Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 12/1 Limerick tip

Course-and-distance winner Tyger Bay has proven frustrating to follow in recent months, often running well but unable to finish in front, suffering traffic problems in many of his races. As a result, the eight-year-old gelding has dropped to a mark of 68, 9lb lower than when victorious at Bath last April in the hands of Joe Leavy, who claimed 5lb in the saddle on that occasion.

Trained by Conrad Allen, Tyger Bay has put in a number of creditable efforts since his previous success from a much higher mark, including when enduring a luckless run when upped in class at Kempton in September, when rated 82 and sent off at odds of 66/167.00. Considering he has been able to compete at a higher level over the past year, holding his own against tough opposition, Tyger Bay should be able to return to form at this level from a much lower rating.

Whilst he usually needs plenty to go right for him during a race, this is a slightly smaller field than he often runs in which should make it easier in the straight. Drawn lowest of all, Tyger Bay will need to get off to a good start if he is to gain a favourable position, and he can sometimes be slowly away which is a slight concern, however, on his latest start at the track, he was able to break well from stall 2, and could do so again.

At odds of 4/15.00, Tyger Bay holds strong claims and could finally return to the winners' enclosure.

Recommended Bet Back Tyger Bay in 14:02 Lingfield SBK 4/1

Urban Sprawl is worth keeping on side at this level having suffered a narrow defeat at Wolverhampton last month. Up 2lb for that second-placed effort, he remains on a workable mark from 80 and considering he has form at a higher level, he is the one to beat in this field.

Callum Shepherd, who has a 29 percent strike-rate for the Charlie Johnston yard this year, retains the ride aboard the five-year-old gelding who is only 3lb higher than his last winning mark.

In recent months, Urban Sprawl has put in a number of promising efforts in defeat including when a length third to Apiarist at a higher level in January, a run that was backed up by another good performance over this course-and-distance.

It shouldn't be too long before this son of Iffraaj returns to winning ways and record a sixth career success, and this appears a feasible opportunity for him to go one place better than on his latest outing.

Recommended Bet Back Urban Sprawl in 16:48 Lingfield SBK 13/8

Things haven't worked out for Patrick Cronin-trained Onebrightbluerose in recent runs but she remains a mare to follow in her desired good ground conditions.

Often in recent starts, the six-year-old has struggled to get into a position from which she can threaten, being forced wide to make her challenge, or attempting to make up ground from the rear of the field.

She returned from a winter break at Thurles on her penultimate start in a first-time visor and raced extremely wide as the race developed, which scuppered her chances but she may have also needed the run.

Positive tactics were adopted when last seen, but Onebrightbluerose couldn't maintain the gallop from the front and quicken when required, finishing a decent sixth at the line. She can build on her two previous efforts this year and has slipped to an attractive mark off 84, 1lb higher than when successful at Wexford last summer in her sole victory to date.

Andrew Burke-Ott returns in the saddle claiming 7lb once again, the rider who partnered her to her previous success, making her an enticing proposition at the weights, with five places available.

Recommended Bet Back Onebrightbluerose E/W in 17:12 Limerick SBK 9/1

Charles Coakley-trained veteran Itsalonglongroad is now 2lb above his last winning mark with one of his regular riders, Shane O'Callaghan, returning in the saddle to claim 5lb as opposed to the 2lb taken off at the scene of his previous success at Ballinrobe. This should provide the eleven-year-old with a good chance at the weights, with conditions in his favour in desired good ground.

Itsalonglongroad, who has ten career wins to his name, including four over fences, performed with credit at odds of 22/123.00 when last seen attempting to make all over a slightly shorter trip at this venue. Positive front-running tactics have proved successful in the past, and he gave a bold bid from the front that day but was unable to quicken with the challengers as the race developed, eventually staying on into a reasonable fifth in yielding to soft conditions.

On a quicker surface, from a 3lb lower mark, Itsalonglongroad can pose a bigger threat and makes appeal at a price of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Itsalonglongroad E/W in 18:45 Limerick SBK 12/1

Progressive filly Cerulean Summer showed some potential earlier in her career, putting in two good efforts in defeat as a juvenile before shaping with promise on the all-weather during the first-half of her 2024 campaign.

The daughter of Eqtidaar came into her own during the second-half of the year, however, a narrow defeat over an extended 1m1f here was followed by two successes in three starts before she was able to place on numerous occasions during the winter months.

Having stepped up to a mile-and-half without success, although she has been able to be competitive over the middle distance trip, the Dylan Cunha-trained filly drops back down to an extended mile, returning to a course at which both of her two career successes to date have been achieved.

Only 3lb higher than her previous win, with her winning partner David Egan in the saddle once again, Cerulean Summer can land the hat-trick at Wolverhampton for an in-form yard.