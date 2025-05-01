Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Friday at the Punchestown Festival including 40/1 pick

Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter has Punchestown Festival selections at odds from 10/3 to 40/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook this Friday...

16:50 Punchestown Festival - Back Allegorie De Vassy @ 10/34.33

Although she has suffered defeat in this race twice previously, Allegorie De Vassy could make it third time lucky for Closutton and regular partner Paul Townend.

A dual Grade Two winner over fences, the eight-year-old mare was in contention when falling at the last at Cheltenham on her latest start. Whilst eventual winner Dinoblue did hold a slight advantage at the time, Allegorie De Vassy still posed a threat. She was narrowly beaten by the same rival, her stablemate, on her penultimate start, too, when the pair competed over two miles in a Listed Naas contest. 

It's likely to be a good battle between the pair once again, with others in the field making it an interesting contest, too, however, Allegorie De Vassy makes the most appeal at the prices as she's a classy mare capable of landing this prize if on a going day.

Back Allegorie De Vassy in 16:50 Punchestown

18:05 Punchestown Festival - Back Belloccio E/W @ 40/141.00


Belloccio is overpriced at odds of 40/141.00 in the Grade One Champion Novice Hurdle, capable of faring better than his price suggests under Rachael Blackmore.

Likely to enjoy the drier conditions at this time of year, the seven-year-old grey enjoyed success at Royal Ascot in the Copper Horse Handicap last summer, and was able to finish third at Grade Two level when two-and-a-quarter-lengths behind Irancy on his latest start.

He had plenty of ground to make up on his previous outing at Fairyhouse, but stuck on well over the two miles suggesting the step up in the trip could suit, and the form of the race has been franked with the winner claiming Grade One honours here on Tuesday.

Fourth-placed Gaucher, half-a-length behind Belloccio that day, also performed well on his next start, when fourth in a Listed handicap here earlier this week, and it could be worth continuing to follow that formline.

At a huge price, it would be no surprise to see the likeable gelding be competitive for Willie Mullins.

Back Belloccio E/W in 18:05 Punchestown

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

