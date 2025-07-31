Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Friday at the Galway Summer Festival includes 33/1 pick

Katie Midwinter has four selections at Galway on Friday

Eight-year-old gelding What's Up Darling has the benefit of experience as he makes his eighth start over fences under Rules, having also featured in two points.

Although he is still winless as a chaser, having recorded bumper and hurdling success during his career so far, he has run well over the larger obstacles, most notably when ahead of the likes of Now Is The Hour, Chosen Witness and No Flies On Him in a Navan contest won by Ile Atlantique.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the Cullentra representative wasn't seen to best effect at Punchestown when last seen, but had previously finished a respectable third to Aspire Tower at Wexford, and whilst further improvement is required, he is capable of taking another step forward and makes appeal under Jack Kennedy.

Recommended Bet Back What's Up Darling E/W in 17:30 Galway SBK 13/2

Narrowly beaten in this race 12 months ago when supported into 13/27.50 favouritism, the likeable Moonovercloon can go one place better from a 4lb lower mark with James Smith, who claimed 7lb in last year's renewal, taking 5lb off this time around.

The Matthew Smith-trained gelding has threatened to win a big prize during his chasing career, having shown plenty of ability over hurdles in the past, including when third in Listed company at odds of 50/151.00 last year, but it hasn't quite worked out for him over fences as of yet, as he still seeks a first win over the larger obstacles.

In recent runs, following a nasty fall in the Irish Grand National, the eight-year-old has performed resectably over both fences and hurdles, including when third in a competitive Kilbeggan handicap when last seen, and from an unchanged mark he can pose a threat once again.

At the weights, Moonovercloon holds strong each-way claims and has the benefit of proven form in this race. With some luck in-running he can make the frame at the least and is one to note.

Recommended Bet Back Moonovercloon in 18:00 Galway SBK BSP

Having made appeal when lining up in the Kilbeggan Midlands National when last seen, Harsh could prove worth keeping the faith in following an unfortunate unseat at the first in his previous start. He remains on a workable mark from 130 with 7lb claimer Joshua Halford in the plate, and there should be more improvement to come from him in his sixth start over fences.

The son of Dark Angel has the scope for further progression at the age of five, unexposed in handicaps over fences having shown to possess a good level of ability in the past. He once finished fourth in the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival for his former trainer Joseph O'Brien, and was only beaten by now 138-rated Mirazur West, who has boosted the form, in a Cork chase earlier this year.

The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding is on an upward trajectory and could be dangerous from a potentially lenient mark.

Recommended Bet Back Harsh E/W in 18:00 Galway SBK 33/1

Five-year-old gelding Fleetfoot sprung a surprise at odds of 20/121.00 to win when last seen at the Curragh and can run well once again from only a 4lb higher mark for his trainer Jim Bolger.

The son of Teofilo hadn't been as impressive in his previous runs this year, including in two appearances over obstacles, but had been in good form on the Flat last autumn, finishing second twice from a mark of 90 in handicaps at both Tipperary and the Curragh respectively.

Mostly consistent on the Flat having finished among the first three in nine of his 12 starts in this sphere, including a trio of wins and placed efforts behind the likes of Al Riffa and Tower Of London, Fleetfoot has class and shouldn't be discounted in the hands of Declan McDonogh, who has a decent record for the stable so far this year.