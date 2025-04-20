Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday from 14/1 to 100/1

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Monday

Lucky Lyreen should thrive in testing conditions at Fairyhouse

Veteran could make it third time lucky in the Irish National

Gavin Cromwell-trained Stuntman Steve was an unfortunate faller late on when travelling well on his handicap debut at Thurles from an opening mark of 111. He had 5lb claimer Conor Stone-Walsh aboard that day when appearing likely to pose a threat, and from an unchanged mark with Keith Donoghue in the saddle, the unexposed six-year-old could go well again.

A winner of a modest Clonmel maiden on his first start for the yard, Stuntman Steve was well beaten in both of his subsequent starts in novice company but shaped better for a long way when sent handicapping and should have further progression to come.

Once seventh to The Yellow Clay in a Listed Limerick bumper, Stuntman Steve gained plenty of experience in the point sphere but although he has shown snippets of form, he is yet to build momentum in his career but could be on an upward trajectory now on the basis of his latest effort. Whilst he'll need to bounce back from a fall and prove he handles these testing conditions, the son of Getaway appears on a workable mark from which he can take advantage.

The softer ground is a slight concern given most of his form is on a sounder surface and his running style wouldn't suggest he needs some dig in the ground, however, some of the family do have form in testing conditions such as Towering and Definitelyanoscar, both half-siblings to his dam Mrs Bob.

Stuntman Steve hasn't been tried in heavy ground and may well take to the conditions, therefore warrants each-way consideration based on his unexposed profile, the fact he is an improving type who could be on a lenient mark.

Recommended Bet Back Stuntman Steve E/W in 14:05 Fairyhouse SBK 14/1

With form figures of 432113 in ground with heavy in the description, including when behind Stellar Story in a maiden hurdle, Lucky Lyreen is a horse certain to enjoy the testing nature of the track at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

The seven-year-old has proven his stamina credentials which bodes well for his chances over this two-and-three-quarter-mile trip and he's now 1lb lower than when a creditable third of a 19-runner field in a competitive Naas handicap in February, finishing six-and-three-quarter-lengths behind Will The Wise.

Although he was unable to make an impression in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival, he is 4lb lower than on that occasion with 7lb claimer Finn Brickley in the saddle, in preferred ground conditions.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Lucky Lyreen makes each-way appeal at generous odds of 14/115.00 from a workable mark, and has proven course form in his favour, too.

Recommended Bet Back Lucky Lyreen E/W in 15:15 Fairyhouse SBK 14/1

Experienced veteran Any Second Now will attempt to make it third time lucky in the Irish Grand National having fallen in the race in 2019 and finished a brilliant second to Intense Raffles in last year's renewal.

From a 1lb lower mark than twelve months ago, the 13-year-old holds strong each-way claims once again at the weights as he's a proven stayer over the trip and is a tough and hardy type, likely to keep on galloping strongly in the closing stages.

Twice placed in the Grand National at Aintree, Any Second Now has plenty of honours to his name but is deserving of a top National prize and could roll back the years to claim victory in this competitive renewal.

The extremely likeable gelding has regular rider Mark Walsh in the saddle as he makes his 41st career start over this marathon trip and has proven in two starts this season that he still retains plenty of ability. On his first run of the campaign following a 310-day break, he finished a respectable staying on fourth behind Sa Majeste at this venue before achieving a fifth-placed finish to Bushmans Pass in the Leinster National at Naas.

It would be some feat should Any Second Now be able to go one place better than his previous effort in the race, and he would become the first 13-year-old to win the prestigious trophy since Overshadow in 1953. This race often throws up surprises and historic moments and Any Second Now would be a fairytale winner for Ted Walsh.

At odds of 16/117.00, Any Second Now makes appeal having proven himself in the contest previously.

Recommended Bet Back Any Second Now E/W in 17:00 Fairyhouse SBK 16/1

Matthew Smith-trained Moonovercloon remains unexposed in handicap contests over fences, making on his seventh start over the larger obstacles as he steps up in class here.

The tough eight-year-old shaped with promise on his first few starts over fences, finishing second to the promising yet sadly ill-fated Mayor's Walk at Limerick before chasing home Tag Man at Clonmel then performing with credit when third to Ashdale Bob.

Well backed into a price of 7/24.50 for the Kilbeggan Midlands National on his following start when sent down the handicap route, Moonovercloon was an early faller but went on to be denied a nose by Battleoverdoyen in a competitive Galway handicap on his subsequent outing.

Last seen staying on well in a 2m4f hurdles race at Punchestown, the gelding comes into the race on the back of a 187-day break which should suit considering he often runs well when fresh.

Last season, he returned from a 188-day absence to win at Downpatrick before enjoying a mid-season break to return in great order when defying odds of 50/151.00 to finish half-a-length third to Chapeau De Soleil in a Listed Punchestown hurdle. That excellent performance was in softer conditions from a mark of 126 with 7lb claimer James Smith aboard, in which he, along with the winner, made rapid progress from the rear of the field to finish strongly over the extended two-and-a-half-mile trip.

Whilst plenty more is needed to compete in a race of this nature, Moonovercloon is capable of showing further improvement over fences and a mark of 133 doesn't appear too stiff for a horse who has shown plenty of potential and possesses a great attitude.

Proven in softer conditions and likely to enjoy the stamina test, Moonovercloon is no forlorn hope at huge odds of 100/1101.00 in a race which has seen a number of big-priced winners cross the line in front.

Recommended Bet Back Moonovercloon E/W in 17:00 Fairyhouse SBK 100/1

Duffle Coat was likely to enjoy conditions at Aintree when sent off at odds of 33/134.00 but his challenge met a premature end as he unseated Danny Gilligan at the third fence in the Grand National a fortnight ago. This is a contrast in ground, however, the eight-year-old grey has form on heavy, too, having been narrowly beaten by Senior Chief in testing conditions on chasing debut last year.

The Gordon Elliott-trained runner is 1lb lower than when lining up in Liverpool and has 5lb claimer Alex Harvey further easing his burden in the saddle, putting him in with a great chance at the weights.

Although he is officially 15lb higher than when winning the Mayo National last season, he was able to finish half-a-length second to Pinkerton in the Galway Plate from 140 with 3lb off, and has extra experience in his favour now.

At a price of 40/141.00, he could outrun his odds should he find more luck than in the English equivalent.