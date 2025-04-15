Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 11/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Thursday

Tribal Chief is bet of the day at Newmarket

First time out is the time to catch Valentine at Ripon

David Menuisier-trained Tribal Chief enjoyed a fruitful campaign last term following a gelding operation and switch into handicap company, winning four from seven races as well as placing twice.

The son of Sioux Nation is now 29lb higher than when recording his first success at Nottingham last June, but the continuous rise in the weights hasn't appeared to deter his progress and there could be even further improvement to come from him.

The extremely likeable type, who is related to talented Group One winner Little Big Bear, appeared suited by the mile trip in varying ground conditions last term. He performed well over this course-and-distance on his final start as a three-year-old when unfortunate to be narrowly beaten here in November.

Tribal Chief can hit the ground running this season and should put in a bold bid under Ryan Moore.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Chief in 15:00 Newmarket SBK 4/1

Havana Grey colt Tiger Mask, who fetched €110,000 as a yearling, shaped with plenty of promise as a juvenile. The Karl Burke-trained runner finished second to subsequent Group Two placed The Strikin Viking in a York maiden before beating a subsequent winner in Parole d'Oro at Ascot.

Tiger Mask then achieved a fourth-placed finish behind Aomori City in the Group Two Vintage Stakes when narrowly behind now 111-rated Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke, before finishing a three-length fourth in the Solario Stakes.

Highly tried against tough opposition during his debut season, the promising juvenile was able to hold his own at Group level, and his valuable experiences should hold him in good stead in these calmer waters.

Whilst he is more exposed than his rivals, he displayed enough ability to suggest he warrants consideration in this contest and could be useful this term. The yard is in good form, as is jockey Clifford Lee, and Tiger Mask can pose a threat at a price of 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Tiger Mask in 15:35 Newmarket SBK 13/2

On his return to action, Valentine Catcher warrants each-way consideration having won well following a break twice in the past.

On debut, the Tim Easterby-trained gelding beat now 90-rated Eye Of Dubai to defy odds of 14/115.00, making a successful start to his career at Redcar, and was able to make a winning reappearance following a 248-day break at Nottingham in August.

On that occasion, Valentine Catcher narrowly beat Midnight Affair at odds of 14/115.00, finishing strongly and appearing to have a little bit in hand despite the narrow margin of victory. He failed to back up the effort when beaten five-lengths on soft ground at Carlisle, further supporting the claim that he's at his best following a break.

Absent since then, the gelding seems to thrive when fresh and this could be the time to catch him on a going day. Only 1lb above his last winning mark, he makes appeal at the prices under David Allan and can be competitive at odds of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Valentine Catcher E/W in 15:42 Ripon SBK 11/1

Likeable mare Bluey makes each-way appeal at a price of 9/110.00 in this extended two-and-a-half-mile contest at Prestbury Park.

The six-year-old daughter of Affinisea, who displayed ability in points behind the likes of Mayor's Walk and Cobra Queen, whilst also beating Either Way convincingly at Carrigarostig, made a winning start under Rules when beating Ocean Waltz in a Plumpton bumper last spring.

This term, she started out over hurdles at Doncaster when fourth to Dameofthecotwolds, racing much too keenly to have any impact on the race. She was able to race more professionally when beating Jena d'Oudairies on her subsequent start, before finishing second to the reopposing Jubilee Alpha when upped in class at Windsor.

Whilst she'll need to have shown plenty of improvement to reverse that form, the Emma Lavelle-trained mare did beat subsequent Grade Two winner Siog Geal, now rated 122, on her following start at Market Rasen when pulling seven-and-a-half-lengths clear.

Considering how enthusiastic Bluey has been during her novice hurdling campaign, it's feasible she is improving with experience and there could be more to come from her. She was unable to make any impression at the Cheltenham Festival, but she can bounce back in the hands of Ben Jones, holding each-way claims.

Recommended Bet Back Bluey E/W in 15:55 Cheltenham SBK 9/1

Excelebration mare Onebrightbluerose almost rewarded the faith when narrowly beaten by Prince Of Air at Tramore on Sunday, backed into 9/110.00 having been as big as 25/126.00. That was over fences in which she jumped well and showed significant improvement on her previous few efforts.

The Patrick Cronin-trained mare seems to enjoy sounder conditions having seen to best effect on better ground last summer, and she appears to be coming back into form now. Whilst she's reverting back over hurdles here, she is one to keep onside considering her latest effort.

Now officially 3lb below her last winning mark, although she was partnered by 7lb claimer Andrew Burke-Ott that day, Onebrightbluerose can strike from a rating of 80 with conditions in her favour.