over hurdles in his latest start last spring, returning to form that day having been less than impressive at the track in his previous start, well beaten by Almuhit despite dropping in class from a respectable sixth to Altobelli at Ascot.

Earlier during last season, the gelding had placed third to now 138-rated Kamsinas at Aintree, with Long Draw, now rated 23lb higher on a mark of 138, in second, and, based on some of the form he has shown previously, Bowenspark is on a workable mark if able to perform to the best of his ability.

Recommended Bet Back Bowenspark in 14:12 Bangor-on-Dee SBK 13/2

Likeable gelding Spycatcher has form figures of 12612 when running in France, with five runs at Deauville on his record, including a pair of Group Three wins and a narrow defeat to King Gold in a Group One. He beat Batwan by three-lengths to land his first success across the English Channel, before denying subsequent Group Two winner James's Delight last year.

A Listed winner on reappearance in March, the seven-year-old is winless since but has shown he still possesses plenty of ability with a couple of threatening efforts, most recently when beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length by Art Power in the Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh.

Trained by Karl Burke, who has been saddling plenty of noteworthy winners this year, this experienced performer should fare well under Pierre-Louis Jamin as he bids to add to his four Stakes successes to date. He is a gutsy contender who should put in a competitive effort and will thrive in the softer conditions.

Recommended Bet Back Spycatcher in 14:40 Chantilly SBK BSP

A winner at Chelmsford earlier this year, three-year-old filly Woodhay Whisper is back on her last winning mark of 55 and could be able to strike for her new trainer Jack Jones in this 6f sprint.

The daughter of Coulsty switched yards from Max Young recently, having put in a number of promising efforts earlier in the year. She finished third over this course-and-distance from her current mark in April before her sole success in her subsequent run, and almost doubled up at Wolverhampton when denied only a neck from a 2lb higher rating.

Her yard debut last month was promising, in fourth beaten two-and-a-quarter-lengths by Havechatma from a 5lb higher mark, particularly considering she didn't enjoy the most favourable trip following an awkward start, and she could be capable of bouncing back from a below par effort when last seen.

Making appeal at the weights under Charlie Bishop, Woodhay Whisper warrants each-way consideration at odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Woodhay Whisper E/W in 16:15 Lingfield SBK 12/1

Course-and-distance winner Mrs Trump makes appeal on her return to Redcar, capable of putting in a bold bid following a three-length fourth-placed effort at Nottingham. She recorded successive victories during July at Thirsk and Nottingham, respectively, and is now 3lb higher than her latest win, dropped 1lb for her recent efforts.

The five-year-old mare has form figures of 113 at the track, making her one to note when appearing here, and she could add to her five career successes under talented apprentice Warren Fentiman.

A course specialist, the Paul Midgley-trained contender makes the most appeal in this field. Mrs Trump can pose a threat from her current rating of 59, holding solid claims at odds of 13/27.50.